Cindy Baer: “Movies are important”

Movies are important. Not only are they a reflection on what’s going on in the world, but they can build bridges of understanding to different lifestyles, communities, and cultures. My films tend to center around women at various life stages, dealing with universal issues that other women can relate to. My first feature was about a lonely teen who felt invisible; my second feature centered around a woman in her 30’s who was stuck, and my next feature is about a woman in her 40’s who needs to heal her past in order to move forward. The causes that drive me most relate to mental health like co-dependency, media addiction, social disconnect, and depression.

As a part of our series about “Filmmakers Making A Social Impact” I had the pleasure of interviewing Cindy Baer.

Cindy Baer has directed two critically acclaimed features, several shorts, and a 12-part tween web series that have appeared collectively in almost 100 film festivals and garnered 40 festival awards. Her feature directing and producing debut PURGATORY HOUSE was entirely written by a 14-year-old at-risk girl Cindy, mentored in the Big Sisters of LA Program and dealt with teen issues, depression, suicide, and drug abuse. A critical darling won 12 awards and was included on several critics’ lists for “Best Films of the Year.” Her follow-up feature ODD BRODSKY (a quirky comedy about following your dreams) reached #19 on the iTunes Independent Comedy Charts in the USA, #13 in the UK, and #2 in Sweden and Armenia. The screenplay got #1 on the Amazon Best Sellers List for screenplays.

Thank you so much for doing this interview with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you share your “backstory” that brought you to this career?

I moved to Los Angeles in my early 20’s to become an actress. After realizing it would take longer to break into the acting business than anticipated, I created a children’s entertainment company and became a party performer, which was a great way to make a living. However, although my company was successful, I felt stuck. It wasn’t what I moved out to California to do. I ended up selling my business and was all set to focus full-time on my acting career when fate stepped in. Just then, the 13-year-old girl I’d been mentoring in the Big Sisters of Los Angeles program ran away from home. Celeste was a talented writer, and I knew she had written a script. To give her something positive to focus on, I suggested we turn that script into a film she could act in. I had no idea it would end up becoming a feature that I’d go on to direct! It is funny how life falls into place when you’re on the right path. And that’s the message I hope people will take away from ODD BRODSKY (my second feature). It’s that life is what you make of it.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

When the Pandemic started last year, I began writing a screenplay, which begins with a woman who receives a letter about her mother, who she had not seen in several decades. Little did I know that I would soon receive a letter from my own mother who I had not seen in several decades. While I witnessed so many families being torn apart, somehow, I was being reunited with mine. The wildest part is that when I got my mother’s letter, I already had a plane ticket booked to travel to the same city where my mother lives. It’s been a heart-busting, healing, and graceful time. After 34 years, I have a mother again.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

When I was making the movie PURGATORY HOUSE, my teenage screenwriter had written the song “My Skin” by Natalie Merchant into her script. I had no idea how I would be able to license the rights to that beautiful song on our tiny budget. But Natalie, being the amazing person she is, made it possible. Thanks to her support, I was also able to enlist other top musicians’ support, and we unexpectedly ended up with a top-notch movie soundtrack. When it was finished, I sent the movie to Academy Award Winning screenwriter Alvin Sargent (ORDINARY PEOPLE, PAPER MOON), who loved it. He showed it to legendary producer Laura Ziskin (PRETTY WOMAN, SPIDERMAN), who was so impressed that she left a personal voice message. I later had the honor of directing a staged reading of Alvin Sargent’s favorite un-produced screenplay for an industry-only audience at the Writer’s Guild of America. Over the years, I’ve gotten to meet quite a few celebrities on film sets, film festivals, and speaking on panels, which are always interesting.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

My current project is a movie called IMPOSTOR SYNDROME, but the name may change because, ironically, there are two ways to spell IMPOSTER. IMPOSTOR SYNDROME is a throwback romantic comedy about a woman who hasn’t seen her mother in over 20 years. She works at a dating service that’s on the brink of collapse, and she’s addicted to subscription boxes. It is about friendship, forgiveness, family, and fate. It’s an innovative movie that uniquely addresses healing.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

Lucille Ball and Susan B. Anthony. Lucy was my hero. Besides being a comedic genius, she was the first woman to head a major Hollywood studio. She also invented the multi-camera setup that shoots in front of a live studio audience, still used in sitcoms today. My husband says I’m his Lucy”, as I channel her energy at times. When I went to a film festival in Rochester, New York, I found myself at the home of Susan B. Anthony. As I saw my reflection looking back at me in the very same mirror that Susan B. Anthony had gazed upon; it changed me. I realized it was time for me to step up my game. If she could be physically beaten and go to jail to fight for the women’s right to vote, the least I could do was be braver in my own life. From that day on, I made a vow to speak up when it mattered.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

Movies are important. Not only are they a reflection on what’s going on in the world, but they can build bridges of understanding to different lifestyles, communities, and cultures. My films tend to center around women at various life stages, dealing with universal issues that other women can relate to. My first feature was about a lonely teen who felt invisible; my second feature centered around a woman in her 30’s who was stuck, and my next feature is about a woman in her 40’s who needs to heal her past in order to move forward. The causes that drive me most relate to mental health like co-dependency, media addiction, social disconnect, and depression.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

I’m a believer in the “Law of Attraction”; what you focus on expands, so I can’t say there was one “aha” moment. It was more like putting one step in front of the other, keeping the goal in mind. Proactivity has always come naturally. I tend to have a lot of drive and focus, and the key is making a game plan, figure out what you want, and then break it down into pieces. Put it on a calendar; find like-minded people, and follow and your passion. If you’re in tune with your inner callings and taking steps to move forward, life will lead you to where you’re meant to be.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

After the movie PURGATORY HOUSE came out on DVD, we received hundreds of emails from people all over the country telling us stories about how the movie saved or changed their lives. I can honestly say that nothing in the world feels better than that. Teens said they felt less alone, and adults said they understood their kids differently. One special letter was from a girl who had a 2-person band with her brother, saying she’d named the band after our movie. Another said she used our monologue to audition for her school play and then later wrote back to say she got the part. We’ve had emails from survivors, parents, teachers, social workers, and even clergy. These letters live in a three-ring-binder, and if I’m having a challenging day, sometimes I open that book, and it puts things into perspective again.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

Support the arts and artists. Arts programs save lives. They give people a positive form of expression and bring people together. Hire and amplify diverse voices. And, if you’re reading this, I’d love for you to buy or rent at least one movie a week that was directed by a woman, minority, or person of color. Let’s expand our world by diversifying our media consumption.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t take things personally: Often in life (and in show business), decisions are made that have nothing to do with you. Try to let it go. Listen to your intuition: If you have a “red flag,” don’t ignore it. There will be other opportunities: It’s challenging to pass up or lose important gigs, but remember that slow and steady wins the game. Communication is key: Talk about problems as they arise so that you can find solutions early. Look for a win-win: If you are involved in a transaction, make sure that BOTH parties are getting something of value.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

The Future is yours. “Be the change that you wish to see in the world” ~Mahatma Gandhi.

We are very blessed that many other Social Impact Heroes read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would like to collaborate with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I’d love to collaborate with Drew Barrymore. I feel like we are kindred spirits and soul sisters. I believe she has overcome similar family challenges and have a feeling she’d love the project I’m currently working on — for a bunch of reasons. So if you’re reading this Drew, shall we have a 20-minute Zoom?

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My “word of the year” is “Reframe,” which sort of summarizes my favorite life-saying perfectly: “It’s not what happens to you that matters, but rather your perception of what happens to you.” This has been a through-line for me and something I always try to keep in mind. There are many different ways we can interpret what is happening to us. But when we have the tools, we can choose an emotionally intelligent response.

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram: @CindysVision

Twitter: @CindyBaer

Clubhouse: @CindyBaer

Linkedin: @CindyBaer

Website: www.FreeDreamPictures.com

This was great, thank you so much for sharing your story and doing this with us. We wish you continued success!