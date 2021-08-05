Clara Angotti of Next Pathway: “Realize where you are in your current reality, and understand what the barriers are that are preventing you from succeeding”

Realize where you are in your current reality, and understand what the barriers are that are preventing you from succeeding. Look at the bridges that help you and aid you in moving forward and then look at how you see your future. Remove the blinders from your current reality and understand how you are going to meet your goals and achieve success.

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Women in STEM and Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Clara Angotti, Co-founder and President of Next Pathway.

Clara Angotti has over 25 years of technology management experience. As President, Ms. Angotti is focused on Next Pathway’s mission of helping customers automate the end-to-end challenges of their experience when migrating applications to the cloud.

From 1993 to 2000 she was the VP of Sales/Marketing for Sage Information Consultants, a technology consulting firm focused on providing services based on the Microsoft platform. After her management contract was completed with the acquiring company, Ms. Angotti co-founded M Systems Group (M) in February 2002. In 2005 M Systems Group’s success caught the attention of several multi-national firms and was acquired by Bell Canada in July 2006.

Among her accomplishments, Ms. Angotti has been a three-time finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Ms. Angotti is also a two-time recipient (2011 and 2018) of the prestigious Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100™ Award by the Women’s Executive Network.

At the 2012 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards, Ms. Angotti was awarded the prestigious PROFIT Award for Excellence in Entrepreneurship, which is awarded to an individual who has launched one or more successful companies, has a proven track record of growth and profitability, and who is a role model to other entrepreneurs.

Ms. Angotti received her Honors Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Toronto in 1988. She is active in several charities and art organizations in Toronto, and currently sits on the Board of Trustees for the Hospital for Sick Children, and the Board of Governors for Branksome Hall.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

So nice to meet you and thank you for this opportunity. My career path started over 30 years ago. I started my career when I was in my early twenties, working in the pharmaceutical sector. I was working as a market researcher, performing statistical analysis on large data sets to determine buying trends for our pharmaceutical lines. One day I was called into a meeting; our company had hired a consultant, Chetan Mathur, who was tasked with building a database and a front-end user interface to automate the manual work I was performing. Chetan and I got along incredibly well and together we built a fantastic sales and marketing application. I realized that other pharmaceutical companies would be interested in exactly what we built. At the same time, I also realized that my opportunities were limited at the pharmaceutical company where I worked. At that moment, I saw the light at the end of my dark tunnel. I quit my job to work with Chetan and that was the start of my entrepreneurial career in IT. I took most of my savings, about 3,000 dollars, purchased a computer, and called every pharmaceutical company to pitch our idea. That was the start of a very fulfilling career. Since then, we have sold three companies and we are currently building and growing our fourth global technology company, Next Pathway.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

Since starting our company, we were featured on the front page of our national newspaper, The Globe and Mail, in the Report on Business section, as the hottest startup in Canada. This was a pivotal moment in the company and it gave us the national recognition and validation that we had spent the previous five years building. We knew that we were on the right path and we had already started seeing the economic benefits of what we were doing, but this was the point that really pushed us into the spotlight.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Early in my career I was pitching to a company and giving a slide presentation. Unfortunately, I forgot to update my slides with the company’s name — I had another company on the slide deck. I was so embarrassed. I learned a valuable lesson to always check your work and be well prepared for each meeting/presentation and pitch.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Whenever we showcase our technology, our customers tell us that they had no idea this type of information or innovation was available. It makes us stand out because the technology that we’re building on and the innovation that we’re bringing into the market is so unique that whenever we demo it, we feel as much excitement as our customers do. It really spurs us and gives us the fuel to keep moving, innovating and working hard.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

The migration to the cloud is very challenging and complex. We continue to work on new and executing innovations in and around our SHIFT translation technology. We’re going to be announcing new advancements soon, but the latest was our ability to move all the legacy ETL code natively into Snowflake. That’s a huge innovation for our customers because it makes things so much easier for them from a security perspective, to have all of their pipelines inside Snowflake natively running. Snowflake loves it because we’re bringing more consumption to their data cloud. It’s something that customers will appreciate because it keeps everything securely in one location, which is really what everybody is most concerned about. This technology makes a seamless transition from legacy platforms into Snowflake. We’ll be doing the same type of improvements across multiple cloud platforms.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in STEM? What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

There is still more that needs to be done with women in STEM. There are not enough women in leadership positions and if you look at the number of young women in STEM-oriented educational programs, we have good representation. We need more female teachers and role-models in the workforce. There may be more women graduating with a degree in STEM; however, this isn’t translating to more women holding leadership positions in organizations. Something isn’t working. We need to be thinking about how we can give women more opportunities to demonstrate their leadership capabilities so that they can be offered the same leadership roles as men. Women are just as ambitious as men, so I don’t think this comes from a lack of desire — it’s from a lack of opportunities presented to women.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in STEM or Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

Women don’t have a lot of role models in leadership. When working women assess their next career move, it’s important for them to have female role models in senior positions. Men have this concept of a brotherhood where they tend to help each other out. Women need to establish the same time of symbiotic relationship that men have established, and create our own sisterhood. First, we need women to help bring other women up, so there are more role models to steer and form a path for other women to follow.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a woman in STEM or Tech. Can you explain what you mean?

There is a common myth that women don’t want to work the same number of long hours as men, and therefore they don’t get presented with the same opportunities, or climb the ranks at the same pace as their male counterparts. This could not be further from the truth. Women are able to work as many hours as men, and in fact, many women are multitasking a number of different facets in their personal and business life. The average woman is doing double-duty — taking care of her family and managing a career. It’s not that they don’t want to work long hours, it’s that they’re often the defaulted caretaker for others. There are some traditional roles that women often take on, which can often be outsourced to someone else, provided there are enough resources within the family.

Those are hard choices that women have to make all the time. Men don’t have to make decisions based on f the economics of the choices. If women are offered the same amount of money for the same job, then it becomes a different conversation within a family, as opposed to always defaulting to the woman making the difficult choice and having to walk away from a career.

What are your “5 Leadership Lessons I Learned From My Experience as a Woman in STEM or Tech” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

1) Hire the right people. Hire people that are self-motivating and empower them. In technology, there is no shortage of smart people, but the ones that will make the biggest impact on your business are those that are self-motivated. These people will do the right things, not because you tell them, but because it is inherently part of who they are. The right people don’t need to be managed — your job is to lead them, guide them, help prioritize their work, remove roadblocks — but they don’t need you to tell them how to do their work. When you hire people that are capable and self-motivated, and empower them to make decisions, you automatically create an environment of trust and loyalty, from which great innovation arises. After 30 years in IT, I have seen what happens when you hire the right people — you can give them any task and they will flourish.

2) Realize where you are in your current reality, and understand what the barriers are that are preventing you from succeeding. Look at the bridges that help you and aid you in moving forward and then look at how you see your future. Remove the blinders from your current reality and understand how you are going to meet your goals and achieve success.

3) When you create and articulate a strong vision, then people will follow that vision. This includes employees, clients, and partners. When they understand and trust your vision, they will be more willing to be a part of it.

4) Trust your gut. The instincts that brought you this far are the instincts that will carry you forward. An experienced leader understands their gut and follows it.

5) Lead by example. It’s difficult to follow somebody that doesn’t practice what they preach. My colleagues see me working just as hard as they are and standing shoulder to shoulder with them. We may have different jobs, but we have the same values. That gives my staff the confidence that they have a leader that understands them and someone that they can trust.

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

Hiring the right people is so important. Most companies will agree that their most valuable asset is their people and their team. When I look at a strong team, it’s really the product of hiring the people. Ultimately, when you hire the right people, you trust them to do their job, they will follow your lead and grow with your company.

What advice would you give to other women leaders about the best way to manage a large team?

I like looking at large teams in terms of multiple pods — each with their own areas of expertise, working towards a common goal. Because large teams can be difficult to manage, it’s important to break them up into smaller teams and assign each with discrete work packages. They’ll find it a lot easier to manage and deliver well-defined (smaller) packages faster with a higher degree of quality. Plus, it’s easier to build on success when you deliver expeditious packages. Whether it’s a large team of architects, engineers, testers, etc., breaking them into their area of expertise and providing guidance on small packages of work will make them more successful.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Many people have been influential in my journey, but the one person that was the most influential is none other than Chetan Mathur. He was the first person who saw potential in me and gave me so much confidence in my own abilities. Thirty years ago, when I quit my job to start a business with Chetan, I was able to do that because I had belief that together we could do anything, face any challenge, and have fun doing it. Today, we are still working together and having more fun than ever.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I strongly believe in giving back. I volunteer on two boards — one for a children’s hospital and another is a school for girls. We are also strong supporters of the arts. Math and computing are the foundation of everything, but I believe that art has the power to change the world. I try to ensure that while we are delivering great innovation from a technological perspective, we are also still finding a great amount of joy from the arts. We also give back to the cities and communities that we work in. We have a hospital foundation in Hawaii and continue to support women and children’s hospitals in Kapi’olani in Oahu.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Education is key to unlocking a lot of challenges for people. Imagine a world where everyone could have access to higher levels of education. Only education can spur innovation, ease poverty, and provide a strong sense of accomplishment and financial independence to communities across the world. It reminds me of the famous quote “Give a man a fish and you feed him one meal. Teach him to fish and he can feed himself for many meals.”

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I love Margaret Mead’s quote: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed, citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” I say this to my team a lot. Being a mid-sized technology company, it is easy to feel overwhelmed by larger, international firms. Our company focuses on being the best in our field, automating the migration of legacy workloads to the cloud. We may be smaller than our competitors, but excellence and innovation win in our space. This quote gives my team the confidence to take on big challenges and to make our mark on the world.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would love to have lunch with Gloria Steinem. She’s an incredible, inspiring leader and has done so much to bring attention to the value of women, women’s rights, and the importance of equality. I like her pragmatic approach to feminism, I admire her intelligence, and she has a terrific sense of humor.

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.