Cindy Maricle of Young Living Essential Oils: “Forgiveness is a gift we give to ourselves”

Forgiveness is a gift we give to ourselves. This involves multiple steps including forgiving yourself for allowing someone or some experience rob us of finding the good in the situation, learn the lesson from the situation, and be thankful for the experience and what it taught you. I am so grateful for the fall off of my horse and all the lessons I have learned since that incident.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”. What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Cindy Maricle.

Cindy Maricle, BSc discovered the power of aromatherapy after she suffered a horse-related spinal injury. With her degree in medical technology, aromatherapy wasn’t on her radar — but after being introduced to plant-based natural vibrational tools and technologies, the damage was managed without surgical or pharmacological intervention. Cindy ultimately made a shift to combine her clinical medicine and science background with holistic health and lives a pain-free, high energy, active, vibrant, fun life. Today, Cindy is a highly trained expert in aromatherapy and a leader with Young Living Essential Oils in the top 0.1% of the company. She has studied under global leaders in the industry, earning full certification as an instructor, teaching 3 and 4 day workshops on faculty with the Center for Aromatherapy Research and Education. A passionate and engaging educator, her gift is in empowering individuals to achieve their goals of optimal wellness, naturally. She loves to work one-on-one or present to groups of any size.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

My formal education is in Western Medicine; I worked in clinical laboratories as a Medical Technologist and taught Hematology (the study of blood) at a community college. So, I love science. In 2005–2006 I had a number of horseback related incidents where I fell off horses, resulting in severe spinal injuries. I learned that my options were steroid medications or surgery. Neither option sounded acceptable to me, so I began to look into alternative modalities, and found relief and hope with essential oils. I have not had any surgeries nor used any medications for back pain since 2006. As a result, I am passionate about optimizing wellness using essential oils and other natural modalities.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

There are so many amazing stories of my own transformation as well as helping people transform their lives, finding real answers to serious issues. One recent experience I have was when I tripped over an uneven sidewalk and faceplanted on the cement, resulting in a concussion and broken arm. It was good for me to be reminded again of the amazing power of essential oils. I have felt so good, without any pain in my life for many years, and I realize I could easily take my well-being for granted. Even though I work with essential oils and educate people nearly every day, I was surprised again that I was able to get through this painful injury without any medications.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Bob Proctor gave me a 3-sided wooden paperweight with a quote by Michael Beckwith, “It is what it is… accept it. It will either control you or you will control it.” 2. “Harvest the good. There’s good in everything. Seek and you will find.” 3. “Forgive the rest. Forgive means to let go of completely; abandon. Release it.” This reminds me that I can choose what I will focus on, take control of my life, and clear all negative clutter. It’s a powerful reminder that I see everyday. Especially this past 18 months, these reminders have helped me go forward in my life despite the events around Covid 19.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

The little book, The Butterfly Effect: How Your Life Matters, by Andy Andrews delivers the powerful message that “Everything you do matters, to all of us, forever.” I sat in the back of a huge auditorium one morning at the annual conference of my husband’s company. When the keynote speaker began to speak in his southern drawl, I wondered if he would have anything interesting to say. Within 2 minutes I was captivated. Andy Andrews spoke for about 20 minutes and it was amazing. I immediately found a bookstore and looked for the book he referenced in his talk, and discovered that his presentation was basically word for word, this entire book. Since then, I have read it to dozens of audiences, at retreats, and other gatherings and given it as a gift to many colleagues, friends, and clients.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am working with a client who suffers from symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease. Since she has been focused on shifting her mindset from anxiety to gratitude, her life is making dramatic changes. The answer is to shift the thought process that creates the dis-ease. Now that she is “getting out of the way,” her body is able to do what it is designed to do, to repair and restore itself. Her success is already causing others in her life to seek real answers for optimizing their wellness.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful for my mentor Gary Young, the founder of Young Living Essential Oils. Gary spent the last three decades of his life committed to learning, researching, growing, distilling, and producing essential oils that have purity, potency, and energetic integrity. Because of his life work, my life and my family will never be the same. I enjoy living in a healthy body, with vibrant energy, earning a comfortable income, fulfilling my passion. I have the privilege of blessing hundreds of individuals and their families because of his vision and commitment to stewardship of these powerful molecules of essential oil.

I remember one winter day, Gary and I sat in the cab of a large tree-cutting machine on one of the Young Living farms, and he wept as he shared stories of his amazing vision of changing the world through these drops of living energy. This farmer from Idaho became the global leader of a massive movement back to natural wellness through nature’s living energy, essential oils.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

Gratitude is an attitude of focusing on the positive blessings in our life, giving our mind access to alignment with and being in harmony with the creative power of God. Our success and happiness are dependent upon the fixed purpose of thinking on what we desire, with faith, and a deep sense of thankfulness for all that we have and will attract in our lives. As a result of our thoughts, we can create the life we desire. Ephesians 3:20 says, “Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us…” and this verse suggests to me that my opportunity for growth is to deepen my faith, think without limitation, and ask boldly for all the good my mind can imagine.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

Most people focus on problems instead of blessings, on lack instead of abundance, on fear instead of love, on limitation instead of possibility. It’s a habit. This emotion of gratitude requires a fixed commitment to go against human nature, which takes effort.

As Robert Frost wrote, “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I — , I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference.”

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

Gratitude is attractive; most people are drawn to one who is upbeat, who appreciates the gifts and blessings of his life. Being thankful puts us into a high electromagnetic frequency which then resonates with and attracts high vibe people, experiences, and resources. I have focused on gratitude daily, through Facebook posts, journaling, meditating, and maintaining a commitment to being in this mindset. The result is a freedom from the anxiety and fear that has pervaded much of our world during the Covid-19 experience. I truly have not participated in the preoccupation of so many who post, tweet, and otherwise communicate fear-based or angry thoughts.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

Louise Hay identifies the emotional cause of dis-ease as fear and all its many nuances. Fear is a low vibrational frequency. Gratitude is the same high vibration as love, which is 540 Hz. Since these emotions all have distinct electromagnetic frequency, the higher vibe is love, peace, gratitude. Lower frequency is associated with illnesses. Focusing on fear and anger-based emotions is what can cause depression, according to Louise Hay, in Heal Your Body.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Unresolved fear and anger can lead to a depressed mental state. Shifting the focus to gratitude, accepting that everyone is doing the best they can, creates a mindset of appreciation and trust. We have all survived 100% of the experiences in our life to date. Reminding ourselves of this fact, allows us to let go of the “what if” worst case scenario mental habit which actually serves to attract negative outcomes. Living with the frustration of letting outside conditions control your inner well-being creates anxiety which leads to dis-ease. Accepting what is, gives you power and a sense of control over your life. If the highly educated, thinking leaders of the world cannot agree on the various questions of the Covid-19 situation, our best efforts at understanding and resolving these conditions are a recipe for ultimate frustration. Using an uplifting essential oil blend (my favorite is Gratitude) write 10 gratitudes in a journal every day, then taking a few minutes to meditate on all the good in your life. This is a way to actually break habits of complaining and finding fault and replace them with uplifting thoughts. The basic expressions of “Please” and “Thank you” expressed every time we need something or someone supports us in any way. This is a paradigm shift from entitlement to appreciation. Most people are much happier to do a special request for someone if they are courteous and appreciative. Forgiveness is a gift we give to ourselves. This involves multiple steps including forgiving yourself for allowing someone or some experience rob us of finding the good in the situation, learn the lesson from the situation, and be thankful for the experience and what it taught you. I am so grateful for the fall off of my horse and all the lessons I have learned since that incident.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

I choose an essential oil or blend to inhale deeply, and this is very elevating for me. Typically, this effort alone can change my outlook within minutes. I often choose the blend Valor which is formulated with Black Spruce to invoke feelings of courage.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

Dr. Caroline Leaf’s podcast, ‘Cleaning up Your Mental Mess.’ Podcast 239: How to get out of a toxic thinking spiral

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If everyone on the planet sent a message of appreciation either verbally, phone, text, online, or even a handwritten note, to one or more new person(s) every day, the collective energy of positivity would raise the vibration of our global society, as we shift our focus to looking for the good in everyone and everything. Like the 100th Monkey effect, we would all feel more happiness, more acceptance, and ultimately, our electromagnetic frequency would improve thus drastically reducing dis-ease.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

My Facebook group, Fabulous After 50, is a focus on gratitude and positive life practices to create a fabulous life at any age: it’s never too soon to begin and rarely too late. I offer free resources to help improve ourselves and our mindset, beginning with a 10 day video series on the practice of Gratitude Journaling.

My website, www.cindymaricle.com

To purchase any essential oils, go to my shopping platform, https://www.youngliving.com/us/en/referral/774118

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!