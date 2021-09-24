CK Sample of Hypergiant: “Work life balance is very difficult for some people to establish in the absence of an actual office to go to”

Work life balance is very difficult for some people to establish in the absence of an actual office to go to. Lots of great employees who have never shown signs of burning out in the past, can suddenly and invisibly start overworking themselves in a remote scenario, because they are missing the rituals of going into an office that compartmentalize the work from the rest of their lives (commuting, going out for lunch, even dressing up for work etc). It’s important to talk to your employees about creating repeatable structures and habits in their workday when remote that set appropriate boundaries to avoid burnout.

C.K. is an experienced and proven multi-domain executive: Editorial Director (Mahalo), GM and Director (Netscape / AOL), EVP Product Management & Cofounder (Ceros), Chief Technology Officer (Hypergiant, former, and Chaotic Moon Studios, sold to Accenture in 2015), Chief Product Officer (YouEarnedIt, award-winning HR platform, sold to Vista Equity Partners in 2018), Chief Delivery Officer (Hypergiant, Former), Chief Customer Officer (Hypergiant, Current). C.K.’s main goal in life is to build innovative, scalable software products while working hard, managing teams, and providing product input and vision. As Hypergiant’s Chief Customer Officer, C.K. manages all the teams working to deliver excellent custom AI solutions to our customers and supports all customers leveraging our Hyperdrive AI platform.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

I was one of the first paid bloggers as part of Weblogs, Inc., back in the early 2000s and when that company sold to AOL in 2005, I left my life as a college professor and grad student in literature to dive head first into technology companies. I was GM of Netscape at AOL, managing a distributed team of 8 developers and 8 full-time editorial staff, building a social network similar to Digg for AOL. After AOL, I took on other leadership positions at multiple other technical startups, Mahalo, Crowd Fusion, Ceros, Chaotic Moon, YouEarnedIt, and now Hypergiant, where I’ve spent the past 15 or so years managing teams that either have worked exclusively remotely or in a hybrid distributed model with multiple team members in disparate offices and working from home.

I live in Dallas, Texas, with my wife, two children, 3 pugs, and 1 Eclectus parrot. I’m an artist and electronic musician for fun, on the off hours.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Hard to pick just one. I rode in the first Tesla Roadster off the production line when Elon Musk lent it to Jason Calacanis (Musk was on the board of Mahalo & I met with him, and the rest of our board with our management team on a quarterly basis). When I worked for Crowd Fusion, building a first of its kind daily publication to the iPad for Rupert Murdock at News Corp (The Daily), I met Murdoch and his executive chef would cook us dinner as we worked late into the night on the project in its early days. Our platform also powered TMZ, so I got to meet and witness the intensity that is Harvey Levin. Meeting George Takei when he came to record Chaotic Moon’s C.U.P.I.D. tazer-drone at SXSW one year. My favorite though is that when I left Netscape, Wil Wheaton, who worked as a Netscape Navigator for us, got donations from all the Navigators and bought me a nice monopod as a going away present for me. I still have it. There’s more, but those are some big ones.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I SSHed into a MySpace server to do a hotfix on a routes.php file for something we were building for MySpace and forgot to close out my statement before saving, This mistake brought down several celebrity pages for about 2 minutes while I frantically went back in and fixed the error. I learned not to be a cowboy and to follow processes that protect us from making mistakes like this. I also retired from actively coding on any client projects myself and let the talented people I hire handle it all now.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees to thrive and avoid burnout?

Focus on clear communication and tracking the success and value added by your employees over their mistakes and tracking hours. If you build the right balance of team dynamics working for you, teams will collaboratively help avoid mistakes and leverage the skills of their peers.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Some companies have many years of experience with managing a remote team. Others have just started this, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you tell us how many years of experience you have managing remote teams?

Over 15.

Managing a team remotely can be very different than managing a team that is in front of you. Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding managing a remote team? Can you give a story or example for each?

Communication is always key, but it’s even more important in a remote setting or in a hybrid setting where some people are in an office and others are remote.

Tone is important: Genetically, humans are built to respond to body language, facial expressions, and tone of voice. We aren’t built to understand text, let alone text messages, gifs, Slack chatroom conversations etc. As a result, our minds fill in assumed extra data that we normally expect to get from face-to-face conversations. If you’re in a bad mood, you are more likely to write text that a Natural Language Processing algorithm will flag as angry / confrontational, and you are more likely to read your own emotions / stress into any messages you receive. Be aware of that tendency and mind the gap in communication that your brain is filling in when you’re having online conversations / email exchanges. If you’re feeling confronted / defensive, assume good intent and pick up the phone or schedule a video chat to help gain alignment with team members. Butts-in-seats are a horrible way to measure productivity whether in office or remote. Too often managers are worried about whether their employees are doing the work when they are remote and simply assume that they are doing the work when they see them in office, but they haven’t spent the necessary time and energy to actually build goals and set expectations with their employees. This needs to be a cooperative process where the manager understands what all the employee is responsible for and helps them prioritize that work in line with what the business needs currently. This cooperation builds trust, empowers employees, and results in better overall productivity while everyone becomes happier in what they’re doing. IT and infrastructural support that an office provides still need to be filled. If you have remote employees, you are no longer paying for office space for them and the IT needs that an office provides are also gone for them. Take some of that money savings and invest it in providing the tools to your remote workers, in their home offices, that will ensure their productivity and success. People who complain about not being able to whiteboard remotely, clearly haven’t thought about buying a whiteboard for their home office and pointing their webcam at that. If everyone has that gear, video conferencing can become a lot more collaborative without the overhead of yet another new digital tool to support and learn. Also spend more time training your employees to actually be their own IT and know how to troubleshoot the tools they are expected to use to complete their jobs. Work life balance is very difficult for some people to establish in the absence of an actual office to go to. Lots of great employees who have never shown signs of burning out in the past, can suddenly and invisibly start overworking themselves in a remote scenario, because they are missing the rituals of going into an office that compartmentalize the work from the rest of their lives (commuting, going out for lunch, even dressing up for work etc). It’s important to talk to your employees about creating repeatable structures and habits in their workday when remote that set appropriate boundaries to avoid burnout. Micromanagement is poor management whether in person or remote. Senior leadership should use remote work as a way to identify week leaders in the organization that are overfitting for the remote scenario, or who are incapable of dealing with change, and trying to control and monitor everything their employees do. Some of this can be hidden in large offices, but there are digital trails to all our remote activities that can be used to highlight and see problematic areas for the business. Rarely is the problem a team problem. It’s usually a poisonous individual contributor or manager who has been given too much authority and is holding his/her team down instead of lifting them up.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges?

Comments above.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of managing a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote employee?

Schedule a video conference with video on so the body language and expressions and tone of voice are not lost. Anything else is laziness.

Can you specifically address how to give constructive feedback over email? How do you prevent the email from sounding too critical or harsh?

Don’t. Pick up the phone and have a conversation and make sure you focus on what positives there are alongside the area that needs critique. In the conversation, ask if everything makes sense and then tell them that you will send an email to them documenting the conversation and will ask them to again confirm that it makes sense. Keep the email high level list of action items vs detailed book.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic. Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

Don’t use being remote as an excuse for not collaborating like you would in an office.

What do you suggest can be done to create a healthy and empowering work culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

Set common high level goals and company values that everyone is expected to strive towards together and judge their work against. Look for opportunities to create visibility into all the good work that is happening across the team and how the hard work of various teams with different goals actually empower other teams to succeed and how they all are in alignment with the core company goals.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Required training in empathy for all employees.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I always repeat several sayings to my teams that are my own (I think):

“Water on rock.” Don’t be a sponge to stress and absorb the stress of the challenges you are facing. They aren’t a personal thing attached to you. Let that stress roll off of you like water on a rock.

“Don’t fight the weather.” There will always be things outside of your control in business and work that may not be ideal but that needs to happen. Don’t waste energy fighting the weather. Let the storm blow through, weather it, and move on.

Thank you for these great insights!