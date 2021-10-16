Claire Oatway: “Don’t just focus on efficiencies; keep boosting capability”

Don’t just focus on efficiencies; keep boosting capability. When you look at the numbers, many leaders see a tradeoff in terms of technology investment and headcount reduction. The narrative around the future of work highlights the risks in terms of automation. However, before going too far, consider the added value that your team can offer. Automation has clear benefits in substituting humans for high-volume, low-value tasks. Businesses that are truly leveraging technology and pushing the boundaries of their industry are using technology to help workers refine their skills where they genuinely add the most value. For example, 3d modeling doesn’t replace fashion designers but does allow them to focus real-time on pushing their creative boundaries.

Claire is an accomplished leader and disruptive thinker. Her work in leading business and digital transformation has been recognized in the UK and Europe and was instrumental in policy development in healthcare. Claire is passionate about transferring that knowledge to high-growth areas to bring clarity to chaos and help leaders to keep scaling.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

That’s a great question. I was working as an analyst with the police and churning big data to help prioritize interventions. I’d developed a regression model to predict the volume of callouts based on different neighborhood factors. A senior cop presented it to the leadership team. He didn’t quite understand my work and lost his way in the presentation. My report had included scatterplot charts that looked like several dots in a square. This inspector fumbled his way through presenting and then started to describe to charts as pictures of his face as a teenager. As the dots increased, so he’d developed more acne and spots.

I was so embarrassed at the time but looking back it is quite dunny. I learned to adapt my communication style so that my work could stand up on its own and not need others to translate. That’s been so useful throughout my career — not just with the numbers. If you’re a technical specialist, it’s easy to forget that other people don’t speak your language or need help understanding something that you think is obvious.

If you can’t get your message across to other people, it’s not because they’re obstinate/dumb/lack vision. It’s also not because your idea is preposterous. Both are valid, of course, but most often, it’s because you haven’t sold the message well.

I also learned that you need to manage up and ensure that senior leaders truly get it. The gold star comes when they feel that it was always their idea. More often than not, in business, it’s not about the data, the strategy, the design (whatever the thing is); it’s about the politics, the ownership and how people react.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’ve had several different mentors throughout my career. Most recently, I met Paul Grundy. At the time, I was running a large healthcare provider, and he was the Global Head of Policy for IBM Watson Health. It was a chance encounter via a loose connection but we hit it off from the start.

Paul’s job was desirable. He was paid to explore and travel the world as a thought leader for digital transformation in healthcare and identify patterns in different territories. He’d led a major transformation of primary care across the US, had worked directly for different US administrations, and was a Healthcare Ambassador to Denmark, the country. This guy was a titan.

After hearing about our disruptive approach, he visited us on one of his UK trips and was blown away by our enthusiasm and style. Ever generous, he showed me how other healthcare systems were different but essentially similar in tackling significant issues like aging populations and scarce talent.

Paul introduced me to the international speaking circuit and I was able to take my ideas and lessons across the US and Europe. Sometimes, having faith and passion in your work can feel draining, but talking with others in the same tribe really boosted my energy.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I’m a big fan of non-fiction and would recommend Clifton Strengthsfinder. It is a book but is part of a personality insights tool. Many years ago, I explored my strengths and found out that my strengths were futurist, strategic, achievement, and connecting people. I had been using the book to support team development, and all of a sudden it made sense why I felt that other people didn’t understand me, or even at times didn’t seem as driven as me. When strengths are natural, you assume that everyone has them, but they don’t, and even better they have strengths that you need and don’t have! I often recommend the book to people at key career transitions — looking for a promotion or changing roles.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

I get really excited about the future and possibilities and during my corporate career had been able to prepare and energize teams about their work, change, and technology. I’m a huge optimist, and this really fed other people’s excitement. Like so many people during the pandemic, I realized that I could share those talents for leading could help others to grow themselves and grow their businesses. So, I’ve set out to make the world a more prosperous place through outstanding leadership that lifts enterprises, especially technology, and raises the communities working in them.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

Yes! I’ve co-founded a movement called The Global AI Collective. We’re taking an open-source approach around AI and Ethics. This topic is important for everyone to get their head around — whether you’re managing a business, creating legislation, or even just using the tech. Each week, our clubhouse room looks at elements, including regulation and accountability, diversity, and universal value sets. The technology and its applications are evolving so fast that we want to ensure no one gets left behind.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level, what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

Every day we make subtle changes in our work without realizing, we find little shortcuts to be more efficient, we make adaptations in language or style to be more effective. A process is rarely identical to what it was six to twelve months before.

Transformation then is an intentional act to make change happen in a more deliberate and accelerated way. Digital transformation is the design and implementation of technology to support a human process.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

It would be trite to say all businesses, but the fact is every business could benefit from digital transformation. I still see big gaps in healthcare and education settings where technology strategy could make a real difference to communities and to stand

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

In a previous role, before the pandemic, I led a family doctor business supporting over 40000 patients, We’d been highly innovative and had adapted our teams to be as diverse and efficient as they could be but the fact of the matter was that with rising demand and limited resources we couldn’t keep up. One summer, we were poorly struck, and three doctors were suddenly out of action due to physical health. We tried our best to plug the gaps, but non-urgent care delays had stretched to five weeks!

We knew that we had to make dramatic shifts to our model and changed the appointment system. Every year, we handled 200,000 in-person appointments. We knew we had to switch to a total triage system (look at everything much sooner) and digital-first.

We had the luxury of time and resources to get the initiative off the ground and launched in 6 months. That still felt like breakneck speed. Of course, it was difficult, and we had to make adjustments quickly in a live environment, but it has made a significant difference to patients. Those who cared for elderly relatives were able to ask for help at times that worked for them. Families with small children came forward because they had questions they weren’t sure about, and we found the service appealed to a lot more men. Unexpectedly, we also found increasing calls about mental health issues coming forward because people felt safer telling the computer they needed help than telling a person. A giant leap forward.

After bedding in, the pressure came off the front desk with less abuse because we had dramatically reduced the answering time for phones. People were able to be seen. With the increased data, we could spot patterns in requests and offer access to different services in the community. Win-win-win (but definitely after a lot of hard work)

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Yes. In my experience, digital literacy among workers and customers is a real issue. Intuitive technologies are there, especially for more prominent players, but it can take more effort to help a broad spectrum of people feel comfortable with tech.

Cost is a considerable barrier at times, and there are so many different options out there. In my experience, many businesses aren’t great buyers (even when they have procurement departments). They don’t always have or buy in the design expertise to define their needs, leading to purchasing tech that doesn’t fit.

Practical infrastructure and hardware can also be a limiting factor, especially in regional areas of the UK or different industries. Old buildings, poor wifi access, and outdated kit make life that little bit more complicated.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Talk to your teams to understand the real needs. Understand the struggles and ambitions of your team members. In the c-suite, it’s easy to think you have a grip on what’s happening in your business, but often you only hear the tip of the iceberg. Asking and actively listening to issues on the ground can help you prioritize the interventions you’ll make and adapt the design to get maximum traction.

I worked with medical secretaries who typically have 20+ years of experience. Initially, they’d be working with dictated tapes from the doctors and processing requests for files by letter. They were slow but felt confident and provided what they felt was a quality experience to the medics and the patients. Spending time with the team to understand their pressures and highlighting that the quality led to a bottleneck and shortcuts made a big difference. Identifying different team members and technology to lift the load helped them see that technology could give them a different sort of pride. Over time habits emerge and protocols followed without challenge — as a leader, it’s your role to encourage teams to ask questions.

Develop a vision for technology aligned to your business goals. I’m a firm believer that tech is the tool to support business goals. First, establish where you’re going, then develop a technology vision. Consider what skills you need, how managers could use the data to support future decisions, what performance reporting you need, and the hardware and security issues.

When I first joined the healthcare provider, they just merged, and we had a blank canvas. Healthcare is awash with tech providers that will offer their proprietary solution, and typically many providers rely on other decision-makers to provide the resources or investment. I introduced a technology strategy that examined all aspects — from workforce skills, data security, data management, IoT devices. The design provided clarity about the opportunities to develop and grow, and more importantly, gave us a prioritized multi-year plan. Everything felt more manageable.

Remember, digital transformation is more about the transformation than the digital. I often see businesses, especially larger corporates, view technology as the driver for the change when it’s the tool to support humans. Creating rounded project teams that include trainers and team representatives is critical. Previously, I worked on an in-house care management system project. This meant that the system was highly customizable. One of the elements that kept tripping us up in the project was that the questions being asked of the system were nuanced. Even though everyone thought they wanted the same thing, senior leaders, supervisors, teams, and regulators had fractionally different perspectives. It took a bit longer to create an inclusive design, but the benefit was that teams used the system.

Don’t just focus on efficiencies; keep boosting capability. When you look at the numbers, many leaders see a tradeoff in terms of technology investment and headcount reduction. The narrative around the future of work highlights the risks in terms of automation. However, before going too far, consider the added value that your team can offer. Automation has clear benefits in substituting humans for high-volume, low-value tasks. Businesses that are truly leveraging technology and pushing the boundaries of their industry are using technology to help workers refine their skills where they genuinely add the most value. For example, 3d modeling doesn’t replace fashion designers but does allow them to focus real-time on pushing their creative boundaries.

Don’t just be sold on the latest advances in your marketplace. For example, when working with headteachers, you’ll see a shopping list of devices that they’d like to buy in without really considering the benefits and whether alternatives are available. When a provider leads you, it’s commonplace to be upsold. Leaders need to make critical decisions on whether additional functionality is required.

Similarly, many leaders have a narrow focus on technology and don’t draw parallels from other industries. For example, within the healthcare provider space, consumer expectations had shifted significantly. When you fail to deliver, customer frustration comes through. I recently ran a strategy education session with leaders from a variety of industries. Leaders from the Finance sector talked at length about digital access and existing rivalry within the market. Still, they were challenged when a Fashion and Luxury Goods leader highlighted the steps she’d seen in cryptocurrency adoption. For any business, if you can afford a CTO, do engage one; however, do not fully delegate technology strategy to them — stay curious about what’s happening around you.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” to create new competitive advantages?

The world is changing at a faster pace than ever before. The global pandemic may have been a pause button for many people, but the megatrends around globalization, technology, and social change accelerated. For businesses to create a culture of innovation, they need to disrupt their thinking and governance.

I advise leaders on how to engage teams and create psychological safety. These elements are vital both in developing new ideas and the successful implementation and fine-tuning of new technologies. The workforce is changing, and more people want to feel engaged with the business purpose and to feel valued. Help them get involved in the co-design of strategy, feedback errors, or observations of local nuances they see in their customer base.

Network-based thinking is a game-changer for creativity. Multi-disciplinary teams can bring diversity, and combining ideas and applications creates novel capabilities that are difficult to replicate. Be careful not to develop professional hierarchies and encourage a team approach that values challenge and difference. Similarly, promote learning and networking in your teams — these aren’t just for employee motivation but can accelerate the identification and application of new concepts.

Finally, a culture of innovation requires a new balance of leadership. Power and control need to be more distributed, which disrupts decade-long hierarchies, and at the same time, firms can squander resources without direction or critical thinking. I encourage leaders to adopt the concept of parameters rather than rules.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favourite quote is from Abraham Lincoln.

If you want to predict the future, create it.

It’s an optimistic and empowering quote, and I use it regularly to stimulate action. Whether with a school leader in a future-shaping workshop or with a burnt-out entrepreneur who’s feeling stuck, it’s a quote that says whatever you want is yours for the taking/making.

