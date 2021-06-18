Christopher Tufford of Green Apple Gives: “You learn new things every day”

This is important whether you’re a solo founder or a founding team. It would be best to decide where you add the most value and then let your team or co-founders fill in the gaps and do the rest. I looked after the sales and office management duties in my first business while my co-co founder managed the operations. I didn’t worry about job site operations, and he didn’t worry about office matters.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Christopher Tufford.

Chris is a serial entrepreneur, a poker enthusiast, ex-professional superbike racer, Toronto Maples Leaf’s fan, husband, and father. His newest business, Green Apple Gives, is also his most passionate. It is a digital fundraising platform for organizations like charities, nonprofits, and other community-based groups to generate new recurring revenues from spare change and cashback rewards from their stakeholders’ everyday spending.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’m a serial entrepreneur, a poker enthusiast, an ex-professional superbike racer, a Toronto Maples Leaf’s fan, a husband, and a father. I’m always looking for new adventures, and this has often meant that I took the road less traveled or made a new path for myself. I was born in Canada and have lived there my entire life. My family has roots in Canada, dating back over 150 years, meaning before it was officially a country.

I left college after two years to start my first business in property management with a childhood friend. I followed that with a pioneering startup in telecom that became a casualty of the dot-com meltdown. I then founded and thoroughly enjoyed a decade running the largest amateur poker tour in Canada under license to the WPT’s largest poker brand. Afterward, I created a guest Wi-Fi business for restaurants that became my second business to get crushed by larger economic forces when it got wiped out by lockdowns during the pandemic.

My newest business, Green Apple Gives, is my most passionate. It is a digital fundraising platform for organizations like charities, nonprofits, and other community-based groups to generate new recurring revenues from spare change and cashback rewards from their stakeholders’ everyday spending. It works like a rewards program for organizations that fundraise. Thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the Authority Magazine interview series and share my passion with other around the world.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Let me tell you a familiar story about fundraising. My 10-year-old son James does high-level sport karate, which means he competes in tournaments. Like every sport, once you start to advance, it gets expensive — if you’re familiar with rep hockey or academy soccer, then you know what I mean.

James’ competition team does fundraising to help offset the cost to parents. In 2019 they did fundraising BBQs, used clothing and electronics drives, raffle ticket, and t-shirt sales. Lots of old-school, in-person, and parent-organized types of events. But last year, they didn’t do any of those fundraisers, which cost the team $20k in lost contributions. But this isn’t just a problem for James’ karate team, and it’s not just a problem during the pandemic. Modernizing and digitizing fundraising is a massive problem for organizations everywhere!

Participating in my son’s fundraising activities opened my eyes to the enormous opportunity to help these organizations adapt and use technology to improve their results.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I’m not sure about the inspiration. My mother and father had typical middle-class jobs — she was a teacher, and he was a territory sales manager at Kodak, but I had an entrepreneurial spirit from a young age. I would open a lemonade stand outside our house on a busy downtown street in my hometown when I was as young as six years old. Perhaps I got it from my grandfather, who owned a successful painting company.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

The simplicity of how the platform operates, combined with the audacity of what we ultimately want to build, makes my company stand out. The pandemic has accelerated our society’s trend toward cashless transactions. When combined with the digital native mentalities of younger generations, organizations were already starting to struggle to find new ways to engage. Green Apple provides organizations a way that connects and fits in perfectly with a digital-first lifestyle. It may seem alien to Baby Boomers, but it’s accepted by most GenX, expected by Millennials, and demanded by GenZ. Our company keeps its finger on the pulse of younger generations by hiring university interns each summer. These aren’t just token positions; they are tasked with real responsibility and entrusted with meaningful opportunities to provide their input and ideas. For example, when we updated our logo last summer, it was a student intern’s idea ultimately chosen.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

If an organization needs to fundraise as either a primary or secondary aspect of its operations, then by definition, they are doing something to make the world a better place. Our mission is to help organizations modernize and digitize their fundraising efforts to better adapt to our growing cashless society and young digital-first generations. Our very existence means we’re bringing goodness to the world, and it’s an essential part of our culture to embrace that.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The first is perseverance. It’s critical for success as an entrepreneur over the long term. There are many examples of my perseverance in life, from overcoming the stigma of a jail sentence from mistakes as a troubled teenager, a broken neck from a car accident shortly afterward, a business failure due to the dot com crash that led to being broke and homeless in ’03. I was saved by spending two months sleeping on a blow-up mattress in a friend’s basement while working at a temp agency to start the process of rebuilding my life. The ability to dust yourself off and never give up trying can’t be underestimated.

The second is a keen curiosity to never stop learning about the world. “You learn new things every day” should be a mantra. Most entrepreneurs say they were in the right place at the right time when opportunity struck, but that glosses over the fact that they were knowledgeable and aware enough to recognize there was an opportunity. Never stop learning about the world around you, and opportunities will appear spontaneously.

Bravery is third. I believe that entrepreneurs are the bravest of professions. Not the typically cited police, firefighters, and soldiers. Not business owners that buy into an established business model like a franchise. I mean the ones that start from scratch and create something new. They are the modern-day frontier settlers who need to trust their own wits and instincts and overcome long odds to be successful without a playbook to follow. Risking your own (and often your families’) financial well-being is as brave as it gets.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

When Green Apple was little more than an idea in the early days, I joined two regional innovation centres for advice and networking. My biggest issue was that I was not a technical founder and didn’t have a technical co-founder who could do the coding. I needed to find one or figure out another solution. At one of the RICs, the Executive Director suggested that my best bet was using a small subcontractor that could get the software coding done and manage the project for me. He introduced another RIC client that could do just that. Long story short, we used them, but they cost much more than projected, they didn’t manage the project as an “inside team” as expected/promised, and we had to make the difficult decision to start over nearly two years later. It was a considerable loss of time and money. It instilled the lesson of not assuming they have your best interests at heart just because you’re paying them to — ask tough questions and demand thorough reviews when using outside contractors. Better yet, build it in-house with your own dedicated team!

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

When my partner and I first started our property management business, we both needed to work part-time to make ends meet and lived a lot on the bare minimum. I ate a lot of Kraft Dinner, but I couldn’t even afford milk, so I mixed the cheese powder with water to make the cheese sauce. I bet the work we did and the prices we charged to get our foot in the door with customers worked out to less than ½ the minimum wage! You push through the tough times, and you feel the simple satisfaction of a job well done because that’s all you have and can do to get started.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

I spent many nights in a jail cell and a hospital bed thinking about how I wouldn’t let these setbacks define me. I was going to make sure I was ready to take calculated risks and stick it out in hard times to prove to the people I had disappointed or taken care of me that I would achieve things in life worthy of their faith, respect, and support. A positive mental attitude combined with a stubborn mental focus to continue is the only strategy I used. As Captain America would say as he stood back up, “I can keep doing this all day long…”.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

One of the most important things you learn through the ups and downs is the need to flatten the curves of the highs and lows. Don’t celebrate too much on the wins, and don’t dwell too much on the losses. There’s always another opportunity around the corner to test you or something to fix; you need to keep your eye on the ball and remain focused. It sounds overly simplistic, but a level head and calm demeanor always helps to make the best decisions in the long term.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

There’s no correct answer for this question because it depends so much on the person and the situation. I think bootstrapping is usually the preferred method to start unless it’s simply not a viable option. The first thing a founder needs to assess is their own ability to accomplish what they need. If it’s a technical business and not a technical founder, you need help or money. Who’s going to sell? Every business needs customers, and that requires sales. Who’s managing the vision and trajectory? Who’s going to choose the time when a pivot is necessary? Nearly every successful business pivots at least once before they find success. On a fundamental level, these are important considerations and need to be answered in the early days.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Pick a lane

This is important whether you’re a solo founder or a founding team. It would be best to decide where you add the most value and then let your team or co-founders fill in the gaps and do the rest. I looked after the sales and office management duties in my first business while my co-co founder managed the operations. I didn’t worry about job site operations, and he didn’t worry about office matters.

2. Ask for help

Asking for help has always been difficult personally, especially when you feel like you should know something or ought to be able to figure it out. However, I’ve learned over time that it was not a failure to ask for help; to admit you didn’t know the answer to a problem was a sign of strength, not weakness. I have not adopted business advisors in my startups before Green Apple, but my experience told me that I would have been more successful had I done so. This time, I embraced the idea from the outset and sought advice through regional innovation centers, business accelerators, and a board of advisors. The knowledge and networking they were able to share and provide have been invaluable. I could not have gotten to where I have this time without their help — I wish I had learned this lesson earlier.

3. Hire smart people and then get out of the way

There’s an old saying that I embrace: “You don’t hire smart people to tell them what to do; you hire smart people so they can tell you what to do!” I struggled to raise the capital that I needed to execute on my vision for UTN until I realized I would likely fail unless I got help. I hired an ex-telco exec to step in and take over the role of President and then I got out of the way and let him get to work. We raised over $10M less than eight months later.

4. Plan to win, not avoid losing

This is especially true if you’re a business in a competitive market. Don’t make plans that help you grow slow while also mitigating your risks. If you want to enjoy success without any real risk, then buy a franchise, don’t open a startup. If you’re going to create a startup, a tech startup in particular, then make sure you’re planning to win. When I had the idea for the poker tour, I hadn’t known that I wasn’t the first one to market. I didn’t care that there were other established players, but I needed to figure out what would make us stand apart. First, we partnered with an online poker site that was an industry first, which was soon copied. Next, we partnered with a global brand. That required some upside costs, and we needed to account for royalties that others didn’t have as a cost, but the name cache and access to other prizes more than made up the difference. In the end, those gambles to be different made a huge difference, and we became more prominent than the subsequent three amateur poker tours combined!

5. Trust your instincts

By that, I do not mean your instincts are always correct. There will always come a time when a decision needs to be made, and you need to trust your instincts to make the best decision possible. It is always worse to be frozen in fear of making a mistake than picking a path and moving forward; you can always correct mistakes later. In early days with Green Apple, I believed that our first inroads were most likely with schools as I knew from experience with my son’s that they fundraised just as often as his sports teams. Working with school boards could get us lots of customers with each deal. Even with their need and our business model that eliminated the barriers of risk, what I hadn’t expected was for a long drawn out sales process. After spending many months chasing dead ends, I pivoted to focus on nonprofits and other community groups that could make significantly faster decisions. Initially, my instincts were wrong, but my instinct to pivot rather than fight on for big wins was correct.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

This is a tougher question, but two things come to mind, and they’re somewhat connected. First, some new founders think their idea is so good that they cannot risk discussing it or asking for advice & feedback because they’re worried someone will steal the idea. They spend money on patents and other protections without getting unbiased input on whether it was even a good idea. The second is related, but other new founders have such a passionate view that they haven’t stopped considering whether their opinion solved a real problem. The solution in both of these cases is for the founders to get feedback from someone other than friends and family, someone with some expertise in the area they are going into that can help with a simple thumbs up or down. It is better to be told that your idea for a new social media platform for cat lovers already exists as Facebook Groups before you spend time and money building it.

Startup founders often work incredibly long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

Two things come to mind here for me. First is support. I’m married with a young son, so having your spouse’s or family’s help to pick up the slack when you’re busy is essential. Not having those day-to-day issues hanging over your head relieves a significant amount of stress. The second is planning for hard stops. You can’t get lost time back with young children, and you can control your schedule. There are times when I create holes in my schedule so I can still fulfill my Dad duties because I always have the option of back-filling those gaps with added time evenings and weekends when required. I work long hours, but I craft my schedule to work for me instead of against me.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want to think that what we’re building at Green Apple is akin to a movement that helps many people, but I’m sure you’re looking for more than that. I’ve always liked the idea of doing random good deeds for others in the mantra of “paying it forward”; something to create positive energy within the universe. Perhaps a social media shared challenge that someone does a favour or random act of kindness for two people who hopefully continue the trend by doing the same for two others. It’s important to note that the do-gooder should share that they did it and perhaps what they did but not whom they did it for — the recipient should be anonymous. You may not repay a favour to someone that did you one — a good deed needs to be to someone new — a favour done should not create a favour owed!. There should be no requirement that someone pay it forward so that there can be no public shaming for not doing so. This is about creating positive social energy with no strings attached.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Who would I love to spend an evening over dinner with? We have a large dining room table, so it’s an eclectic mix:

Phil Collins: I have been a huge fan since I was a teenager, and now my son is also

John Cleese: His sense of humour was an influence in not taking yourself too seriously

John Stewart: He challenges you to look at life & politics thru a new lens

Neil deGrasse Tyson: Who wouldn’t love to pick his brain about the universe?!

Lewis Hamilton: You could learn some insight about work-life balance at the top from F1 GOAT

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Add me on LinkedIn:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/christophertufford/

Green Apple:

Web: https://www.greenapple.gives/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/greenapplegives/

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/greenapplegives

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GreenAppleGives/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/greenapple.gives/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this.