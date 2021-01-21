Civil Rights 2.0

It is fitting that this historic week commenced with our annual opportunity to honor and celebrate the legacy of Reverend Martin Luther King. Two days later, we witnessed an Inauguration ceremony that will be featured prominently in the history books.

We should not miss this opportunity to double down on our commitment to democracy and equality. We should look at the ways we can be more inclusive in our society and institutions, including with our artificial intelligence (AI) systems. Too often, we entrust AI to make pivotal decisions, determining who has access to loans, jobs and health care services, without testing for bias embedded in these systems. This proposed “2.0” is not a new and improved version of the movement, but a necessary ‘next generation’ of our these critical efforts.

We must acknowledge a new front in battle for civil and human rights to ensure years of this fight and gains are not unwritten in lines of code.

Miriam Vogel, President and CEO of EqualAI