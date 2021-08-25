Claire Oatway: “Show yourself some love”

Show yourself some love. You’ll have heard many people say that you have to put your own oxygen mask on first — it’s very true, and you do lose yourself. I encourage my clients to look in the mirror or a childhood photo, look deep into your eyes, and see the person in front of you. Show yourself some love and compliment yourself on the great qualities you have.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Claire Oatway.

Claire is a change-maker, being recognized internationally as an inspirational and innovative leader; a success coach who can show and empower you to transform, to achieve results and solutions, and embrace the power of neon-tinged confidence that will serve other leaders for a lifetime. She is an established executive with decades of experience leading in government, healthcare, and consulting settings. Most surprising in all that is that she’s a former international athlete — rowing for Team GB — so she really does understand sweat and tears!https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/f33b7bab3d06afe2e3ee5a23c9291fe4

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thanks for the opportunity to share. I grew up in Plymouth, Devon, and am the daughter of a submariner and sister to two younger brothers. My parents taught me the importance of distant horizons and encouraged me to see magic in beauty all around me. I was super bright at school, which meant that I often felt alone and regularly bullied on my way to school. Still, I can say that one of my career successes in later life was to knock down my elementary school and lead the build for a state-of-the-art, technology-centered new build.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Like many people, I wasn’t sure where or how I fitted for a long time. Thankfully my parents had brought me up with a great work ethic, insatiable curiosity, and an openness to change, which would help me to thrive no matter what. My career path looks eclectic on paper, and there are so many points where I’ve gone for an opening because it seems exciting or challenging. I’ve always been inspired to help make ideas happen and allow people to thrive and have enjoyed innovation and leadership, and now I love sharing those skills with a much wider audience.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

One of my biggest influences was my boss and mentor, Verity Jones. She’d spotted me as a bright and rising star, encouraged me to own my superpowers, and brought my voice to the table. Even more significant than that, she was instrumental in helping me attain my MBA through Warwick. Sadly she passed away ten years ago and left behind a young family, but I’m forever grateful for the confidence she helped me to unlock.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I recall being in a strategy role for a citywide partnership for children and young people. We were hosting an event encouraging 100 children from across the catchment schools to share and shape priorities for the City. The core brand of the partnership was a multi-colored ball to represent all of the different elements of the collaboration and to denote energy and fun. So, at this event, we had four gigantic balls — over six feet in diameter. We had a great day and learned a lot together, and we began tidying up. As we were deflating the balls, one of the teenagers in the room asked if he could run and jump on the ball. Of course, I’d been swept up in the good vibe of the day and was trying to appear calm, so I said yes. I wasn’t prepared for the dozen or more children that suddenly appeared and the carnage of them jumping on rapidly deflating balls. The youth workers weren’t overly impressed either, and luckily nobody was injured.

That taught me that you need to be the adult in the room in many relationship dynamics, and it’s not always a popular position. When people trust you, you have a moral authority to keep them safe, and maybe more creative ways to have fun!.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I love Abraham Lincoln’s quote — The Best Way to Predict the Future is to Create it. I use it regularly for businesses and people. It reminds you that you have the power to change at any moment and rise above challenges or obstacles. Ultimately, you and all of us can do that.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Great question. So, I’m offering support to an EdTech business called Scribeasy. They are bringing storytelling to children across the world. They are working with excellent institutes and museums so that artifacts can inspire children to write creative stories. The background AI is elegant in that it helps children expand their vocabulary, and teachers or group leaders can see how children are growing and even how their children are feeling. Creativity is a vital skill for humanity, and it’s so much fun to see children’s imaginations come alive!

On September 14th, as part of The Global AI Collective, we’re launching a weekly clubhouse room examining Artificial Intelligence and Ethics. I’m giddy about the future and possibilities — the world is moving so fast right now. However, we need to explore some critical and deep topics so that everyone on the planet benefits. We need diverse thoughts and inputs. We need to ensure the infrastructure around technology can cope, including regulation. We need to work with increasingly sophisticated and independent AI personas to help them understand what it is to be human. As part of that, I’ve launched a Medium channel, @Aibotcoffee, which publishes AI-written pieces examining priorities for the planet and society. One of the latest is a manifesto for every child to have access to basic education by 2030. It blows my mind!

Exciting in a different way — I’m rolling out a group program this Autumn that combines neuroscience and psychology to help people understand and manage their internal saboteurs and reach peak performance. I’ve been fine-tuning it with my private clients, and the results have been phenomenal — it’s wisdom in a bottle!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The belief that anything is possible. In my late twenties, I’d joined a rowing team for the first time. We were all about the social and not about the competition! Over the winter, we trained together at the local gym. The instructor there showed us all of the different pieces of equipment, and I loved the indoor rower. She told me I was quick and I should consider competing. I thought she was having a laugh at my expense but gave it a go. And I won! Then I kept winning! First regional events, then doing really well in the British, European, and ultimately World Championships. In all, I’ve competed in Team GB three times in a sport I didn’t realize I was good at. That principle cracked open a whole new perspective on business and in life.

Relatability — this is key for modern leadership. Businesses are human systems, and you need to build connections and trust quickly. I’m generally open and primarily positive. I enjoy hearing what people have to say and bring my self to work. That brings vulnerability, of course, but it also builds loyalty and an environment of psychological safety where people can be creative, honest, and don’t fear failure.

Finally, the ability to dance with uncertainty. I mention that businesses are human systems where people lead people who serve other people. If you think about it, each of us has different feelings every day, sometimes at different points of the day. When you put a bunch of people together, the combinations are mind-boggling. We’ve thought that we can control human environments with planning and process for too long, but businesses are much more complex than that. Of course, guide the business through planning but never assume that it will be perfect. I think it’s a viewpoint that can help you be prepared for anything; you’re more likely to stay curious and observant when things change and more in control of regaining a sense of power, which is ironic when you remember that you’re not really in control!

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I’ve been a leader and have worked with leaders at every level for two decades now. I have seen the pressures involved, including at times of crisis. Deeper than that, in Spring 2020, at a peak in my corporate career, I crashed. I was working in healthcare — a pressure-pot environment with nowhere near enough resources and high expectations. I’d been managing well, expanding the business by a third in 4 years, with £6m turnover, influencing national policy as well. It was a perfect storm; I’d been handling massive stress for a while, sadly long-buried and unresolved trauma such as infertility were resurfacing, and then a peer committed suicide. I felt that circumstances took my legs from under me. After my recovery, I pivoted my career. While I don’t specifically coach on burnout, I help leaders with mental fitness skills to prevent it.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout is a point you reach after an extended period of chronic stress. Physical and mental exhaustion are symptoms. There are emotional cues too, but the most poignant is when a hugely passionate person loses alignment or doesn’t see the value or meaning anymore.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite is high energy, calm and focused energy. It’s alignment with your purpose or a greater purpose. It’s meaning and balance.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

There are so many social influences at play right now, and we as a species are always on. Whether it’s TV or social media, we’re more often working and busy all day. The hustle mentality is exciting and helps the world move forward, but there’s also a backlash on whether you’re trying hard enough. We don’t examine productivity, and many leaders and business owners work harder, not smarter; they just feel that more effort will help solve any problem. And more damaging is this sense that personal happiness is contingent on an external factor — I’ll be happy when…. I argue that this approach means that we don’t lean into our strengths, we don’t always value and encourage diversity of skills and characters in a team, but these are essential in a creative spark. We are chasing external rewards and successes and not noticing what’s happening every day — gratitude and acknowledgment of the smallest acts can go a long way to boost morale, reduce absenteeism, or even worse, presenteeism. That relentless drive to achieve a goal means we don’t always go far enough to ask if we’re chasing the goal in the right way, if there’s a more efficient way, even if it’s the right goal. We’re caught in a cycle of busyness and fooling ourselves that if we’re busy, we’re productive.

Mild burnout stops people from having the space or caring enough to say what’s happening. It becomes a norm for many people and gets built into reward cycles in business. Think about it differently; by creating conditions for quantity, you’re ironically creating conditions where quality is compromised — where less than your best is good enough. Looking out across industries at the moment, factors such as technology and automation combined with a global economy are accelerating change. If we’re running businesses that aren’t operating at their best, will they be able to compete? Will they be able to survive? I’d argue we want to create an environment where humans thrive, bringing their imagination and creativity, problem-solving, and teamwork to the table. We need revolution, not evolution! So burnout has colossal opportunity costs for us.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Chronic stress and toxic work cultures characterized by politics and blame are dominant causes.

Expecting your mind and body to run like a machine without downtime by yourself and with others.

Lack of connection to a higher purpose or goal

Sometimes, unresolved personal trauma

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

My five tips

Connect to something bigger than you. Whether it’s religion, the galaxy, nature, get out there and feel small as often and for as long as you can. Feeling small and a part of something else is hugely rebalancing. Blow away those cobwebs!

If you’re feeling it, share it. There’s a view that it takes courage to speak up when something’s wrong when the culture is rotten, when the pressure is too much. Courage is choosing to proceed in the face of fear; when you’re struggling, you fear that you’ll be seen as a failure, that you won’t be good enough, that people blame you, that others will struggle unless you do your part. You have to find a way to ask. Put more strongly, not speaking up can almost certainly bring about what you’re feeling. If you continue at the pace and then have to take a break due to ill health or cut corners, you can cause more collateral damage.

Play at being Dora! When our ego takes a grip, we stop seeing events objectively. When you’re busy, your focus can narrow. Why not adopt the persona of our favorite explorer. Try to step back and see what’s going on. If you’re in conflict with someone or a decision, listen and seek to understand that difference and look for what you have in common. If all you see are problems, go further and look for the root causes, it’s rarely the behavior you see in front of you. Ask yourself, What’s going on here? As a practice, you’ll find many rational thoughts and solutions that you can act on. More importantly, you’re activating a different part of your brain, and strengthening that muscle will create a habit to explore and not dive in over time.

Journal it. If you’ve got a busy head, then write it out. If it’s a to-do list — get it written down, you don’t need to remember everything, and it all takes up mental energy. If you have a gut feeling or worry, write it out — seeing the words in front of you can help you evaluate whether they are accurate and help you problem-solve more objectively. Actively writing allows a subconscious flow and can stop a thought from bouncing like a pinball in your head.

Show yourself some love. You’ll have heard many people say that you have to put your own oxygen mask on first — it’s very true, and you do lose yourself. I encourage my clients to look in the mirror or a childhood photo, look deep into your eyes, and see the person in front of you. Show yourself some love and compliment yourself on the great qualities you have.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

The biggest surprise for me was that everyone around me had seen it coming and ironically hadn’t seen it coming. I’d been seen as the person who was always with it — the person who was always in control. I’d become adept at handling chronic stress that I was masking the downward spiral well. If you see someone close to you who’s starting to burn out, take them out for a coffee. Just talk about stuff you have in common, stuff that is just them and not everything else. Help them to reconnect with positivity.

If you notice your friend’s empathy fuse has blown, and they are uncharacteristically impatient or critical, don’t feed that. If they’re bitching about someone else, then imagine what they’re saying to themselves. Show them extra empathy and encourage them to show themselves some self-empathy, not be so hard on themselves, give themselves a break.

Also, make sure that you are filling up your own reserves. Try not to get sucked into the drama; keep some boundaries in place so that you can offer the most help. If you’re tired and crabby, then at a time when they need you, you aren’t going to be in the best state.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Reduce stigma by educating the workforce, and especially managers, on mental health and wellbeing.

Create a psychologically safe environment where people can make mistakes and learn, where they can challenge without fear of being chastised, where people feel valued as humans and value each other. Listen and ask for people’s inputs.

Ensure people take breaks — ultimately, you can see how long and hard people are working. Intervene. If an engine is overheating, then you’d switch it off to cool down.

Hold people accountable for poor behavior.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

I’m interested in movements like the Coalition for Inclusive Capitalism, which offers a framework for investors that goes beyond profit and into value. Of course, there’s a massive element of sustainability in that. But beneath the hood, there’s a lot around culture and healthy cultures of creativity and inclusion.

Media companies and thought leaders like Forbes and HBR are great at showcasing excellent practice; perhaps their editorial team could look at weaving through more about human-centric practices in the success profiles. Not just as a periphery or in a mental health week, more into the mainstream.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Solving the problem alone. When you are struggling, you don’t realize that you’re losing objectivity and perspective. You internalize more than needed, and your inner critic can take a stronghold. Seek help.

Short term fix. A two-week holiday solves many problems, but it also brushes issues under the carpet at the burnout stage. If you’re getting signals that you’re burning out, step back and be honest about the root causes. You don’t necessarily have to go to therapy, but realize that there might be ancient unhealthy beliefs and habits at play that keep you trapped. Burnout is your body’s signal that you at least need to look there.

Just dialing back the effort. You may hear friends telling you to ease off the pace. If you’re putting in 100% effort, why not just dial back to 60%. Again, you’ve not examined what’s going on. Putting in 60% when the culture is broken doesn’t fix the people issue. It protects you to some extent but can also lead to boredom, frustration, mistakes. All of which feeds into the inner critic

Getting a different job. This is a big one. Don’t like it, move. It’s a great temporary fix, but ultimately, you’re still the same person, and you will still respond in the same way should the circumstances re-appear. You’re still telling yourself that not good enough is good enough.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

With AI personas, I’ve been grappling with the significant issues of the world. One of those is the idea of technology in schools. I don’t think schools are prepared for the future or engaged in the Ed Tech bubble of activity. I see similar conditions as healthcare with a good deal of investment and good intent but ultimately a disconnect to people who deliver the service on the ground. That can lead to a failure to understand the priorities and challenges; it can also create a myopic view of transactions and processes. I’ve developed a vision for teaching that is wholly AI-driven and delivered. Not to see teachers be made redundant but to start the debate of the threats and opportunities for change. I’d love to trigger a movement where EdTech developers have closer and better quality links with educators. Schools have staff who are fully engaged, delivering value that only they can, without the extras. Ultimately, children have greater equity in education and are exposed to technology at an earlier age. One AI personas has developed a manifesto for all children to have access to basic education by 2030. I genuinely believe that technology can help deliver that as long as humans get more involved!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Ariana Huffington. I’m really inspired by her work and she seems to be operating at the intersection of spirituality, technology, and humanity. It’d be a conversation like no other!

