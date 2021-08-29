Cindy Makela Of Oleavicin: “Live for Happiness”

Live for Happiness — have a positive attitude, don’t go to bed mad and wake up happy.

The Makela’s have lived in Santa Barbara for more than ten generations, with relatives that not only lived in the first established structure, El Presidio, but who had a major impact on California’s agricultural expansion. Craig and Cindy Makela now carry on this tradition with California Coast Naturals and Oleavicin Products. They were the former owners of Santa Barbara Olive Co. and one of 44 people inducted into the Food Hall of Fame.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I’ve been a sales person since I was fourteen in a multitude of vocations, from cosmetics to cars. In the 1970s, I was the top Jeep and Ford salesperson in three counties. As one of the only females in the industry, I had a tendency to go outside the box. I had to take care of myself to make a living as a single mom. At that time I was a personal trainer, lifeguard and weightlifting instructor. That’s where I met my husband who was the male weightlifting instructor. Then I got married and had two more kids.

In the 1980s, my husband Craig and I opened the Santa Barbara Olive Co. His family has a long-standing history with Santa Barbara olives! At the same time I was the general manager of a publishing house — I started out as an office person and helped organize things to where we were selling publications 24/7 days a week. The publishing house was sold to a group in the UK for 13 million dollars! I also did all the bill paying at the SB Olive Co and became CFO and sales manager. I started my own charter school when homeschooling the kids, a necessity when travelling to trade shows with kids. I remember being pregnant and working trade show booths. My youngest son, Chad, was born at 12:30am and I was out of the hospital and working by 10:00am that day! Still waiting for maternity leave (ha).

I’m most happy that my son and I are running Oleavicin — the company helps so many people with common but painful problems of Cold Sores, Shingles, Eccema, etc. by applying what we know best, the healing power of the Olive Leaf!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

There are so many stories, but I think a great story is when the Chairman of Just for Men told us, “Congratulations on your first lawsuit! People only start suing you when you make it!”

We were just defending a patent or a trademark, something very common in business.

Our first big break came from Greg Frimmal and Gordon Grant who managed the Epicurean Department at Neiman Marcus and they put our gift pack into their Post Christmas Catalog! It showed us that you just don’t know what will happen. My takeaway was — Just show up every day, even if you don’t know exactly what you’re going to do that day, you’re going to achieve things!

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I made early on was freely giving info to people who claimed they were not competitors. I wish I had been more cautious. People aren’t always honest, unfortunately.

The reason we had to sell the Santa Barbara Olive Company was because our former controller stole 600K dollars from us. The person who bought the business uses Greek Olives (not from Santa Barbara at all) and was not interested in our other California Coast Naturals product line. We’re now in 800 Walmart stores, Bristol Farms and online. We learned that when you’re knocked down, you make lemonade out of lemons!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Even thought I would advise people to be cautions, it’s also important to keep your ears and heart open and let others know about where you may lack abilities so people can help you — we’ve had so many good friends help us over the years, not just one person — lots of people in finance and our corporate lawyer who was a friend of Craig’s from Kindergarten!

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Our product line addresses significant issues that lots of people suffer from and was created out of personal necessity which is the mother of invention. One of my sons had cold sores in college, and it was upsetting for him. Well over 80% of us carry herpes virus, whether you get cold sores or not is based on your own personal physiology. I looked for natural solutions and I found one right under our noses! Sitting on an orchard of Olive Trees, I found out that the leaf of the olive tree has been used medicinally for thousands of years. We picked leaves and made tea, which helped him right away! Eventually, being a liquid it got flushed out so we made it into a caplet, added some other antivirals like St. John’s Wort and made it time released and got a patent!

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Maintain healthy life with diet and exercise — we get our food fresh from farmers market, cook at home. Homeschooling — we were able to work education in around the family schedule and customize curriculum around kids personality. Flexibility in career path — didn’t dwell on the negative, but found opportunities and took advantage of what’s working. Live for Happiness — have a positive attitude, don’t go to bed mad and wake up happy. Alleviate Stress as much as possible — cold sores come from stress and environment and always pop up at the most inopportune times, like before a job interview, wedding, graduation.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would be a proponent of eating at home and eliminating fast food! so important for health, the environment and to avoid gastrointestinal issues. We grow a lot of our own food — I work the Farmers Market every Sunday, not only with products from Oleavicin, but with our home grown olives, olive oils, tapenades and even trees! And then we barter for fresh fruits, veggies and bread! Even the grandkids are there with their vinegar! We teach them to cook, too!

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Don’t be too trusting, giving trade secrets! Don’t focus to narrowly on just one SKU. Price yourself accurately, don’t under-margin yourself out of business. Don’t spend money on advertising (as told to me by a kind gentleman, Arthur Knaff, from Foote, Cone and Belding and the Chairman of Art Institute of Chicago). Wish I had been focusing more on Direct Marketing vs trade shows all these years! Zoom saves on travel, stress, don’t know if life will or should go back.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

I’ve been organic for over 30 years in all the food business we’ve been in. I like to fish myself or get seafood from friends that they catch themselves — it’s important both for the quality of the food and the environment. I’m big on finding a natural alternative to drugs. All our products at Oleavicin are plant-based, all natural/botanical.

