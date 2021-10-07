Contributor Log In
Chukwuma Agugbue Shares How He Deals With Burnout And Stress As a Copywriter.

Chukwuma Agugbue is a copywriter and entrepreneur who has helped dozens of brands and individuals achieve success with their goals. Today, we will learn how Chukwuma has overcome stress throughout his journey as a copywriter. 

Avoiding Burnouts and Stress

In light of this topic, Chukwuma shares that he follows a daily routine. This routine starts right from the moment he gets up from bed. He achieves this consistently by creating his routines the night before.

When he wakes up, he ensures to focus on self-development and working out. These are his keystone habits. Keystone habits can be defined as “small changes or habits that people introduce into their routines that unintentionally lead to multiple positive habits. 

In the society we live in today, a widespread complaint people have is the inadequacy of time because of the amount of work they have to do. Chukwuma avoids this by compiling a list of things to do and things not to do daily. He also has a not-to-do list that helps him avoid bad habits like mindlessly scrolling through social media and checking emails or messages in the early hours of the morning.

Lastly, before retiring for the day, Chukwuma engages in mindfulness meditation to help clear his head of any problems he might have faced during the day and focus on a good night’s rest.

Principles For Success

Chukwuma shares that success is a result of all your habits and actions. This means that the actions you choose to or not to do today can significantly affect your chances of success in the future. 

So he abides by this principle, knowing that if he consistently works towards his goals, he will succeed at whatever task he sets out to do.

A number of the world’s most outstanding entrepreneurs do this, which is one reason they can achieve their amazing feats. Finally, on principles for success, he believes that regardless of what is happening in his business or away from it, his focus shouldn’t shift from the four pillars of good living; health, wealth, love, and happiness. These four have helped him achieve the freedom he often dreamt of.  

Overcoming Obstacles 

Chukwuma has faced his fair share of obstacles over the years. However, he shares that he doesn’t let these obstacles put him in a bad mood.

“As humans, we should learn that there are things that we can and cannot control. You have to be able to filter out the obstacles you can control and work on solving them. Do not let the ones out of your control bother you because you’ll end up with a terrible case of distress.

Chukwma’s advice to anyone striving to overcome obstacles and failure is not to be afraid to fail; it is inevitable. There are no failures, only results. If you don’t get the results you want, change your tactics and your strategy. Make adjustments till you arrive at the results you want.

    Oyinloluwa Balogun, Content Creator at Thrive Global

    I am a content creator with a lot of passion for my work. I have been writing since the age of six so it is safe to say that it is my second nature. Writing is art and like all things art, it is very liberating. I would love to say I have a hobby that does not include the creative process but I don't. Relatively introverted. Total foodie. Addicted to YouTube.

