City, Photograph, and Song: Manu Dibanga #Cameroon 🇨🇲

A Drive Through The City and The Tales Of Movement Passing You By! A Look At The Late MANU DIBANGO, "Woa," and a Photograph Of One Urban Landscape In Douala!

Car rides don’t simply have to be a method of transportation. For those seeing it as a form of transport from Point A to Point B, that’s all they really are. Yet, for more of the creative minds, it’s a majestic tour of the city. And again, the majesty further increases, when it takes place at night! During the nighttime, it is when the magic takes place.

Taking a slow ride throughout the urban sector of Douala streets, the night is right! Everything feels serene! Everything is slow. Cool. Easy. And slow! The vibe is smooth, while riding through the city streets. One can here the auras of Black America’s gardens; at least from one of the perfumes.

With each part of the ride, there is a passing by of different compartments, of the scenery. The different shops. Oh, yes, the shops. What are the narratives they tell? Who are the people, who have entered in? And, of course, there is the certifying of their presence! All through the clicking of the photographs.

Snap. Click. Snap. Click. Snap. Click. Snap. Click.

Isn’t that something? Isn’t it a wonder how driving through one street can intertwine you into other cities? Paris, for one! Fashion. Family. Fun. Taking different routes into what seems unordinary. The people become alive, through the photograph. Different stories of the village come alive, while traveling into a different part of the world; making their presence known, in the process. From Cameroon to Paris, France. At least such is the power of the photograph!

The song, “Woa,” by a late Cameroonian legend chronicles one car ride into the urban sphere! The ride is steady. The vibe is cool! Real cool! It’s that Black American swag, and definition of cool! A nice drive through the night-passing through each store. The car takes on a magic of its own. Just imagine this! With every passing by, an intimate scene is revealed. What lays behind those stories is a magical world! It’s an example of magical-realism! Simply picture the car ride magically revealing each curtain, and showcasing a hidden world of creativity. That’s the beauty of a smooth car ride, at night!

On one of those Douala nights!

Manu Dibanga

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

