Clara Capano of Capano Speaking and Training: “Get Connected”

Clara is an International Speaker and Trainer, Best-Selling Author and the Strategist for the SMART woman. Her focus is on helping Women in Business show up and take control so they can gain immediate traction in moving their personal and professional lives forward. Clara is also the Host and Executive Producer of the Working Woman’s Channel and Living Real TV.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I have been very fortunate in that I had a wonderful childhood. I have a loving family with parents that support me in all my endeavors. The biggest detriment I faced was me; I am your classic over-achiever, so it was always about getting good grades, working and being the “model” child. I think this desire for success caused me to be too serious and not fully enjoy being a kid. But all in all, I have no complaints.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

When I was young, having a good job, making money and having “stuff” is what motivated me. Now, as I am older, it is about helping others and leaving a legacy. I love the fact that every day I have the opportunity to impact the lives of women in business for the better and be a role model for my son. Knowing that I can have a positive impact is what excited me to get up daily and go after my goals. It is less about me and more of a focus on others. I know that if I focus on serving others, all the other things fall into place.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

It is so important to have mentors. For me there have been several at different stages of my growth. The first one is my own mom; growing up in the 40’s and 50’s where most women were not encouraged to work and have careers, my mom broke the mold. She never forced me into a specific path, but always taught me to go after what I wanted to do and to not be pushed into a path that would not honor myself. In fact, it was her encouragement that helped me take the leap into entrepreneurship.

Like many, I was nervous about leaving my job that came with the security of a salary and benefits. It was my mom that encouraged me to go after my dreams. She allowed me to see that there is never security in a job and that we make our own destiny. Her encouragement allowed me to see a new path, and even though it was still scary, I felt more confident and supported in taking the leap. And like most things…. mom was right.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that? Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I have come to believe in the power of having a vision for our lives. One of my favorite quotes is: the Vision comes first, the HOW will find a way.

Often, we get excited about accomplishing something, but then we think about HOW we are going to make it happen and we get overwhelmed. We have to stop thinking about how we are going to accomplish goals, and just focus on the WHY behind the how. I have learned that when we know what drives us, all the details find a way of working themselves out.

I have put some crazy goals on my vision board — writing books, starting a tv show, traveling — I had no idea how I was going to make all of these goals happen. But they did!

Lesson learned — focus on the vision and the how will come together.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am getting ready to launch a new TV show with my co-executive producer and creator, Karissa Adkins. It is called Living Real. Think the View meets Oprah meets Ellen. We are launching the show with the intent to reach out to women with real stories, tools and motivation to inspire and call them to action. We will be covering topics such as self-care, parenting, healthy living and more. We know living life can be complicated, so we are hoping to make living life on your terms a little easier and attainable for all women.

You are a successful business leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Vision. It is so important to know why you are doing what you are doing. For me, as I turn 50, my Why has changed and is more focused on living a fulfilled life, helping women in business show up with more purpose and leaving a legacy for my son. On the days that are challenging, when maybe I do not want to jump on another plane and go to another city, I re-connect with my Vision and it both reminds me and also motivates me to keep going forward.

Show Up. If we want success, we have to work. Showing up to me means both physically and mentally prepared for the day. I use my morning to set me up with a foundation of abundance and growth. Every morning I begin my day with a gratitude practice, some personal development and checking in with my mindset even before the day begins. I find this helps me gain focus and energy to go into the day as the best version of myself.

Network / Collaboration. Success doesn’t happen on its own. We need others to help us. We can learn so much from others and I truly believe that we grow stringer together. I love to build strategic partnerships where we can both grow our businesses, but also, I love to learn from them so I can grow my own skills. No one knows it all. We need to work together and learn form each other. That is how we all win.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I became an expert in Burnout because I lived it first-hand! I was do driven to be “successful” that I worked long hours with little or no boundaries. By the age of 26 I developed ulcers and so depressed that I was borderline suicidal. The only way I thought I could “catch-up” was to get into a car accident so I could go to the hospital for a couple of days where no one would bother me. It was crazy!!!

I lived on this path for several more years until I finally hit my breaking point and knew I had to change. At the age of 35 I had to take an honest look at myself and acknowledge that even thought I was successful in my career, I was not being present with my son, my clients or my life. I was unhealthy and quite frankly hated the person I was becoming. But this path to burnout actually brought me to my breakthrough of redefining success and sharing my story and message with others so they could protect themselves too.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

I see Burnout to be a pattern of living where you are on auto pilot; you are going through the motions with little or no connection to what is really happening. You push yourself past your limit and neglect the things that truly matter, such as your personal health and core relationships.

When you are in burnout mode, you are showing up physically, but not truly present. You are acting from a place of reaction and not purpose.

It can work for a time but is not sustainable. It is like the person that is spinning the plates on the sticks…. you cannot keep them going forever. Eventually they will come crashing down.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The flip side is when we show up with focus on purpose. We are clear in our vision and goals, and the work we do is in alignment with that vision. We gain clarity on the power of not doing everything, but rather doing the “right” things, for our business and lives.

When we step out of Burnout, we can show up and serve at the highest level and deliver the best quality service.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Everyone faces burn out and it can be hugely detrimental to both our productivity as well as our long-term health and happiness. There are over 120,000 deaths a year related to effects of burnout and companies spend over 2Billion dollars annually in cost due to their team being burned out. When we are burned out, our level of quality work decreases, our overall satisfaction for what we do diminishes and the quality of our relationships — both internally and externally with customers will be affected.

We need to pay attention.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

I think the most obvious level of burnout comes from people trying to do too much. We have been programed that more work means we are better — that is false! We need to start having less on our plate but showing up and doing those tasks better. It has become more about quantity of work than quality.

There is also a lack of importance placed on life outside of work. Our leaders need to allow and encourage their employees to take time off; it will re-juvenate and re-energize them. In addition is show care and concern for your people as human beings. When you care about your team, they will want to show up more for the organization and give their best.

One of the things a past company of mine did was get rid of “vacation days”; we no longer were given a set number of days, but rather were told — if you need a day off, take it. They gave us the flexibility to use time as we needed it which showed us, they care, they trusted us, and they supported us. We were not shamed for vacations, instead encouraged to take them.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back? Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

If you are experiencing Burn Out, please stop and address it so it does not get worse. For me, here are 5 things that have helped me.

Practice Gratitude — life can be hard. When I begin each day focusing on what I am grateful for it is easier for me to get up with energy and the focus I need for the day ahead. It helps me connect with the good and positive aspects of life rather than the daily grind.

Get Connected — as humans, we are social beings, and we need connection. When you are connected, truly connected, with others your energy will rise, and you will be able to support one another. When you feel isolated, the depression can grow which will add to the overwhelming feeling of burnout. For me, I can take a class at the gym, go for a walk with a friend or even do a virtual coffee or meet up. These are NOT business connections, but true human connection.

Move — one of the best ways to fight burnout so to move your body. Yes, that can include exercise, but also just do things that bring you joy. Listen to your favorite music and have a dance party, go golfing, cook…. When you move the body wakes up. Also, these items take you out of the “work” zone so you can give your brain a chance to turn off and get a break.

Be still — just as important it is to move; you also need stillness. We are “on” all the time. Our bodies and brains need a chance to just rest and recover. We need to allow ourselves time to just not do anything. When I come home from being on the road for several days, I recover with what I call a nothing day. I just lay in bed and do…NOTHING. And it is glorious. For some, a whole day of nothing may not be possible, but you can still escape. You can take a nap, watch a mindless movie, meditate — really whatever you want to do. Even if for only 2 minutes; we all have 2 minutes a day. Sometimes, I even just pull the car over to the side of the road and roll down the windows and listen to the birds or watch a squirrel play. Be still. It’s a true gift

Lastly, be vulnerable. If you feel the breakdown coming, ask for help! This was a lesson I learned the hard way. When I was during my biggest moments of burnout, I was too afraid (and ashamed) to ask for help. I thought people would think less of me or lose trust in me and my abilities as work. No one can achieve success alone. We must be there for one another. We need to shift our thinking and know that there is strength in being vulnerable. Do not be afraid to be open. You will find that others will embrace you and help.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

It can be hard when we see others struggling. Many times, they do not see if for themselves and will not acknowledge the need for help. All you need to do is be there for them. Share that you are concerned. Ask them out for coffee or another fun activity. Letting them know you are there is the best thing and hen they are ready they will come to you.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

One of the best things an employer can do is encourage time off. Do not set a standard of only rewarding employees that burn the midnight oil but recognizing the ones that do quality work. Check in with your team and ask them how they are doing and what they are doing for self-care.

I know some companies have brought in fitness professionals to do group classes or a masseuse to give chair massages.

It is all about the culture and it comes from the top down; leadership needs to put am importance on avoiding burnout and be more proactive in creating an environment that embraces it.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

There are many ways to bring in awareness. You can do a company wide seminar which directly discusses the need and shows the new initiatives to support wellness. On a smaller level, meet with your team one on one and ask them about their lives and what motivates them. A lot of burnout stems from employees not feeling valued or being recognized. When they feel secure and valued, stress is reduced.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

One of the common mistakes is having an all or nothing attitude. What I mean is that they go from never taking time off to now taking too much time of; this will also cause quality of work to diminish. I knew of a small business owner that never took vacation. Finally, after 5 years she hired a manager and she was gone — she was traveling and living life because she was so burned out and didn’t want to come back, but her lack of connection to the business ultimately lead to it failing.

I suggest starting with small steps. If you are not taking a lunch break and eating at your desk (yes, I have been guilty of this) go take a lunch break. Have an end time to your day and leave at that time. Do not check your voice and email after 6 pm. Little items like this will help you build a foundation.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I just want to help people be happier in their lives, both professional and personal. I want them to be excited to get up and contribute to the world, to be role models and to feel proud of who they are and the work they do. My movement is focused on bringing Women in Business together so we can support one another with the daily challenges we face as women. Making is safe, real and purposeful.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I have said this before, Oprah is still my go to for dream date. She is truly amazing in all she does, and I know I could learn so much from her, not just about what she has done to pave the way for greatness, but also in unlocking myself so I can serve at a higher level.

How can our readers follow you?

I love being a resource. They can connect with me at www.claracapano.com, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram at Clara Capano and TikToc @ claracapano71

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!