Clara Capano: “You need a support system”

You need a support system. Success doesn’t happen alone. Use those around you to learn tips, strategies and also to call on when you need help. For me, I have a tight circle of trust advisors like my executive coach who are there to guide me, help me make the right decisions and stay focused. I also look to others who I don’t know personally for success and guidance; I believe int eh phrase “success leaves clues” so I follow others that I feel are successful and follow their lead.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Clara Capano.

As an International Speaker, Best Selling Author and Mompreneur, Clara Capano knows how to help Women in Business get SMART. Her real and simple tools are designed to help women gain control, take action and gain immediate traction in moving their professional and personal lives forward.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I have always loved being on stage and the camera and I knew I wanted to help people, but I didn’t quite know how to make that happen. When I was a teenager, I battled an eating disorder. I remember being in the doctor’s office and no one would truly talk ‘to” me. I took this experience to create a vision in my mind where I would help others communicate on a higher level and more direct manner. When I shared my vision, people told me it would never work, so as I went to college, I chose a safer path and got a “real” job. I soon transitioned into a successful career in real estate. It was great but was never my true calling. In 2004 I went through a training to be a business coach and I was hooked. From there, I used the skills I developed as a coach to get up and speak with others and share my stories as a way to help them grow. Now I am an international speaker, best-selling author and trainer. I have the BEST job in the world and so grateful I found my path.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

My interesting stories come from the students I work with. On a daily basis, I receive notes and massages about how the trainings I have provided them have changed their lives, not just from a money perspective, but also from a personal perspective. Some of my favorite stories are the women that tell me how they were able to take their family on a true vacation and be present with than rather than having to work the whole time. So many women are working hard but not able to enjoy the success. It is so beautiful when I can see then stepping into their greatness, growing their businesses and also improving the quality of their lives. It is so rewarding to know that as a leader I am inspiring others to grow stronger daily, and then in turn they are passing that message to others so the message will continue to grow and be passed along.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I remember how excited I was for my first speaking gig. I wanted to look “just right” and own the stage. I bought a great outfit and new shoes. I was ready. But what I failed to do was research on the location. The platform I was to be speaking from was raised and it created a loud echo every time I walked across the stage. My dress did not have a good place to attach the lapel mic, so it flopped around on my back. These may seem very small, but they caused huge distractions and taught me a lot about being prepared for the environment. Now I always bring an extra pair of shoes and a belt to secure the mic if needed. I still always look good, but now I will also sound great and be present for the crowd.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There have been numerous people that have helped me, but as a speaker I have to say that Larry Kendall, founder of Ninja Selling Systems, has been my greatest mentor. Without him I would not be where I am today. Not only did Larry hire me onto his team as a trainer, but he helped me see my own personal worth and step into my strength as a leader. Before meeting Larry, I played small. I didn’t think I could offer anything new or have impact on the lives of others; Larry taught me the power of my story and how coming from a place of service allows us to empower others and leave legacy. I now speak all over the world because one man believed in and encouraged me to step up and let my light shine. Now I get to do the same for others.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I think it is a combination of things. First, it takes a great deal of time and energy to start a business. Many women who are amazing candidates for launching a company also have families. It can be a struggle to balance the demands of a family and also a new company. That is one of the reasons I have a passion for what I do — my goal is to help women maneuver through there obstacles so they can be present and gain traction in both areas successfully. Another reason is fear; it is scary to take a leap of faith and jump. I know for me; I had a lot of fear leaving the security of a salary position with insurance and other benefits to work for myself. I think we need to encourage women and also show them HOW it can be done and how when they create something beautiful and valuable, the security will be there. If we can work together to tell our stories of both success and failures as a way to teach other women that it can be done, the fears will go away, and they will be able to step forward with more confidence.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

In my opinion, I think society needs to o a better job of supporting women in chasing their dreams. There is still a stigma that if you run a business, you are neglecting your family, and that is simply not true. It is all about boundaries and tradeoffs. I believe I am a better mother as a business owner — I know what I am working for, I am a role model for others, and it has forced me to look at what I focus on and be present where I am. I am seeing a shift where women are coming together more, through social media, masterminds and other forums to share stories and encourage women empowerment, and I think that is beautiful. We need to keep on this path, and also include younger women and girls so they know from an early age that it can be done.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder, but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

As mentioned earlier, I used to play small. When Women step up and step out, greatness happens. Being a founder has allowed me to serve more people, take more control over my life, lay the foundation of a lifetime legacy and be a role model for others. Women NEED to take steps to become founders because we have value, we have power, and we can help change the world. There is no good reason for us to play small any longer. We can do more when we go BIG.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

I think many women are afraid to become a founder because they think they will lose control of their lives. Especially those that have families. They fear not being present and being labeled as a “bad mom”. And YES, running a business takes work, but it also brings you freedom. For me, I found I am a better parent as a founder of my business, because it also let me be the founder of my life. I get to choose when I want to work and who I want to work with. I get to set the standards. I get to create the playbook. If there is someone or something that does not support who I want to become as both a businesswoman and mom, I can pass on that opportunity. When I started saying YES to me and taking more control over my life (which I could not do as an employee)

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

This is a great question. Can anyone be a founder — Yes, I think they can. Is it for everyone? No. It is demanding and takes a lot of focus and grit. Some people just do not want to put in the effort and risk and that is perfectly ok. Just like some women want to be mothers and others do not. You just have to know what you are getting into and commit to that vision. For some women, they need the security of benefits to support their family. Or maybe they need to structure of a 9–5 job where they can be at home in the evenings. There is no right or wrong, you just have to follow the path that works for you. For me, I was able to take the lead as a single mom because I built up a savings account, not everyone has that opportunity or even support. You need to look at all angles and be strategic. And you have to follow the right timing for you.

Also, it is important to remember that today is not your forever reality; just because starting a company may not work for you today doesn’t mean that you cannot revisit that vision later in life. The good news is that it is never too late.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Only 5 huh? Well here goes. First you need to be clear on your vision. You have to really know what you are doing and WHY you are doing it. Your WHY will drive you, keep you focused and connect you with your goal. Plus, not all days are filled with rainbows and unicorns; it is your WHY that fuels you. For me, my why is critical. I travel a lot for work which means I am away from my son and dog almost every week. It is not easy to do that. I have a lot of guilt; it can be tiring and cause friction in my relationships. So why do I do it? Because I HAVE TO. I have an obligation to help other women become GREAT! If I were to help back, I would not be true to myself and my calling. It is in this vision that I get my drive to get on a plane even when I miss my son deeply.

Second, you need a support system. Success doesn’t happen alone. Use those around you to learn tips, strategies and also to call on when you need help. For me, I have a tight circle of trust advisors like my executive coach who are there to guide me, help me make the right decisions and stay focused. I also look to others who I don’t know personally for success and guidance; I believe int eh phrase “success leaves clues” so I follow others that I feel are successful and follow their lead.

Self-care is a MUST to success. You have got to make time to care for yourself. You cannot serve others, both in business and life, if you are depleted. So many women feel guilty or do not feel that have the time for self-care; you must change that program and demand it! When you take time for you, you become re-energized, more creative, and your productivity increases. For me, I do enjoy working out, but that is not the only self-care I do. Sometimes I take a walk with my dog, watch a movie, or bake. Self-care is about doing things that bring you joy. We need more of this in our lives.

Another needed item is a schedule. I know many do not like this and they feel a schedule is limiting and too rigid. But it is not; a schedule actually brings you freedom because it allows to you plan for the right things. Plus, just because you make a schedule doesn’t mean you cannot alter it when needed. I find that planning my week on Sunday helps me get clear and focused for the week. I can identify my core targets, set up my hours of operation and put my schedule together. As I go through the week, I check in daily and if I need to adjust my schedule, I do it — bit only when: 1) it is a health or family matter or 2) it makes good business sense. The truth is you cannot do it all. A schedule assists you in getting clear on how to use the time you have to its highest and best use.

Lastly, you need to show up. Please understand that when I say this, I do not mean run 24/7. What I do mean is that when you need to work, be there and work. So many women try to multitask their way through the day, and this does not work. You are not truly focused or present and cannot work at an optimal level. It is better to get clear on your day and show up for it. It is not about working the hours; it is about showing up and using the hours the right way. I have found that when I truly focus, I can get a lot more done in less time than if I try to multi-task. I like to work in 45 min increments; I do 45 min of straight work, no distractions and then take a little break. This helps me to stay in my zone for a solid amount of time but also not too much time that I feel I am missing out or burnout.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place? I believe I have. My whole goal is to help other women feel stronger, more confident, and more in control of their business and personal lives. My success has provided me with greater visibility so I can help women on a more global level. It has opened doors for me to share on new platforms and allowed me to make strong strategic partners for deeper collaboration and growth.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I want to share stories of women and success on a global level. I want to travel the world and see what successful women are doing in other countries, cultures and backgrounds. We all define success differently and I believe that if we share, we all grow stronger. Plus, these messages need to be shared with the younger generation, so they feel less alone and more empowered to take on whatever dreams they have.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Oprah hands down! Love that woman. She truly inspires me to be my best, but she truly cares about helping other women and young girls’ step into greatness and not play small. I know I can learn so much from her so I can follow in her footsteps to make change and transformation happen on a global level.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.