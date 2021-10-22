Cisco Adler Of NoCap: “Rules are made to be both followed and broken”

Rules are made to be both followed and broken. there is no map or instruction manual on when or where to choose which. That is what separates the donkeys from the dolphins.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Cisco Adler.

Cisco Adler, Founder/ CEO of NoCap Shows got his start in the music industry at a young age and is a Grammy-nominated producer and musician. After the COVID pandemic took the industry by storm in 2020, Adler felt inspired to stimulate revenue for artists by sponsoring venue-based virtual shows for fans to watch and interact with their favorite performers. NoCap Shows has partnered with Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly, Weezer, G-Eazy and many others.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My backstory is a long one. 20 years in the music business and the business of culture at large. Music was one of the industry’s first disrupted by the tech revolution. We had to swim or sink. I learned to surf…

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Every single thing about this company is disruptive. The space is nascent and in and of itself is disrupting entertainment, e-commerce, and audience analysis and growth. The company was born in a Pandemic as a response to a catalyst event that would allow for disruption to be widely adopted. We are a hybrid / remote team too. It’s exciting if anything…

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Our very first show we sent all the response emails in a bit of a rush and instead of saying “Hey, Cisco” it said, “Hey, Null”, which was confusing and I definitely didn’t think it was funny at the time but in retrospect its hilarious and we will be making shirts for the team that say “Hey, Null”.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My father is my biggest mentor. He was a disruptor before it was a word. He took a film that was a counterculture forward-thinking shocker and flopped in the theatres (Rocky Horror) and turned it into the longest theatrical release of all time by getting creative and not giving up, doing things different, and identifying the audience…that always stuck with me. If you believe in it you are going to have to find creative ways to get past the nay-sayers and sometimes you are so far ahead of the curve that you have to figure out how to properly package or message the product to help the customer try something they don’t yet know they will like.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Rules are made to be both followed and broken. there is no map or instruction manual on when or where to choose which. That is what separates the donkeys from the dolphins.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

I wish I could boil it down to that, but 3 words of advice won’t help anyone. It will help guide you. But you have to jump off and build your wings in the air. Otherwise, you will never have the experience even, if it is a failure, to learn from. You are a book not a chapter.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Just watch. I can’t telegraph the pass…

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Life: The Return of Quetzalcoatl (given to me by the universe)

Biz: Traction (given to me by Ryan Graves)

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Hmmm. I don’t really gather these or store them in my brain. I do have a tip. “Do what you are good at” and identify what is good about it and amplify, accentuate, and expand on it.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would inspire people to support creators so they can create freely which will benefit the consumer of creative things.

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram and Tiktok: @CiscoAdler

Twitter: @MrCiscoAdler

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!