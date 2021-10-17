Clare Ford: “CELEBRATE the “wins” ”

CELEBRATE the “wins” — however small; don’t underestimate how much anxiety the majority of children experience daily in a school setting.

School is really not easy these days. Many students have been out of school for a long time because of the pandemic, and the continued disruptions and anxieties are still breaking the flow of normal learning. What can parents do to help their children thrive and excel in school, particularly during these challenging and anxiety-provoking times?

To address this, we started a new series called ‘5 Things Parents Can Do To Help Their Children Thrive and Excel In School.” In this interview series, we are talking to teachers, principals, education experts, and successful parents to learn from their insights and experience.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure to interview Clare Ford.

Clare is an award winning education expert with over 20 years’ teaching experience, an international best-selling author and Founder of SwitchedON!, the cutting-edge global education platform offering inspirational education and parenting solutions. Clare has spoken on radio shows, international summits, podcasts and TV shows about redefining education beyond academic success using her unique Switched ON! Learning method to support kids and teens and untap their potential.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us a bit about your “backstory”?

Yes sure! After 12 years of ticking boxes and battling the system in mainstream education, I burned out, becoming seriously ill, depressed and hit rock bottom. I had to find an alternative way of doing what I love — teaching, to make an impactful positive difference and allow the potential of each and every one of the children and teens I teach to shine.

In 2020 I launched “SwitchedON!” in response to the situation that parents found themselves in, suddenly educating their children at home. My Facebook community, the Home Education Hub, has gone from strength to strength, supporting a global family of over 1.7K members with a huge range of free resources, trainings and experts. During the summer of 2020, I collaborated with 14 children from around the world on their book, “Lollipops and Rainbows — Teaching Literacy with Soul” which got to the top 100 in Amazon, making the children’s dreams of becoming a best-selling author come true.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I think going on a camping residential with Year 6’s when I was seven months’ pregnant with my first son was certainly hilarious! I knew that I was going to miss the children that I had been working with and that I may not be there for their leavers’ ceremony so I wanted to have one last experience with them…

I learned that a teacher’s work is never done, and that as a “completer-finisher” personality type, plus a “people-pleaser” (now reformed!) I had no boundaries and this led to over-giving, putting my health and well-being at risk. Since leaving mainstream teaching, and going through my own “dark night of the soul” and healing journey, I have come to realise that it is absolutely my responsibility to have those boundaries in place, and that is OK to say “no” — even when you feel guilt-tripped into saying yes!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“ A flower does not think of competing with the flower next to it. It just blooms.” ~ Zen Shin.

I love this quote because it helps us to remember that everybody is unique and that each child will “blossom” in their own time. We don’t need to compare with league tables and grades. Children cannot be defined by grades. They are wonderful, incredible beings with gifts, talents and attributes which can be nurtured and shared with the world.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I would have to say that the way I ensure success for myself, my family and my students boils down to these simple concepts:

Clarity:

Once the reason for doing something, and the outcome that you hope to achieve is clear, then the steps you need to take become apparent. For example, a well-planned lesson, with clear outcomes, expectations and steps is going to work better than one which is vague and not thought out. “If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail,” as Benjamin Franklin famously said.

Curiosity:

I always used to be reprimanded for asking “why” too many times growing up! However, this is something I ask myself and encourage my students to ask on a regular basis. Why are we learning this? Why is that important? The quality of the question we ask determines the quality of the answer we get — so allowing ourselves to ask curious questions is crucial to lifelong learning.

Collaboration:

I have learnt, to my detriment, that trying to figure everything out and do everything on my own is not the way a successful thought leader operates! So, I encourage my students to collaborate. I always say, “two heads, one problem”. I love Einstein’s quote that “A problem cannot be solved by the same mind set that created it.” So, you see, we have to surround ourselves with peers, mentors and coaches who have different perspectives and can see solutions that we cannot.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes! I am just launching the Complete Writing Course for Kids, to ensure that their communication, language and literature skills are really embedded after 2 years’ of disrupted lockdown learning. I am noticing that older teens are forgetting even the simplest punctuation, and that literacy levels have been negatively impacted by school closures generally. This course will help young people by giving them the confidence to express themselves coherently so that their grades increase across the board; they can access further education opportunities; they have the written, spoken and aural skills to communicate effectively in the workplace and they also develop more positive relationships as their emotional literacy is increased too.

For the benefit of our readers, can you tell us a bit why you are an authority about how to help children succeed in school?

I’m an expert educator, teen mentor and wellbeing entrepreneur, with over 20 years’ experience working with parents, kids and teens. I help unmotivated, disengaged and bored learners switch on so that they are confident, fulfilled and happy, as well as academically successful.

My passion is seeing young people unlock that potential inside them, which I do by valuing their emotional growth and personal development, as well as supporting them to develop the key foundational life skills that they need.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. Can you help articulate the main challenges that students face today that make it difficult to succeed in school?

I truly believe that it is every person’s birth right to be “fully expressed”.

Yet the saddest thing I see in the education space is children not being encouraged to have a voice. Not being encouraged to ask questions and just regurgitating information for the sake of getting the grades.

So actually, perhaps we need to ask whether children can thrive AND excel in school, or whether they choose to EXCEL in school or THRIVE.

Einstein once said, “If you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life thinking that it’s stupid.” And yet this is exactly what happens in the education system.

Now I know, from experience, that the “one-size-fits-all” approach is no longer working and is out-dated. And for a child to thrive, they have to be seen, heard and validated for WHO THEY REALLY ARE.

As a conscious parent and educator myself, I learn from my own teen sons and students every day. I think that the ONE MOST IMPORTANT THING for our children to thrive is to see them for who they are, not for who we want them to be.

I talk about this in my Chapter called “Nurturing the True Essence of Your Child” in “Not Another Parenting Book” where I explain that to live a true, purposeful and impassioned life (to thrive and excel), we have to be connected with our soul’s desires. Unless we do this, as parents and mentors, we cannot model to our children how to live a successful life on their terms.

Can you suggest a few reforms that you think schools should make to help students to thrive and excel?

The challenge ahead for the key adults in our youngsters’ lives — the teachers and principals, school boards and state education agencies, mayors, governors, legislators, parents, churches and community groups, employers and taxpayers, policymakers and opinion leaders — is to heed our children’s urgent and impassioned plea for schools that are attuned to their realities and needs and prepare them with the emotional and social skills which they need to thrive in the modern workplace and transforming world. We have been so preoccupied with asking the ‘how?’ of education, we have forgotten to ask the question of ‘what for?

When we ask what the job is that we want education to do, elevating the idea of ‘thriving’ may at least require something of a re-think. It is connected to the idea of Bildung, the philosophical concept of fulfilling one’s nature or purpose in response to the challenges of a particular historical and societal context. It entails the idea of healthy development across many dimensions. This, in turn, suggests that we must think about the levels of thriving that impact each other. When we examine what it means to thrive, we see that thriving must happen at four interdependent levels, none of which can be ignored:

global–our place in the planet

societal–place, communities, economies

interpersonal–our relationships

intrapersonal–the self.

This is why the curricula I have designed in the Switched ON! Academy puts an emphasis on emotional and spiritual growth in addition to academic success.

Here is our primary question. Can you please share your “5 Things Parents Can Do To Help Their Children Thrive and Excel In School?” Please share a story or example for each.

The 5 Things that I recommend parents do to help their children thrive and excel in school are:

1. Get CLARITY — around expectations regarding timetabling; homework; deadlines

2. Make SPACE — I see how over-scheduled children are with clubs and after school and need time and space to just “be”

3. Get CURIOUS — make time to listen when asking your child or teen about their day or their friends — often the “shoulder to shoulder” approach works well — driving; walking together or preparing a meal

4. CELEBRATE the “wins” — however small; don’t underestimate how much anxiety the majority of children experience daily in a school setting.

5. Be KIND to yourself so that your children are kind to themselves and not overly critical.

As you know, teachers play such a huge role in shaping young lives. What would you suggest needs to be done to attract top talent to the education field?

Thank you for asking this really important question!

First and foremost, teachers and the teaching industry will be valued as a profession and respected more highly, certainly here in the UK, if they were paid a salary that reflected the huge amount of training, professional development, expertise, passion and hours that are required to responsibly “shape young people’s lives.”

Secondly, teachers need more autonomy. To do what they do best — plan, resource, teach and assess; without the interference from government who changes policy, marking schemes, grade boundaries and curricula on a whim, causing unnecessary extra work, loss of hours and negatively impacting teachers’ and students’ morale. A certain amount of change is necessary, but the issue I have seen over the last 20 years is that every new Education Minister is “trying to make his mark”, and quite frankly ego is getting in the way of common sense.

And finally, teachers need support. From their administrative team, the senior leadership team and from parents. So many parents are rude and aggressive — and encourage their children to dis-respect teachers. I have been assaulted in the playground by parents, spat at and had chairs and sharp objects thrown at me by students, and yet we’re expected to go in, day after day, as though nothing has happened. Why?

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would love to have a round-table discussion with people whom I admire for their brave thinking, namely: Brene Brown, Dr Bruce Lipton, Neale Donald Walsh and Deepak Chopra. I am sure that between us we could come up with a New Way for Enlightened Education!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Thank you so much. Simply search out: https://www.switchedonglobal.com for courses in the academy, or message me on Linkedin.

Thank you so much for these insights! This was so inspiring!