City, Photograph, and Song: Bebe Manga #Cameroon 🇨🇲

A Look Into The Morning Rising Of The City Of Douala, Cameroon Through The Voice Of BEBE MANGA, and Her Performance Of "Amie!"

There are different narratives when it comes to the sound of wellness. There are the tales of love. Then, there are the tales of friendship. Traveling throughout any city, the land becomes, alive! Awakening in the course of the morning hour, the sun arises and the morning hue brings a invigorating Spirit to one’s Soul! Friendship is moving throughout the time. It can be nourished through a simple walk. It can be assisted through a simple drive. Yet, when you are in good company, wellness energy continues to, thrive!

Awakening to a legendary, feminine voice of Cameroon landscapes, there is an Earthly shift into the land. From the very moment that she sings, the city is invigorated with a quiet and slow light. Yes. Things come into being. Life arises in such a way, that people experience a certain glimpse of Heaven’s domain; at least, while its still on Earth. The music begins and the work, arises! What a sight one is permitted to envision!

If you see a certain photo from a city of Douala, Cameroon, what is the first thing, which comes to mind? It is a city of the morning rising. It is a city, which moves one into the start of the day, in one part of the world. Sitting back to observe, you ask yourself one thing. What are the stories? What are the narratives taking place? What are the cultural rituals, which begins the day? Bringing the people in preparation for the journey, ahead! What adventures lay ahead for the day? So much is to be stated. A great wonder is to be heard! And throughout the day, a friend accompanies you, with playful wonder. Isn’t life grand?

From the feminine point-of-view, there is a sacred bonding when in the company of another woman. Together, one moves throughout the urban sector. Together, they unite in a bond of adventure (and discovery) when it comes to the cityscapes. They move through a particular wander and fascination. As it unfolds like a magical paradise into one’s eyes, the musical artistry of woman guides them along, like a treasure map!

The sun unfolds; all the while glacing itself over, like a painting. It’s a miraculous scenery, indeed! What a way to move! What a story to unfold. It is as if one sees one Spirit being colored in the sky, for all the city to see.

Moving and hearing one Cameroonian, female legend, there are beauties to see and celebrate! For she performs “Amie.” Traces of feminine friendship brings a new persona into the atmosphere. Her vocal timber (and beat) performs the essence of time’s awakening. Through it all, there is a mastery to be experienced!

Amie!” My Dearest Sister, come take a ride with me!

Bebe Manga

https://youtu.be/KMVCGwLxddo
https://open.spotify.com/album/3E6UmvDtacW47TphSBhjbC

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

