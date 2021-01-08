Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Civility is Always the Right Choice

Reflections on January 7, 2021 -- the day after.

You can’t be a writer and not right something today. January 7, 2021. The day after our country almost melted down into utter chaos and irrational anarchy. 24 hours to absorb and reflect and let the anger be processed into productive thought. I’m ready.

In reflecting on the message I wanted to give, I knew it had nothing to do with politics. Nothing to do with conservatism, liberalism, rhinoism, populism, or any “ism” whatsoever. It had to do with civility.

President John Kennedy perhaps said it best when he said, “So let us begin anew – remembering on both sides that civility is not a sign of weakness, and sincerity is always subject to proof…” As part of the social compact we humans have implicitly agreed to, we function in society in an exchange of rights and responsibilities for the benefit of all of us as citizens of a civilization. Without civility, civilization collapses. Without civilization, we are reduced to our most primal instincts, fears, and aggressions as each individual seeks only its own survival. Problem solving through combat. Jungle mentality. Survival of the fittest, the rest be damned. Does that sound familiar? If you’ve been paying attention, it should.

America is the great experiment. The “shining city on the hill” who welcomes all, whose citizens make up that great “melting pot” of various nationalities, religions and cultural backgrounds. We all bring something different and unique, and together that makes us strong. With this diversity, of course, comes differences of opinions and values and priorities. That should come as no surprise. We are not a theocracy. Most Americans probably have the common goal of valuing the general common good of happiness, prosperity, security, etc., but with different opinions of how that is best achieved. That should surprise no one and cause no rational person any fear or discomfort. That is the beauty of our form of government, that we seek “checks and balances”, and that those who represent us govern with authority that comes from “the consent of the governed.”

Civility means that we have processes in place to express ourselves, to make our voices heard, to try and effect change. Sometimes those who agree with us are in the majority, sometimes not. The ebb and flow of opinions is part of the democratic process. Force and violence, however, are not part of the accepted processes. Four Americans who lived at this time yesterday, do not live today because many did not understand this rational principle. Lack of civility hurts not just countries, but also damages businesses, families, and relationships of every sort. When lack of civility is combined with a mob mentality, it is deadly.

So, fellow Americans, regardless of your political party, regardless of whatever “ism” you subscribe to, let today be the day we all make the personal pledge to remain civil as we navigate the days and months ahead in this new year. Former President George W. Bush stated, “Civility is not a tactic or a sentiment. It is the determined choice of trust over cynicism, of community over chaos.”

Praying that today, and everyday forward, we choose this path – for our individual sakes, yes, but more importantly to our posterity, for the sake of America, the land we all call home.

    Gina Moreno Wilson, Entrepreneur, Attorney, Author, Coach, Speaker, Actor at Wilson Management & Consulting

     

    Gina Wilson, Esq. graduated in 1998 Summa Cum Laude from Whittier Law School in California. In school Gina was not only an Editor for The Whittier Law Review, but was also teaching assistant in both Contracts and Torts. She was the recipient of numerous American Jurisprudence Awards including that for her work in Agency and Corporations. She is a member of the State Bar of Nevada.

    Across industries, Gina continues to utilize her specialized knowledge in contracts and agency in her various entrepreneurial ventures and real estate business. Gina has made a living as an entrepreneur most of her professional life. From law, to writing and editing, to creating & distributing product, to teaching others how to break the 9-5, to working with high profile clients and appearing in a reality tv show, Gina's diverse range of experiences will bring you value.

    On a personal note, Gina raised two daughters as a single mother while simultaneously caring for aging parents and later a sick sibling. She has chronicled some of her experiences with caregiving, grief and survival in her book, Donald's Story: One Family's Journey through the Tangled Darkness of Alzheimer's.

    Gina is a dual Italian-American citizen who loves music, live theater, independent book shops and good coffee.

