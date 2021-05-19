Cindy Meiskin of Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa: “More women should absolutely become founders”

More women should absolutely become founders. As I’ve mentioned before, women are natural caretakers but we’re experts at multitasking, incredibly organized and have a great work ethic. Women are capable of so much. Even without a business background, women can become founders if they have mentors and are taught the skills needed to learn how to succeed in business. Equality is really the recipe for success.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Cindy Meiskin.

Cindy Meiskin joined Hand & Stone in 2012 as Director of Training and was most recently the Vice President of Brand Experience before her newest position as Chief Experience Officer. Throughout her 30+ year career, she has been able to support the women on her team and create an environment where they feel empowered to do their best. In her current role, Meiskin believes that effective and efficient training is the cornerstone of success and enjoys her position where she is able to personally engage with each and every franchisee in the Hand & Stone system.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I started my career right out of college when I graduated from Temple University with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration in Accounting. I started as a business systems analyst where my responsibilities included working extensively with programmers to customize systems to the banks needs and provided company wide training. I held this position for a little over four years before I took a step back and took on my most important job to date becoming a mother.

While raising my 3 daughters I started a few home-based businesses, wanting the best of both worlds. I wanted to be a present mother but loved working as well. I did consulting work before starting my own business, Fitness for Life. I followed my passion for fitness and became a certified personal trainer and I created and implemented youth, adult, and senior exercise programs, growing the business ten-fold.

I decided to reinvent myself at 50 years old and went back to corporate America. I found Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa and fell in love with the concept. I was originally brought on as the Director of Training before becoming the Vice President of Training. From there, I’ve moved up to Chief Experience Officer. When I first began, Hand & Stone had about 50 spas and this year we’re expected to open our 500th unit, with locations in both the U.S. and Canada.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting part of my career has been meeting the entrepreneurs that are making Hand & Stone a part of their lives. I love hearing their stories. We have a diverse group of franchisees that all have fascinating back stories. Everyone has a different story about why they pursued a franchise opportunity with Hand & Stone and as Chief Experience Officer, it’s my pleasure to get to know each and every one of them.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh goodness, the funniest mistake I’ve made is sending an email which I thought was going to one person to the entire email chain. The most important lesson I learned from that was from Todd Leff, Hand & Stone’s CEO. His advice was to never send anything in an email that you wouldn’t be okay putting on the front page of the New York Times. I’ve carried that advice with me throughout my career.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

One person I’d have to say I’m grateful for is Todd. He is the epitome of a CEO. It’s not only what he says, but it’s what he does and how he carries himself. He’s said so many things throughout the years that have resonated with me. Hand & Stone was male dominated when I started. When he made me Vice President of Training, he said that the future of female leaders depended on how this went and I took that seriously. I have three daughters and wanted to set a great example for them and my colleagues. When I was promoted to Vice President of Brand Experience, Todd said to me, “you’ve done it, you broke the glass ceiling.” To me, that meant the world and was a very proud moment for me.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I really enjoyed the book Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy by Sheryl Sandberg. Sheryl’s husband passed away unexpectedly and I think about that quite often; how in a second, your life can drastically change. I think the biggest lesson I took from this book was that you have to be flexible and able to pivot. That’s what is going to make you successful in both your professional and personal life.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“You can’t please everyone.” As women, we want to make everyone happy and it just won’t happen. Some people cannot be pleased and that’s a big lesson that I’ve had to accept. It’s liberating when you get to that point though, and it’s an important lesson.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I take my responsibility of supporting franchisees very seriously. They’ve made a lot of sacrifices to get to where they are, and I strive to do my best to support them. Hopefully, that makes their world a better place. I like to think that my job isn’t a 9 to 5, but rather it’s 24/7. I try to make myself available to support our franchisees with professional and life advice whenever they need it.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

In my opinion, I don’t think there’s any particular skill set that’s keeping women from founding companies. It might be fear that’s holding them back: fear of failure or fear of not being able to have a work-life balance. Women are natural caregivers and nurturers. We want to give 100% to anything we commit ourselves to. Everyone has a different reason for why they decide to pivot and try option B and we should encourage that. While having a work-life balance is a lot to juggle, it’s extremely rewarding.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

As one of the first female executives at Hand & Stone, I’m actively telling women that I have an ear to lend when it comes to providing advice and support. They’re taking on a huge responsibility by taking on the title of entrepreneur, and I provide support whenever they need it. I make myself available to help with business and personal matters. From a young age, my dad said I was everyone’s therapist and I guess that’s true now. Everyone wants to be heard and validated and I do my best to make sure women in the industry feel that way.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

More women should absolutely become founders. As I’ve mentioned before, women are natural caretakers but we’re experts at multitasking, incredibly organized and have a great work ethic. Women are capable of so much. Even without a business background, women can become founders if they have mentors and are taught the skills needed to learn how to succeed in business. Equality is really the recipe for success.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

1. Women shouldn’t compete with each other. Women should build each other up instead of tearing each other apart.

2. Let’s all have the mindset that success for one is success for all.

3. Keeping a work-life balance is increasingly important. You have to be able to do both or you won’t be happy with either.

4. Be kind to others, but most importantly, be kind to yourself.

5. My last piece of advice is to enjoy the journey, sit back and enjoy your wins. Take pride in what you achieve.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Women have a terrible reputation of tearing each other down. If I could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, it would be to make it our mission to help other women climb the ladder. Let’s make it the norm to help others feel good about themselves and helping others meet their goals.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

If I could have a private meal with anyone in the world it would be Shonda Rhimes. I just listened to her TED talk, and it was all about having a work-life balance. I like that she made a pact with herself to say yes to anything that made her uncomfortable, which I think is something we could all do.

