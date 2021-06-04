Claire Friona of Olacoral: “Fail Fast, Fail Often”

Start-ups very commonly use the phrase “Fail Fast, Fail Often.” One way of looking at that is that failure is OK and to keep moving forward, but another way of looking at it is that as a start-up, you will. Failure is 100% expected, so move as fast as possible towards your first failure. Then try something else and sprint after that new idea. Until eventually, you’ve learned precisely how your start-up needs to run to be successful.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Claire Friona.

Claire Friona is the CEO of Olacoral, a sustainable seafood company disrupting the commercial fishing industry. Claire is also a co-founder of Agricycle Global, a portfolio of upcycled products sourced from Sub-Saharan African smallholders. Claire is passionate about empowering vulnerable populations and bridging the global opportunity gap.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

If you asked 18-year-old me what her life will be like in five years, I would have said finishing up my mechanical engineering degree and starting my new R&D job designing one of Google’s self-driving cars. Five years later, I can say that plan didn’t exactly work out. I love solving problems, and more specifically, I love solving really big problems. I thought the best way for me to solve the most significant issues was to be an engineer. While in my freshman year of college, I started working on a school project where we were going to build a passive solar dehydrator in Panama. This was my first look at the world of humanitarian engineering, and I fell in love. I got so excited about the idea of using engineering and problem solving to design technology that could impact people’s livelihoods.

During my spring break, we flew to Panama and built a dehydrator. Once I got back, I realized, so what if the Panamanians had a dehydrator to dry their extra fruit if they had nowhere to sell it. I started to understand it wasn’t just technology that was needed to improve people’s livelihoods; it was also the market access and branding, and sales that actually create financial gains. Using this idea, my co-founder and I started my first company, Agricycle.

Agricycle grew incredibly quickly. In our first year, we hired eight employees. I was still in school, and I really struggled to balance my education and building a company at the same time. Both endeavors suffered because of it. I found it hard to focus on classes when I knew my co-workers worked on my dream job. Long story short, during my Junior year, I decided to put my degree on pause and pursue Agricycle full time.

Since starting Agricycle, I’ve designed a dehydrator that we manufacture, and export to our partner communities, traveled to five different countries, and helped launch our fruit flour into the market. My current company Olacoral was acquired and spun off by Agricycle. Olacoral uses the same business and impact model as Agricycle instead applied to fisherman and the ocean.

What gets me excited about my job is financially empowering vulnerable populations and bringing marginalized communities into a financial system that they have largely been excluded from.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Olacoral is the first scalable lionfish supply chain off the coast of Belize using the local artisanal fishing community. This is disruptive in a few ways. First, it’s an alternative to large-scale commercial fishing that’s depleting our oceans’ fish populations. 1 in 3 of the ocean’s fish populations have already collapsed, and another 50% are being fished at their total capacity. This not only impacts marine biodiversity but also the food security of 3 billion people who rely on seafood as their protein source. We disrupt this by fishing lionfish, seafood that’s completely underexploited, and its very existence is a danger to the ocean ecosystem. Lionfish are an invasive species that have taken over the Caribbean. With no natural predators and a massive appetite, they eat the smaller herbivorous fish that clean coral reefs. When the reefs are not cleaned of algae, they are choked out of sunlight which further stresses the reef and endangers 50% of the world’s oxygen supply.

We also work with the artisanal fishing industry in Belize. Fishing is a very hereditary business in Belize; a practice passed down from generation to generation. The average Belize fisherman makes 8,440 dollars a year. Currently, fishermen harvest lobster and conch seasonally but do not have a year-round revenue source. By building a market for lionfish, fishermen can diversify their revenue streams and have year-round income. This extra income could allow their children to stay longer when most children leave school after the 5th grade.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Definitely the funniest thing that happened to me was on my trip to Haiti. We were staying in a remote village and I had gotten a pretty nasty sunburn on my face (Mistake #1). We were surrounded by jungle, so I figured somewhere around us had to be an aloe plant. We asked one of the young boys in the village to go out and find one (Mistake #2). The boy returned with a cactus that the villagers sliced up and told me to rub the juice on my face, so I did (Mistake #3). My entire face swelled up and my right eye swelled completely closed. I had no depth perception for like three days, so I guess my lesson was don’t rub strange plants on your face.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Actually, one of my most influential mentors and friends was my co-founder at Agricycle. When I was in high school, I tried to design a solar water still so impoverished communities could have access to clean water. In college, my co-founder was the one who told me to try to redesign it and see if I could make it work this time. (Spoiler alert: I couldn’t) This was one of the first times in my life I had just been told to try something, and it was ok if it didn’t work out in the end.

My dad was also a huge mentor to me growing up and is a big reason I went into engineering. I would help him in the garage building, whatever his latest project was. The hands-on experience I got made me a lot better engineer because I was able to think through how a product could actually be produced. I think it also got me excited about creating something from scratch.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I think disrupting can be problematic when done the wrong way. We see this a lot with international development. An organization comes in and thinks they know the best way to get things done. They take a very Western, industrialized approach instead of considering the context they are working in or, better yet, consulting the people they are working with. We see this all the time, say an NGO comes to an African village to build a water pump. After a few weeks, the water pump is damaged. The NGO comes back to find out why the pump was destroyed. After asking around, they find out the women of the village were the ones that destroyed the pump. Why? Because walking to the river to get water every day was their social time. Where they had a chance to talk to the other women in the village.

I see this as a case where disrupting an activity wasn’t necessarily positive. Because the organization failed to get all the stakeholders (the people in the village) involved in the water pump decision-making process. I don’t think this means these systems can’t be disrupted. Still, they should be disrupted in a way that actually benefits the people involved.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

I’m naturally a very introverted person, so when I first started my entrepreneurship journey, I never wanted to talk to anyone. I always felt like I was annoying or bothering people when I asked for advice or to work with them. Finally, someone told me that even if I did make someone mad by trying to talk to them, they just wouldn’t work with us. From then on, I realized there really was no harm in reaching out to people and talking about your business because the worst that could happen is they tell you no.

I know this is really cliche, but some of the best advice I’ve gotten is “Be yourself.” People recognize authenticity. I found that whatever I was doing when I let my passion for the topic shine through, that resonated with people. At one point in my career, I was asked to do a speaking event right around when I was considering leaving school, so that’s what I did my speech about. I think people really enjoyed hearing a story that was more open and vulnerable.

Start-ups very commonly use the phrase “Fail Fast, Fail Often.” One way of looking at that is that failure is OK and to keep moving forward, but another way of looking at it is that as a start-up, you will. Failure is 100% expected, so move as fast as possible towards your first failure. Then try something else and sprint after that new idea. Until eventually, you’ve learned precisely how your start-up needs to run to be successful.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Oh gosh. I have a lot of stuff I want to do. I’ve looked a bit at doing something with insect farming as an alternative protein source. There are a few brands doing insect powders now.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I highly recommend the book “The Tyranny of Experts” by William Easterly. In the first few pages of the book, Easterly highlights a story about Ugandan farmers being run out of their homes and farms burned to the ground to make way for a new World Bank-funded project. The book’s thesis is that international development has failed because we continue to use a top-down approach and work with typically tyrannical governments to implement what we think is right for a country. Easterly also talks specifically about protecting the Rights of the Poor, which are often forgotten in large-scale international development. These two tenets of Easterly’s thesis heavily impacted my views of international development and social entrepreneurship and still guide me in making decisions in my business moving forward.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote of all time is from Admiral Grace Hopper. “The most dangerous phrase in the language is ‘we’ve always done it this way.’” I love the quote because I always got so annoyed when I asked someone a question and the answer I got was “Well it’s always been that way”. I think it helps remind me to always push the status quo a bit and challenge the way things have always been.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think if I could build any movement it would be something around the elimination of human trafficking. It’s modern-day slavery impacting an estimated 24.9 million people and I don’t really think a ton is being done about it right now.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow me on Instagram @startupclaire.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!