Christy Budnick of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices: “To succeed in this business, one must be passionate about it”

Christy Budnick serves as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network. In her role, Budnick oversees the global real estate brokerage franchise network which is made up of more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,500 offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East and India. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity.

Budnick is listed amongst the Swanepoel Power 200 (SP 200), ranking one of the 200 most powerful and influential executives and leaders in the residential real estate brokerage industry.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

My career in real estate began at age 11 when my mother entered real estate sales. It was just my mom, my sister and me so we supported her career as her ‘marketing assistants,’ worked open houses with her, walked neighborhoods, anything that was needed: it was a family business. By the time I went to college I knew that there was one thing I didn’t want to do: real estate. At that same time, my mother launched our family’s company in 1988, at that time Prudential Network Realty, today known as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty.

It’s funny the way real estate has a way of getting in your blood and drawing you in…after 10 years and several discussions with my mom, an opportunity to lead one of our branch office locations came available and the timing was right for both of us, that was over 19 years ago.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

I just recently had something funny happen, I was invited to speak to one of our franchisees, the first in person meeting I have had in my new role as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. As I was preparing to walk out the door of my hotel room to head down to address the company’s leadership team, I saw my phone light up and it was my husband, Todd, calling. I missed the call and called right back to hear my daughter yelling at Todd and him sounding equally frustrated. It was my 10-year old’s second day of 5th grade and apparently Todd was trying to help her with her hair, and it wasn’t going swimmingly to say the least. I had to stop, step out of leader role for 3 minutes to talk them both off the ledge and help him successfully pin her hair back. That done, I hung up, laughed, headed downstairs and had a terrific meeting with a great group of people. The lesson I take from that and many, far more stressful situations I’ve encountered, is that I have to take a deep breath and try to approach each challenge with a calm head.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We are working on a number of projects including our global expansion plans which will continue to build on the footprint we currently have with over 1,500 offices and 50,000 agents on 3 continents, representing 11 countries. The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand stands for integrity, financial strength and stability, qualities that resonate with domestic and international clients. Currently we have 7 additional countries that we are anticipating expansion into in addition to a number of domestic opportunities in the works.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

The values of respect, integrity, financial strength and stability define the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network, and these values are completely aligned with my own and resonate with clients across the globe. Just before the pandemic shut business down in 2020, we added a fabulous franchise in Toronto, Canada, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Toronto Realty. With Blair Johnson leading their resilient team they have quadrupled their business in the past 18 months despite the pandemic. When I spoke to Blair he said, “We refer to the brand as one of our pillars of value. While not all consumers place the same value on brand, to some it is everything, it is continually opening doors for our team. At the end of the day the brand has a stellar reputation that gives our realtors more opportunities to win business with more people. That to me perfectly defines value.”

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Without a doubt, that person is my mother, Linda Sherrer. In 1981 when she entered real estate sales there weren’t many women working full time in our area, much less single mother’s working full time. From an early age my sister and I saw our mother achieve success and held in high esteem by the business world which was mainly a man’s world. She taught us that there wasn’t anything we couldn’t achieve with hard work and because we worked closely with her, we saw her work ethic in action. Witnessing her strength, passion for her career, desire to help others along the way and what appeared to us as fearlessness (I now know better!) molded the person I am today.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. The Real Estate industry, like the Veterinarian, Nursing and Public Relations fields, is a women dominated industry. Yet despite this, less than 20 percent of senior positions in Real Estate companies are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what do you think is the cause of this imbalance?

After talking with many women over the years about their careers and leadership there seems to be a couple of themes that I’ve witnessed that lead to this imbalance.

The first is a fear of asking for an opportunity. Almost to the point of “if I do a good job it will be noticed and I’ll be promoted…I shouldn’t have to ask for it.” This is flawed thinking and has begun to change. If you want a seat at the leadership table most of the time it requires asking for the seat and then performing at a high level, then asking for the next opportunity.

Another issue many women face is the fear of being their true self. Often, women’s leadership style is different than men’s and we need to embrace and celebrate the differences. That includes feeling empowered to talk about our families and the difficulties that we face trying to wear so many hats and not shortchanging any of our roles from mom, wife, leader etc. It’s a difficult if not impossible balance at times

What 3 things can be done by a) individuals b) companies and/or c) society to support greater gender balance going forward?

I believe that it is incumbent upon all leaders to recognize and provide opportunities for women in leadership roles. From an individual standpoint, it can be as simple as recognizing talent in someone who may not see it in themselves, then giving them an opportunity to shine by leading a project. From a company’s standpoint, I believe that women fully understand the gender and earning disparity between them and their male counterparts and are beginning to demand equity. This means that companies must recognize the talents women bring to the table or face losing the talent to a more forward-thinking competitor. I’m very proud when I look across Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and HomeServices of America, women are well represented in key leadership roles. The younger generations of our society embrace diversity as a whole and as they mature into leadership roles, I believe that we will see change across all of society.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I believe that many women are still expected to work full time and be the primary caregiver for the family, taking care of the home and children. This is an area that doesn’t seem to have evolved much when I talk with many of my female counterparts and is an area that needs more balance as women take on more challenging roles in business.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry?

To this day I still love that the industry is responsible for helping people find their first home, dream home, second home, investment property, etc. and the relationships that are formed because of it. I’m also proud that the industry helps build generational wealth for clients. Finally, I enjoy the fact that no two days are the same and I’m constantly learning!

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

I wish that the barrier for entry was higher. The industry still attracts a lot of part time agents and that gives us a bad reputation. I would like to see an increase in the industry’s educational requirements in order to enter the real estate industry and more ongoing educational requirements.

What advice would you give to other leaders to help their team to thrive?

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

To succeed in this business, one must be passionate about it. It can’t be a part time sidekick; it has to be something that makes you jump out of bed with excitement each morning. Real Estate professionals have the privilege of helping people find homes. It is a very emotional business, and it is up to those professionals to provide calm, confident guidance, helping their clients reduce the stress inherent in a real estate transaction. If you are entering the business because you want to set your own schedule, that’s not a good reason. Establishing oneself in the real estate industry takes years and a lot of hard work. Most successful agents I’ve had the pleasure of working with worked 50+ hours per week the first several years in the business. There’s no such thing as a short cut in life or in business. Do the hard work, become the expert in your market area and continue your thirst for learning. That sets the average agent apart from the truly successful in this business. Collaborate often with other agents and approach the business with an abundance mindset, one where you believe that helping others and sharing ideas will help you grow and thrive in the business.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Make it a point to perform random acts of kindness daily. My goal is three random acts of kindness each day, it can be as simple as paying someone a compliment to paying for the car behind me in the coffee line or thanking a military person for their service when you see them. We have so much more in common with one another than we have differences and it’s such a good feeling to see someone smile with a simple, kind gesture.

