Christy Cashman: “I wish I really understood that writing is re-writing. And to just write is just right”

Christy Cashman is an American author, actress, and producer who has appeared in more than twenty films, including Kettle of Fish, The Love Guide, American Hustle, Joy, The Descendants, Ted 2, The Women, The Golden Boys, The Forger and many others. She has written two children’s books set in Ireland — The Not-So-Average Monkey of Kilkea Castle and Petri’s Next Things. The Truth About Horses is Christy’s first novel, expected release 20201. Most recently Christy launched Youth Ink, a not-for-profit writing program for teenagers ages 13–18 to encourage writing, storytelling and self-expression. The goal is to support the next generation of writers by offering unique creative experiences that will inspire, motivate and elevate their craft of writing. Christy and her husband Jay Cashman and two teenage boys divide their time between Kilkea Castle in Ireland and their homes in Boston and Chatham, Massachusetts. www.christycashman.com

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born outside of Cleveland, Ohio and am the ninth of ten kids. We moved to Brevard, N.C. when I was seven and I attended a school that my Mom started in our church from the third grade to the eighth grade.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

I loved all of the horse books of course by Marguerite Henry, Walter Farley and Mary O’Hara. But when I accidentally picked up John Steinbeck’s The Red Pony from our bookshelf, as much as the grittiness was alarming for me as a young reader, I believe I was drawn more to reading and writing because of it.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Well, it wasn’t funny at the time, but I met a literary agent at a writer’s conference in Boston. He was extremely interested in my first twenty pages. He texted, emailed, checked in fairly regularly. I told him I wanted to finish the draft I was working on before sending him more. I was so encouraged by his interest. His words and comments motivated me to finish the book. It made me set goals and I may not have been able to do that with all of the other things going on in my life. When I was finally ready to send it, he had apparently fallen off the face of the earth. Never to be heard of again. Luckily, there was interest from other agents!

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

I think there are a few different themes in my book that could make a social impact but I think the strongest one is about how people in a family can experience tragedy and grief so differently. That often times when we are in pain, we become afraid and fear is a great distractor of pain.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

There are a few stories within stories in my book. Carol is a character in my book who has a story for everything. And she rattles them off on a regular basis. In some ways, it’s her own mechanism for dealing with pain. Anyway, she tells the story of the African dung beetle. How they push their poo ball through the hottest plains of Africa with their back legs and their face down in the dirt!

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

I had been to Cavalia and was mesmerized by the show. The way the horses responded and reacted with no bridles, no tack. There was something about it that made me think of spirit horses or ghost horses that could appear to someone.

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

My cause is Youth Ink. It is a mentorship program for writers 13–18. I believe a three-day writer’s workshop in Ireland surrounded by music and art and history can change a young writer’s life.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Everyone can get involved in their own way.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership, when done best is basically someone having a vision. Then with that vision, being able to convince others that it is meaningful, worthwhile and necessary.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1 — I wish someone had told me to take my writing more seriously earlier in my life. I’ve learned so much since I decided to see it as my job, my purpose.

2 — I wish I really understood that writing is re-writing. And to just write is just right.

3 — I wish I knew that writing isn’t so much about having to know a bunch of stuff. It’s about being willing to learn and grow and change as you write.

4 — I wish I knew that my process is different than everyone else’s process. Writing for me is not about sitting in a cabin in the woods. I mean it can be to just download, but writing is really about living and relationships and compassion. It’s really about being able to be objective in some way to all of the things in life that can tend to make me feel hopeless.

5 — I wish someone had told me to write not because of what I understand but in spite of what I understand.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“What would you do if you knew you wouldn’t fail?”

This quote puts so much into perspective. I automatically think about how short life is and how life is a gift and there are so many things we can do while we are still on this planet.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’d love to have lunch with Joyce Carol Oates. She is my hero for so many reasons.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.christycashman.com

