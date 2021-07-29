Clare Ford of Switched ON! “Be kind to yourself!”

Be kind to yourself! It is important to be compassionate with ourselves when we “fail forwards” — remember how much energy was needed when you took your very first wobbly steps as a toddler.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Clare Ford.

Clare is an award-winning education expert with over 15 years’ teaching experience, an international best-selling author and Founder of Switched ON!, a cutting-edge global education platform offering innovative education and parenting solutions. Clare has spoken on radio shows, global summits and numerous podcasts about redefining education beyond academic success with her unique S.W.I.T.C.H. methodology, to support and engage children, teens and parents to thrive.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Yes of course! It is great to be here doing this interview, so thank you.

My childhood was not particularly unusual. Although my parents divorced when I was three, I grew up in a loving household, where there was a lot of emphasis on doing well at school. At school, I often felt like I never really fitted in — on the surface you would never have known it, as I came across as popular and confident. Even though I had a handful of good friends, I often felt an “outsider” in social circles. I learnt to become a “people pleaser” — to do and say the things that people wanted me to do and hear so that I would be praised and accepted.

In my twenties, I “got the travel” bug and worked and studied all over the world — what I realise now is that I was looking for somewhere where I felt I belonged. I became even better at being the chameleon, blending in and adapting to the people around me, while losing myself in the process.

This led, in later life, to a period of depression and anxiety, due to me not being able to fully express my needs and desires for fear of being judged. After many years of spiritual and personal development and growth, I understand that this “belonging” and “acceptance” has to come from the inside.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Yes! My favorite quote that I use for myself and my students is Einstein, who allegedly said, “If you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.” I love this, because this reminds us that it is our unique gifts, talents and attributes that we need to celebrate, rather than trying to fit in and be like everyone else.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

One of the books that has had a lasting impression on me is Neale Donald Walsh’s book, “Conversations With God, Book 4 — Awaken the Species.” It resonates with me because I am leading the next generation to become fully potentialized; and Neale explains some of the traits of “highly evolved beings” or “heb’s” which taps into a lot of the self-regulation, internal validation and growth mindset tools that I teach young people.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Ooh I love this question! I think for me, the three character traits instrumental to my success are:

Courage : daring to be brave and bold is a must if we are pushing boundaries and leading the way. I have pivoted my business during lockdown, like many coaches, and everyday I take a courageous step towards my vision.

Consistency : showing up, spreading our message and encouraging others no matter what, like writing this article for example!

Intuition : taking aligned action that is direct from source, with the highest good in mind — when I act from this space then my work is rewarding, fun, exciting and invigorating and I don’t mind putting in the hours, the conversations and the learning to expand and grow, as a business and as a person, even if my actions are “imperfect”.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

For the purpose of today I will explain perfectionism like this: a person’s concern with striving for flawlessness and perfection, nearly always accompanied by critical self-evaluations and worry about what others think.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

There is definitely a fine balance. Some “positive” aspects of perfectionism may include characteristics such as perseverance and resilience — finding that inner strength to have another go, knowing that you can produce something better. I often encourage this with my students when they are writing their story for their book. It is important that young people realise that a piece of work is not a “once and done” thing — that we have to go back, edit, rewrite and revise, often several times, before we are satisfied with the “perfect” piece of writing.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Yes — this is very important because this is where the balance shifts, and we talk about “perfection paralysis” or “perfection poverty”. The key point here is that perfectionists will worry about what others think of their work. Take young artists, for example… They strive to express their thoughts and ideas into a form that other people see. And often their inner critic will tell them how their work isn’t quite finished, or not quite good enough. And yet, how do they know when to really stop? Not only does perfectionism stop us from starting — it can stop us from finishing too. Because the fear and humiliation of critique starts to stifle the creative process and leaves us feeling vulnerable.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

Yes, I alluded to it above. It boils down to this: Fear of Rejection. This is a very deeply rooted fear in the human psyche, which back in cavemen times would have meant certain death. Being “rejected” from our tribe, or the feeling of not being accepted, is often a reason for not starting something at all. We can’t be criticized for a project that has not been started, after all. This is why there are so many people who “die with the music still inside them”… their courage has failed them, and they have been paralysed be perfection and not been able to move forward.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

Here are my top five things:

Brene Brown says “perfection hampers success”. So this is how we can get past perfectionism:

1) Take the first small step to build momentum — this is crucial, and is where coaching and mentoring can be very beneficial, because our mentors have taken those steps already.

2) Take aligned action — it may be outside your comfort zone, but you will feel excited and fulfilled, and know it’s the right thing to do, even if you are not sure how.

3) Take time for self-care — moving into imperfection can be tiring as we dig deep to fight our inner critic — we have to be vigilant!

4) Look back at the progress you have made — you may be surprised by how far you have come.

5) Be kind to yourself! It is important to be compassionate with ourselves when we “fail forwards” — remember how much energy was needed when you took your very first wobbly steps as a toddler.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I am building a global movement to empower our next generation of leaders to become the greatest version of themselves. The purpose of the Switched ON! Academy is to enrich lives beyond academic success so that learners are confident, motivated and fulfilled.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I would love to have a roundtable lunch with Brene Brown, Oprah Winfrey, Neale Donald Walsh and Deepak Chopra! Wow! That would be so awesome! The conversation about how to raise the vibration of humanity, how to support our next generation of leaders, would be very powerful and inspiring indeed.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find my courses and resources at: switchedonglobal.com and you can find out more about me on Linked In here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/clare-ford-switched-on-education-and-parenting-expert/

