Chyenne May: “Success is not about what other people think, it is about staying true to yourself”

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Chyenne May.

Vancouver, BC-based 15-year-old country-pop singer/songwriter, Chyenne May, displays a soulful depth in her lyricism and musicality that is beyond her years. Her debut single, “Forever & Ever” charted in the top 100 on the Country charts and she was awarded “Most Promising Performer” in the BC Youth Talent Search competition.

Radio and TV veteran, Rudy Blair, calls her “a blend of Taylor Swift and Adele” and “one of the most phenomenal singing voices in Canada.”

Vocally trained at the Juno-nominee Warren Dean Flandez’s, Studio Cloud 30, she is quickly becoming a staple in the live performance community. Chyenne is also a multi-instrumentalist, playing guitar and piano, and has worked with internationally acclaimed producers and songwriters in Nashville and Los Angeles, as well as locally.

While music is her main passion, Chyenne also loves fashion, kickboxing, and giving back, partnering with BC Children’s Hospital foundation, donating her hair to Wigs for Kids.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thanks so much for interviewing me! I was born and raised in Vancouver, BC, where I currently live and grew up around music. My mom is a professional pianist so this was definitely a big influence in my life early on and I was even singing before I could talk.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

It’s always been something that I’ve been called to and love. Music has always been who I am. Since I was little, this career path has always been how I’ve pictured my life. I remember seeing Carrie Underwood at a local festival many years ago and that really solidified wanting to be a musical artist.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One of the highlights of my career so far was going to Nashville during spring in 2019. Nashville is the home of country music and I have always wanted to go there. I met some amazing people, went to the Grand Ole Opry and co-wrote my latest single ‘Girl I’m Gunna Be’.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I don’t actually believe in mistakes. I believe everything that happens, happens for a reason and you have to learn and take something from every experience you have. However, one of the funniest things I can remember happening is when I was performing an hour set at a local theatre with a couple of band members and the microphone cord would not stop falling off of the microphone. It was pretty embarrassing at first but after it happened a few times I learned to always have a backup cord for situations like that and to roll with the punches!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I recently released my first music video for my single Girl I’m Gunna Be and it was played on the Billboard Charts Spotify — May 2020 and June 2020 playlist.

I am currently working on an acoustic video for that song and will be releasing a new single, Beautiful Kinda Crazy and music video soon too! This song is one of the first songs I ever wrote and the closest to my heart so I am very excited about releasing it. Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the remix too!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is incredibly important to me. Film, television and music are all essential avenues to hear diverse voices so we have a more holistic view of the world and life. This way we can be more educated and compassionate human beings. I feel it is the responsibility of my generation to educate ourselves and create from a place of authenticity and understanding.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

The best advice I’ve gotten and will hold onto is trust your gut and be yourself because that is where the magic is.

Being yourself is really the most important thing. You have to be unique and you have to trust who you are.

Trusting your own opinions is also super important because at the end of the day you are the one in control.

If you audition for something, don’t let one person’s opinion of you determine how you feel about yourself. Success is not about what other people think, it is about staying true to yourself.

Learn how to share your own ideas and thoughts. This is incredibly important and hard at the same time. It’s a process but so worth it to be able to stand up for yourself, speak your mind and express from a genuine place.

Have positive, amazing people who you trust surrounding you.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I’m really just getting started in my career so I don’t know everything, but I would say it is important to have these main things guide you, trust your gut, be yourself and don’t compare yourself to others.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Two years ago I donated my hair to Wigs for Kids, which is a BC hair donation organization for kids going through cancer. That has always been very special and close to my heart so if I could inspire a movement it would be related to helping those with cancer who are going through hard times in their lives.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am so fortunate to have so many people in my life who help me pursue my dreams and do all they can to get me there. However, I would have to say my mom is the main reason for any success I have. She pushes me to never give up, try my best and I am seriously soooo grateful to have her do all she does for me. Also Londyn, she has guided me and given me incredible advice. I look up to her so much.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There are so many, it is hard to just think of one. A couple of my favorites would be, “no amount of guilt can change the past and no amount of anxiety can change the future.” I am naturally a pretty anxious person and I have dealt with that a lot in the past, this quote reminds me to live in the moment and not worry about the things I can not change. Another one would be the bible verse Philippians 4:13 “I can do all this through him who gives me strength”. I have a necklace from ‘XIXI’ with this verse on it and it is very special to me.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

There are soooo many people, it is hard to think of just one, but I would have to say Elton John. He has had such a long and successful career in the music industry, he sings some of my favourite songs and I would love to ask him if he were trying to make it in the music industry now, if he would do anything differently.

How can our readers follow you online?

On Instagram and Facebook! @chyennemaymusic and Chyennemay

www.chyennemay.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thank you! This was so fun! For anyone reading this, if this interview resonated with you, I’d love to connect on social media. Feel free to send me a message.