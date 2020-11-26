Christopher Showerman: “Treat yourself like your star client”

Treat yourself like your star client. Your diet, fitness, and sleep should be equivalent to what you would assume for the most important person in the world. Because you are!

As a part of my series about “5 Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Christopher Showerman.

Chris is best known as the actor who played George in George of the Jungle 2 and Tor on Supergirl. As a lifelong fitness fanatic, Chris has developed a new completely free outdoor environmental workout system that allows people to leverage their body weight using a pair of dog leashes.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the story about how you first got involved in fitness and wellness?

Being the youngest brother, I was always acutely aware of being weaker and smaller than my older cooler brother. When I was 7 years old, my mom showed me an article about a guy that started lifting weights to change his body and increase his strength. That was the first time I realized that we have the power to change ourselves and become whoever or whatever we wish by the power of our will. I started doing pushups and pull-ups fanatically from that point on and finally, at the ripe old age of 9, I got my first weight set and an Arnold Schwarzenegger calendar that featured exercises for a new muscle group each month.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I have made so many mistakes; I don’t know where to start! Early on I was playing Rocky in a live version of Rocky Horror at the now-defunct Tiffany Theater in Hollywood. David Arquette was playing Frankenfurter. He was engaged to Courtney Cox at the time. The entire male cast had one big dressing room to get ready for the show, so imagine my surprise when this beautiful vibrant lady walks in like she was Donald Trump at a Miss Universe pageant. David was super gracious. He turned to me and said “Hey Chris, I’d like you to meet my fiancé”. Being the only person in the world who didn’t watch “Friends” at the time, I had no idea who she was. I shook her hand and said “Hi, I’m Chris. What’s your name?” Miss Cox looked at me like I told a lame joke in poor taste, then wordlessly walked out. At least, that’s how I remember it. I found out later that she was one of the biggest stars on TV. So my advice is to treat everyone you meet like they are the biggest star on TV. Even if they are not, you’ll make them feel special, and there is always a chance that they just may be!

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

An amazing amount has been said about fitness and I don’t think I add anything new to the science of it all. There are a lot smarter guys out there that have been reinventing the same basic exercises for as long as there have been monthly fitness periodicals. However, I like to think I bring an element of fun and excitement to exercise. I figure if you’re not interested and inspired to do something, you won’t! So let’s find the most enticing approach to developing this discipline!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When I first came to Los Angeles I studied advanced training with Billy “Thunder” Smith. Billy was best known at the time for being the massive gladiator on the hugely popular show “American Gladiators”. Even though he looked like a meathead beast, I was amazed at how knowledgeable and well studied this guy was. Billy was passionate to always learn more about every aspect of physical fitness and inspired me to start on the same journey. He went on to establish the company Intrafitt.

I was also inspired by trainer extraordinaire Rodney Johnson, the guy who got me in shape for the Disney movie “George of the Jungle 2”. Rodney pushed me harder than I could have ever pushed myself and really helped to distill my working knowledge of my body. He brought his military drill sergeant style to our workouts which gave me that extra encouragement when nothing else worked.

Finally, my buddy Chad Landers, owner of PUSH Private Fitness has been a great inspiration and friend throughout my journey in Los Angeles. Chad has an encyclopedic knowledge of all things fitness and a thirst to constantly learn and keep abreast of new findings. I always refer to Chad or any of the other trainers at PUSH for clarity and insight with fitness innovations.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Information alone is simply noise. No diet or fitness plan in the world, including mine, will create any change in your life unless you ACT on it. I believe real lasting change and progress begin when you are INSPIRED to take action. We all are accountable for the choices we make so with this system our goal is to make fitness more appealing. We are having a ton of fun putting these 60-second videos together for you and hopefully it is evident that the workouts can be fun for you too!

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)

Treat yourself like your star client. Your diet, fitness, and sleep should be equivalent to what you would assume for the most important person in the world. Because you are! Stay present. Focus on your immediate surroundings right now. Put down the phone. Take time to quiet the chatter in your head. If you get still enough, you may be able to feel who you really are. Develop a routine that you follow consistently. This will help you build discipline and focus in an ADHD world. Let go of resentment. When you stop carrying that crap around you can push more weight!

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

Daily exercise is crucial to maintain not only my strength but also my mobility and my sanity. I want to physically sustain the physicality that allows me to feel young deep into my golden years. I don’t take my strength and mobility for granted. So I try to celebrate them every day by activating them. I can’t overstate the psychological benefits of a physical discipline. Having this healthy emotional outlet has kept me out of prison so far!

For someone who is looking to add exercise to their daily routine, which 3 exercises would you recommend that are absolutely critical?

Walking/running/biking/swimming: Depending on your joint health and fitness level find a cardio modality that works best for you. Then get OUT OF THE HOUSE and soak up some of the real world while you elevate your heart rate a bit. Core work: working your abdominal and low back muscles to strengthen and balance your core will help to keep you out of pain and greatly increase the quality of your life. Rows: Our screen filled world encourages a forward slouch and a collapse into yourself. By keeping your rhomboids and other back muscles strong, you will pull your shoulders back out of your chest and allow your lungs to expand more. This will help with your clarity, confidence, and composure just to name a few benefits that start with the letter “C”.

Can you tell us a bit about this awesome new fitness series we’ve been hearing about?

The Path Of Leashed Resistance video series is an extension of a work-out I have been developing for myself and some pals here in Los Angeles. If you weren’t lucky enough to already have fitness equipment at home before the pandemic locked down your gym, then you may have found the price of work-out gear skyrocketing. I started experimenting with out-of-the-box ways to train without spending a ton of money and the result was The Path Of Leashed Resistance. The videos and accompanying website is an attempt to share these ideas with a larger audience. Our goal was to create a totally FREE full-body fitness system that can be done outside with just a pair of dog leashes. It uses features of your existing outdoor environment to leverage your own bodyweight for a full-body workout. And most importantly, this series is FUN! We made this video series to be loaded with legitimate fitness advice but we wanted to do it in a way that was entertaining as well. This goal lead to the development of the style of The Path Of Leashed Resistance which has become the first in a new genre: FITERTAINMENT!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I was inspired by the “Black Lives Matter” movement that really came to prominence this year and shed some light on social injustice. I feel like they are really making a difference. If I were to extrapolate from that, I’d start a movement called “YOUR Life Matters”. The main focus of that movement would be all of us looking out for each other and being accountable for all of our fellow humans regardless of our differences.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Comfort is the compass for the masses.

Action is the compass for badasses!

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

Thanks for the opportunity! This was a fun interview!