Cindy Kasindorf of Remedy Organics: “Recharge your spirit every day”

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Cindy Kasindorf, founder of Remedy Organics and a Holistic Nutritionist.

Certified Holistic Nutritionist, Cindy Kasindorf, founded Remedy Organics in 2017, inspired by the quote, “Let Food be Thy Medicine and Medicine be Thy Food,” her inspiration to create Remedy Organics began with her passion for health and wellness as a Holistic Nutritionist. Cindy spent several years counseling clients, helping them develop a healthier relationship with food. Unique in the protein shake category, using the finest plant-based superfoods, adaptogenic herbs, and ayurvedics, Remedy Organics functional wellness shakes provide health and wellness benefits that go well beyond general nutrition. In addition to her role as founder of Remedy Organics, Cindy is a Board Certified Accredited member of the American Association of Drugless Practitioners (AADP), and the proud mother of four.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

As a Certified Holistic Nutritionist, I have always been intrigued by ancient wisdom and have always turned to natural remedies instead of a medicine cabinet for healing and prevention. I founded Remedy Organics in 2017, fueled by a passion for holistic wellness and countless friends and family encouraging me to make my signature functional shakes and detox programs accessible to everyone. Since then Remedy Organics has evolved into a leading functional beverage brand offering plant-based, protein-packed, superfood-charged, and nutrient-dense wellness shakes. Our mission is to bring convenient, functional nutrition to the world in the form of plant-based beverages that are accessible to all.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I received a letter from a woman with a subject line that read, “Thank you for changing my life” which went on to say that she has a debilitating chronic illness and after consuming our wellness shakes regularly, it had changed her life and now feels more energized to get up and play with her granddaughter and have a vastly improved quality of life. I was moved to see that I can have such an impact on the lives of people who consume my products. For me this is much more than a business, through Remedy Organics we are having a profound impact on the lives of people daily and part of a much larger movement.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When launching my company, I started out of my home kitchen and didn’t realize how quickly we would grow. I took way too many orders and had to work throughout the night for months to fill orders with a limited team and it felt like there was no end in sight. I didn’t know how I would be able to keep up with everything — it was labor-intensive and I was doing it all. I had to wear many hats and along with producing the products, I had to meet with buyers, deliver products, and manage all the sales and marketing. I learned that when there’s a will, strong intention and persistence, along with a great team to help, amazing things happen!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are many who have helped me along the way but if I have to choose just one, it is my husband, Henry. I had started the company and as the company quickly grew and gained traction, my husband joined me on the journey. He allowed me to focus on my core strengths which were formulating our products and developing the brand while he took over sales and operations which allowed us to rapidly expand the company which brought us to where it is today. We had not planned to work together, it just evolved this way. Raising four kids and having a rapidly growing company has been a lot to juggle but somehow we have figured out how to make it work.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

As a Holistic Nutritionist, I spent years counseling clients and helping them develop a healthier relationship with food, so I understand the importance of proper nutrition and promoting a healthy lifestyle. At Remedy Organics, we are working hard to help make a bigger impact in the world by not only making delicious functional plant-based wellness shakes but also promoting the importance of wellness and a healthy relationship with nutrition and mindfulness.

Remedy Organics functional wellness shakes are gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and non-GMO; all formulated with the highest quality, certified organic, plant-based ingredients to help unleash the body’s natural healing power. We also use recyclable packaging so once our shakes arrive you can safely recycle the materials!

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

The more lemon water you can drink the better, especially first thing when you wake up. I squeeze fresh lemon in warm water because of its alkalizing effect on the body and its ability to help to neutralize and flush out toxic buildup. It is also an excellent source of vitamin C and boosts the immune system. Lemon water is also an Ayurvedic practice, which sets the day up for success for healthy eating. The fresh smell of lemon lifts the senses, which is a wonderful way to start the day. Journaling is a great way to bring mindfulness to your wellbeing and eating habits. By checking in throughout the day and making note of different feelings and thoughts, one is able to better decipher moods and assess wellbeing. Some starter questions to ask when journaling: How am I feeling? What made me feel this way? Did food impact the way I felt today? Deliberately searching for (and writing down) thoughts of gratitude and positive affirmations are useful tools for boosting one’s mood. Pay attention to how certain foods make you feel. Specific ingredients and overly processed foods can take a toll on your body and derail your day. Be an intuitive eater and pay close attention to how food makes you feel. This is also where a food journal comes into play — write down how you feel after eating so you can reference it in the future. Recharge your spirit every day. Make sure to do something for yourself that energizes your spirit each day. For me, being out in nature is an immediate and natural de-stressor. It can be as simple as stepping outside to connect to the earth and focus on your breath, taking in your natural surroundings. Take a step back and reassess how your surroundings are affecting your well being. It’s important to understand that health and wellness go beyond healthy eating habits. If a person is not happy in a relationship or a job, they will make unhealthy choices that will eventually impact their wellbeing. Because of this, it’s so important to dig deep within, get to the root of different issues and challenges you may face, and understand what will help on the journey to living a healthy lifestyle.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I am proud to say that I have been part of the food revolution movement in this country. First as a Holistic Nutritionist educating on ways to improve health and impacting the lives of my clients, and now as a food manufacturer bringing clean products with the highest quality ingredients into the lives of so many people across the U.S. As a female founder in the wellness space, it is rewarding to fulfill my passion by making functional nutrition accessible to all.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Starting a business could be the most challenging yet rewarding experience imaginable. There are days you may want to give up but if you get over the hurdles, it makes it even more rewarding. Perfection is the enemy of progress and can hold you back if you allow it to. Sometimes it is better to move on when you reach a certain point where it will not make a difference to anyone except yourself. Hiring great people sounds like such a cliche however it is truly the most important aspect of building an amazing company. Time will become more precious. There’s always something to do when owning your own business, it’s endless, so learning how to manage your time is critical. On a related note, choose your time wisely and be mindful of maintaining a healthy work-life balance!

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health right now is the dearest to me. We are living during the most challenging and unprecedented times that our country has seen. It is so important that we take care of ourselves and take care of one another. The stress levels that people are experiencing due to COVID-19 as a result of health, job and family-related issues are taking such a serious toll on adults and children that there has never been a better time for yoga, meditation and eating well among other daily practices to alleviate stress.

