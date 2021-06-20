Cindy Childress: “Choose one target client”

Choose one target client. It is really true that I can work on a lot of different kinds of books. But the messaging around those different offers is very different, and until I picked one — story-driven self-help — I was all over the place with my content. Once I was only talking to one kind of author about one kind of book, it was much easier to decide what to say on a sales page or social media post.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Cindy Childress.

Dr. Cindy Childress, The Expert’s Ghostwriter, is a ghostwriter and writing course creator for trailblazers and leaders that want to write books that make money and make an impact. Her business, Childress Business Communication, took bronze for Most Innovative Company of the Year for the Stevie Awards for Women in Business 2020. Her clients go on to achieve bestseller status, give TEDx Talks, and win book awards. Cindy holds a Ph. D. in English from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and spends her spare time fostering rescue cats and dogs with Rescued Pets Movement.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a small town in rural Tennessee, where there wasn’t a lot of culture for kids beyond the public library, so I was always a bookworm. I always checked out the maximum number, five books, and always read all of them. By junior high, I was reading 2 ½ novels a day. Not surprisingly, I excelled in literature and languages classes; in our senior awards, I received the French Award and the Spanish Award. I had also edited and been a reporter for the Student New Connection, our weekly student-run television news show, and I’m sure that work has contributed to my frequent videos I create now for my business, although back then I was working with VHS. Through these experiences, I found my way to being an English major at Western Kentucky University.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My dad, Kenny Childress, was a big fan of Occam’s Razor, which he took to mean, “the simplest answer is usually the best.” In other words, KISS, or Keep It Simple, Silly. It would be kind of annoying to me when he told me this advice when I was trying to think my way through a problem.

But, later in life, I find myself applying Occam’s Razor in my business all the time. Yesterday I had a session with a student in Crank Out Your Book in 8 Weeks, my book writing course. She has written over 100K words for her memoir, and she’s concerned that there may not be a clear theme running through it all. Well, that sounds overwhelming, but I gave her a simple solution. She’s going to create an Excel spreadsheet for each chapter. Then, she will list the themes she wants to include in the book. With this list, she will review the chapters and input the spreadsheet with the themes in each. Voila! At a birds eye view, she will see her most dominant and least dominant themes and know what to cut from her manuscript or edit to make sure that a chapter carries the appropriate theme. I truly believe that for most writing problems, anyway, there is a simple solution if we believe it exists and trust it when it appears.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

My top three qualities are: deeply held belief, crystal-clear clarity, and being a generalist.

I first appreciated my belief when I asked a happy ghostwriting client whose book was on the top 100 for Real Estate and Finance on BarnesandNoble.com for 9 months what his favorite thing was about working with me. I expected it to be my integrity, work ethic, or maybe writing skills. Nope. He said, “What I most appreciate about you is how deeply you believed in my book idea from the beginning. And you never wavered, not even once.” That is true. I set my mind toward my clients’ books being excellent, and then I put in the work to ensure that they are. I don’t allow doubt to enter my mind at all, and if I see it gnawing at a client, we nip it in the bud.

My clarity begins with the Author Pitch. Early in my business, other entrepreneurs would ask me to assist them with their “elevator pitches,” because mine always seemed so spot-on. I create these “who it’s for and why they want it” statements now for every book I work on, in a few different ways. We have one single sentence that specifies the book’s core message and purpose for the readers. If you can’t say it in one sentence, you’re probably trying to make the book do too many things or appeal to too many different kinds of readers. Then, I also do pitches chapter-by-chapter. This discipline keeps the chapters united around the book’s message and helps us avoid unrelated tangents or material that might be better suited to a different book or medium.

I hold a generalist Ph. D. in English, with a creative dissertation. And my graduate school education and teaching assistantships included Creative Writing, Technical Writing, Shakespeare studies, Literary Theory, Women’s Literature and Feminist Theory, Rhetoric and Composition, and Modern American Poetry. Some people might see a generalist as at a disadvantage, and if I wanted to be a university professor, this might be true. However as an entrepreneur, this wide education helps me bring the tools of fiction, poetry, and playwriting to nonfiction. And I still retain the highest level of prose writing. This generalist philosophy allows me to borrow the best writing advice and techniques from across genres and centuries, informed by the notion of “literary tradition.”

It’s a fascinating combination to bring laser-sharp clarity and unwavering belief to the freedom of being a generalist, through which I can refract endless possibilities and ideas. Sometimes I will say, “Hmmm. Let me put my copywriting hat on,” or “We can learn from television how to solve this book writing issue…”

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

So, I had finished my Ph. D. in English in 2008. Up to that point, I published multiple papers and book chapter, as well as presented at many literary conferences, and I fully expected to find an assistant professorship and work my way to tenure at a university. Instead, I fell in love with an Oil and Gas engineer, at the same time I graduated, he had an opportunity to live and work in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

He invited me to come along, and I thought about it hard. I had worked so diligently to build a portfolio as a professor, but if I didn’t join him, I didn’t feel optimistic that our relationship would survive a long separation the length of a 24-hr hour flight. With transits. Jack was like no other guy I had dated. He was so funny and kind and really believed in me. So, I agreed. I had a dependent visa when I arrived, and I soon realized that would make me getting hired by a university nearly impossible.

After some disappointing tries, I gave up on a professional life and threw myself into non-profits. I was President of the American Association of Malaysia and when we moved to Indonesia, President of the Balikpapan International Women’s Association. I did corporate sponsorships, memberships, fundraising events, and more. It was an amazing adventure, and after seven years, when we returned to the U.S. in 2014 for his new job in Houston, TX, I assumed I would have no issue finding work.

I polished a beautiful resume and set it to nonprofits and arts groups, to start. Then, I looked at marketing agencies and law firms. Then, I took my education off and set my sights on admin assistant roles. After months, I didn’t even get a single interview. I didn’t want to teach a class here and there at 2-year colleges, which was my only pathway back to academia. Doubt started to set in, Did being an expat for 7 years ruin my prospects of ever not being a housewife?

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

In a way, I used Occam’s Razor. I felt like what I was trying was much harder than it should be, and there had to be a different way to re-enter the workforce. I considered that besides being excellent at writing and communication, I had also lost 80 lbs. and kept it off for then-16 years. And I was a marathon runner. Maybe I could be a personal trainer.

That thought led me to be hired by a boutique gym with 64 locations. They were in a growth phase and quickly realized I was more than a great trainer. They promoted me to supervise their 1800 number for sales training and customer service. We increased their conversions from 67% to 87% and kept them there. I also wrote several manuals, which were as long as books. We got to a point when there wasn’t as much technical writing for me to do for them, and I felt that the workload was turning to data entry, not really the best use of my talents.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

One night in January of 2017, I was crying to my husband that I didn’t see any opportunities for me to move up in that company, and I wasn’t happy. I didn’t want to quit necessarily, but something had to change.

“Start a business,” Jack said.

“What?” I asked. “I can’t do that, I don’t have an MBA, and what would it even be about?”

“Writing, of course.”

That very night, I bought my first domain, ChildressBusinessCommunication.com and contacted a lawyer friend to help me form a business.

The next day, my friend wrote back, and we set a meeting. There was no turning back.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

For the first few months of my business, I offered every kind of writing I was qualified to do, which as a generalist, that was a lot. So, I would write SEO-rich blogs on one day, website copy another, and then knock out a speech for a client’s event. Then, I took Marie Forleo’s B-School, and in it, she encourages you to be known for just one thing. I considered what work I enjoyed most, and most satisfied my clients. That was one book I had edited for a friend.

I already believed that book could have been even better if I had been there from the start to organize it and give it a clear mission. So, I decide to offer ghostwriting and make that the only service that I would market. Because I didn’t have any samples of my work, I took a calculated risk and offered to ghostwrite books at an insanely low rate, only in the month of April. I got three takers, and by the end of that year, two of those books were Amazon bestsellers. That was the rocket fuel I needed. I quickly raised my prices and found more clients.

It still took another year to 100% only work on books, and I did some copywriting to stay booked up, but by 2019, I was only ghostwriting and editing books.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

Since going “all-in” on books, I noticed I would get a lot of people on 15-minute consults who wanted my help, but they didn’t want me to write the book for me. They wanted me to help them be a better writer. Fortunately, with my extensive teaching background, I could do that, too. And when Covid happened and my ghostwriting clients wanted to hit “pause,” I knew that was my chance to try something new.

In 2020, I opened the first round of Crank Out Your Book in 8 Weeks, which is all my Intellectual Property for my system of writing books for clients in my accelerated VIP offer. The course teaches authors to be their own ghostwriter. I also took my in-person Writing as Self-Expression course and re-tooled it as Success Story, a 6-week writing course. In the first year, I didn’t totally replace my done-for-you income, and I have continued to lead the courses and take private client work. But having this more diverse stream of income allows me to take more risks and turn down anything that’s not a perfect fit for me.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I owe a lot of the business ideas I have implemented to Kevin Rogers of Copy Chief and Copy Chief Radio. I’m in his Super Group Mastermind and have taken his Real Free Life coaching program as well. Kevin is passionate about helping freelance copywriters be successful, and I’ve found that his writing business advice is a perfect fit for my ghostwriting business as well. Kevin helped me decide to stop taking any writing gigs that were not book-related, and I got the inspiration to start sending a newsletter and build an email list from Laura Belgray when she presented at Copy Chief 2018. Kevin also encouraged me to create “authority content,” which I have been doing daily on Instagram for almost two years, and now we’re creating a strategy around my upcoming YouTube channel.

Kevin has a Freelancer’s Journey map that goes Level 1–6, and now I am at Level 5, in which I teach courses and have information products and also take some client work. He and I are working on a plan for me to move my business more to his Level 6, which would be zero client work. I’m excited to get there and confident that he will help me do it.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

There are so many! In my most recent launch, a woman who signed up for my writing course messaged me to say:

“I want you to know that I was choosing between your class and another one. That other one even sounds more specifically like they would help with what I need, but they wouldn’t answer my questions and treated me rudely. On the other hand, you privately messaged me and responded to my questions. Your personal touch made all the difference, and I am so happy I signed up.”

This student has an amazing life story and overcame disability challenges to attend the class sessions due to chronic pain. And she loved the class. Her writing improved leaps and bounds, and now she has a solid plan to keep writing.

My students frequently tell me they got even more help from the than they expected, and that’s been true of my private clients as well. I will endeavor to make sure as my business grows, I don’t lose this magic. Succeeding with writing changes lives.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Oh, yes. When I had the 7-year work gap and was job hunting, it was incredibly demoralizing not to even get a job interview. I started feeling worthless and like my education was worthless. The way I got around that kind of thinking, in light of so many reasons to believe it, was to change the narrative.

When I got certified as a personal trainer and changed fields, I was using different skills and talents that didn’t take a hit in that job search. I found other parts of me that were “worthy” or “of value” that challenged the notion that I was “worthless.” As a personal trainer, I was quickly praised for my excellence in selling, phone handling, and managing difficult clients. It was hard to feel worthless when I was excelling in a new field and helping people feel and move better every day.

Frankly, it is still hurtful when I remember the companies I carefully researched and crafted specific queries to that just threw them into the trash. But I no longer feel like that defines my worth, and in my business now I earn far more than I could have in those roles. And my future income potential is much higher, too.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

I did go in head-first with the website and creating a legal entity, but there was something else. About six months before I started my business, I joined Amy Robinette’s group, Women Helping Women to Network. I had joined because I wanted to improve my professional development, and they had weekly luncheons with business speakers. I met so many women that were entrepreneurs and loved what they did, and I wished I had a business I could be proud of, too. They were there for me when I got my first business cards and were also my first clients and customers. Amy’s monthly business owner masterminds were the perfect place for me to ask for help and test ideas.

Now, I am on the WHW2N Advisory Board!

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

It was incredibly embarrassing to me when I started posting about my business on social media. I felt like a fraud or a poser, and I felt like, “who am I to talk about my business?” And yet, I did it anyway because I didn’t want to fail. In the end, I was more afraid of failure than of someone criticizing me for trying.

Facebook Live was a new feature at that time, and I challenged myself to go live every week and talk about something about my business. Sometimes I talked about a new project I was excited about or shared a writing tip that I had used to help a client, or a big client win.

Eventually, I phased those lives out as the algorithm changed, but doing so many live videos when I barely knew what my business was about forced me to figure that out and present a coherent narrative. And my most-watched video was seen over 1,500 times, so I stopped feeling afraid to tell people about my business because a large number of people were hearing about it and not complaining. In fact, I got positive responses from graduate school colleagues and expat friends that were proud of me.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Start with one offer. If I had mastered one offer sooner instead of trying to offer all the kinds of writing people asked for, I could have built my niche sooner and grown even more quickly.

2. It’s okay to DIY. I wasted a lot of time and money trying to get help with my website and then suffered “website shame.” Finally, in one single Saturday I mastered Squarespace and made my website into something I was proud to share. Nothing fancy, but everything works and is clear. I get so many compliments on it, too.

3. Choose one target client. It is really true that I can work on a lot of different kinds of books. But the messaging around those different offers is very different, and until I picked one — story-driven self-help — I was all over the place with my content. Once I was only talking to one kind of author about one kind of book, it was much easier to decide what to say on a sales page or social media post.

4. Negotiate with your boss. I was able to cut my hours with the gym while building my business. Maybe it doesn’t have to be either-or between keeping your current job and starting your business. Keeping some regular income coming in was a big part of my ability to take the risk and offer that low price for ghostwriting when I was starting out.

5. Hire a bookkeeper. The first year of my business, I didn’t hire a bookkeeper, and when I did sit down with my client and friend, Soledad Tanner of Soledad Tanner Consulting, I had a mess. She straightened it out for me, but I suggest that as soon as you have money coming in, if you are not an expert in QuickBooks, go hire someone that is. It is worth every penny to have that help with accounting so you can focus on everything else.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Everyone in the world would write a book and read a book. It’s a political act to write about yourself and share your expertise and experiences. I believe that everyone has at least one book in them. If we could somehow get all of those books out of these people’s heads and into print, there would be massive shifts. We would understand people we don’t understand and benefit from insights others have gained, where we’re still in the dark. And if we also read each other’s books, combined, that would uplift the human race in ways I can’t even imagine. With every book I write and read, I become a better human.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Shonda Rhimes. I love her book, Year of Yes, and I love all her TV shows, too. She is prolific and so creative and wise. What if we could put our heads together on some ideas of mine…

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Go to www.cindychildress.com/quiz and take my Discover Your #1 Bestselling Author Personality Quiz to unlock your book writing superpowers with my writing tips. Stay on my email list to know about the next time I launch my writing classes or have space for private client projects.

You’ll also find me posting author tips and cat photos and commenting every day on Instagram at www.instagram.com/cindychildressphd

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!