Christopher Roberts of Loan Simple: “You need to slow down”

As a part of this series, we had the pleasure of interviewing Christopher Roberts.

Chris began his life in rural Wisconsin, and attended his undergrad at University of Wisconsin — Whitewater where he majored in Game Design, and minored in public speaking. After college he fell in love with sales and has worked in multiple industries and roles from ground level to upper level multi state management roles. He is currently pursuing his passion of Mortgage Lending, and is licensed in multiple states across the country where he maintains solid relationships and helps people achieve their dreams of Home Ownership, every single day.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I cut my teeth in the auto industry by way of a college professor who suggested I try out sales. From there I landed in a leadership / finance roll before moving over to a national company to help grow their Wisconsin branch and train in multiple markets. After that I started my own marketing company, and finally was able to break into the Mortgage world after five years of trying to get here.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I think the most interesting thing to me is always how varied my clients stories and goals are, I truly love learning about people and helping reach their goal of the American Dream of Home Ownership.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

When I stopped trying to be someone I was not. I have been in enough meetings to realize that a lot of humans are not the person they try to be online, and as consumers we really see through that. The best compliment I get on a regular basis is “you are exactly the same person live, as you are online.” Authenticity goes far.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Absolutely, Professor Mancl from University of Wisconsin — Whitewater. Their gender studies and communication classes totally reshaped how I approach everyday conversation and helped me mold who I am today. I tell almost everyone I meet about her if business comes up.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Oooo that is a good one. I have several, I am an avid reader, if I had to pick one book that changed my life it would be The Four Agreements — by Don Miguel Ruiz. It fundamentally changed how communicate and what I expect from other people.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It is a little abrasive, but it is “Nobody cares, work harder.” I used to get in the common sales habit of the income rollercoaster because I would crush it, then coast, suddenly, my accounts would be low, and I would crush it again and flex on the internet. Once I learned this quote, my performance got super consistent because I no longer cared what people thought, I wanted to win.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the shortage of affordable housing. Lack of affordable housing has been a problem for a long time in the United States. But it seems that it has gotten a lot worse over the past five years, particularly in the large cities. I know this is a huge topic, but for the benefit of our readers can you briefly explain to our readers what brought us to this place? Where did this crisis come from?

This is really a complex answer, but I will simplify it as much as I can. 1. Space is probably the biggest, you have more and more people wanting to move to the desire-able areas, many of which never expected to house this many people. 2. COVID really showed a lot of business’ they do not need an office and the increase in remote work has caused a wave of people moving out of their current cities and moving to where they want to live. 3. Costs have gone up dramatically, paired with the housing project movement in COVID we are really at the time of writing this seeing an insane jump in just material costs. 4. Big investors are buying up a lot of properties in these new desirable locations which then causes the entire property values to change. The big rental companies that ran NYC, LA, Seattle, ECT. Are now going much more rural since the workforce is and really impacting home prices.

Can you describe to our readers how your work is making an impact to address this crisis? Can you share some of the initiatives you are leading to help correct this issue?

The biggest thing the mortgage industry is providing right now is the most aggressive rates we have seen in the history of mortgage lending. We are also seeing a lot of lender and realtors partnering together to help clients get off-market listings or inter-agency listings to have a better chance. My biggest personal initiative is education, a lot of my clients do not realize how many assets they can tap into for funding their home purchase which is allowing them to win bids. I also have been in the practice of calling every listing agent my clients put offers in on, to vest the client and help standout in the sellers’ minds.

Can you share something about your work that makes you most proud? Is there a particular story or incident that you found most uplifting?

Home ownership is the American Dream. It does so many things for your future growth and is the cornerstone of most people’s wealth portfolios. I really have a passion for helping educate my clients on not only their first home purchase, but how to further leverage it for life events or future home purchases to grow their wealth and provide more for their families.

In your opinion, what should other home builders do to further address these problems?

I have seen a lot of issues lately with build quality, I believe that builders really need to try and slow down just a little bit to avoid some common quality issues we are running into. This would also help the supply because they do not have to buy as many things twice. It would also allow the builders to add more value to their clients. Lastly, the builders should always be getting multiple quotes, I know a lot of builders just go with the same companies all the time, but that does not always mean they are getting the best price. Do not be afraid to shop around.

Can you share three things that the community and society can do to help you address the root of this crisis? Can you give some examples?

Stop penalizing people for manufactured homes. Speed up the process so cash deals and finance deals are equal offers. Allow people to bid over 100% and still secure financing, just like the in the automotive world and many other industries, you can buy a vehicle for over asking and still finance the transaction.

If you had the power to influence legislation, are there laws which you would like to see introduced that might help you in your work?

I firmly believe if we didn’t penalize manufactured homes and speed up the closing process it would make the market much more competitive and allow people without all the cash to have offers accepted.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started leading my company” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

You are under a microscope (people act based off what you do. You need to slow down. (People are not always on your same wavelength and speed) Be clear Be present Allow flexibility, do not micromanage people.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Music changed my life; I would really enjoy a program that encourages people to try every instrument and if they like one to continue down that path at no charge.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Jordan Belfort, and not to talk about the past, but talk about anything else in the world besides business.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Add me on facebook, instagram, or shoot me a text at 303–319–6710

This was very meaningful, thank you so much, and we wish you only continued success.