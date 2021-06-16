Christopher Roberts of Loan Simple: “Know your target audience”

Know your target audience, this is big. If you are just looking for cash buyers you don’t have much to worry about…however that is also how you probably got the property in the first place. Know that an FHA offer is going to have a much more strict inspection requirements than a Conventional loan offer. And make sure you aren’t wasting your time on appraisals that don’t pass.

Shows like Flip or Flop and Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines have really glamorized the creativity and enjoyment that comes with buying a rundown home, fixing it, and then selling it for a profit. Some amateurs have ventured into this industry and have made a lucrative career out of it. But others, particularly when a market is stagnant, have lost their shirts. As a part of my series about the ‘5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Christopher Roberts.

Chris is a mortgage professional who grew up in Southeastern Wisconsin. He has a passion for helping educate his clients on their home buying journey and guiding them through the long term goals they can achieve through home ownership . When he is not doing mortgages, he is out exploring and going on hikes with friends and family.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

I was young when the 2008 housing crash happened, but the way the home market seemed to really control a lot of the United States wealth really stuck out with me, even though what happened was tragic. It led to what we have now, which is a ton of really awesome laws in place to protect people.. Ever since then I saw real estate as the gateway to wealth, and I wanted to be involved in the industry to help people achieve that in anyway I can. I wound up in the mortgage industry, and am really able to help people strategize their buying process and make sure they have a balanced amount left in the bank to mitigate their risk.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

I think my favorite part of the career so far was when a client asked me to text him “We Are Golden PonyBoy!” if his loan was approved. The lesson is to remember to have fun. Buying a house is super serious, but it doesn’t mean it has to be boring.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

The Purpose of our lives is to be Happy — Dalai Lama. I didn’t grow up in the “normal” atmosphere of most people. I had a really crappy childhood, and I used to harbor it for anger, but after reading a lot about the meaning of being “happy,” I realized that your past doesn’t have to dictate your future, and I started investing in just being happy. I love the way it has turned out.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am currently in the process of organizing an E-book or Zoom Class to help first time home buyers learn about financing their first home. I am excited to be able to just help educate people, and I want to set it up as a free class to help answer first time home buyer questions.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Flexibility, my very first client we had an issue with the title company. The state he was in the title company wanted to collect the entire first year of taxes up front. This is a very uncommon practice but it was a hefty bill, and the client did not have this money available to close on his house as it was an unforeseen cost. We went to battle for this client to try to get the title company to remove or modify the charge, but they just couldn’t. Eventually after a few phone calls to upper management we were able to help cover the excess the client couldn’t, even though we didn’t have to. In another company that could have taken weeks, for us it took 60 minutes from finding out there was an issue to solving it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yeah, my mentor Mr. Kramer, when I got into business and sales he opened up his entire library to me, and helped me start my learning journey.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Confidence: I am just at peace, so I don’t get worked up. This seems to calm customers in the state of emergency.

Intelligence: I love to learn and expand, I am always learning and doing more to increase my knowledge and skills.

Kindness: When you are kind, people can tell you have a good intention, and that permeates.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example. Wealth, Flexibility, pride.

In today’s market these things are what excite me most. I operate out of the Colorado market, and we have seen such insane price gains these last few years. I have clients who are in their 20s who were able to buy at $280k and their places are worth $340-$350k with minimal work done. That is a lot of money that can completely change your financial future in a short time. This is the wealth accumulation, and as long as you are in a hot market you have flexibility because you can sell your house. Rent your house, or even timeshare it through a service like AirBnB. Lastly, there is a sense of pride that comes with home ownership, it is the american dream to own their own home. That can transcend just living and into all aspects of your life.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry?

If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible. Cost, Cost, Cost. Seriously, the costs are getting astronomical, and way outpacing inflation. My biggest concern is the rate that we are seeing over bids and cash offers, the regular everyday person can’t even compete. If you look at “bad” neighborhoods, even their being priced out through gentrification, I fear this will cause another economic crash through class disparity. I think a lot about how to reform this, but the only real answer would be to set a % that was standard for a downpayment. You can either use A. Down payment assistance, or if you have cash you HAVE to finance the property and you can only put down X% max (Which is the same as the down payment program). But that infringes on so many things, I can’t rationalize implementing it. But theoretically it would even the playing field a little bit for all classes.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

Make them a priority. This is hard, because I understand the industry is all about speed and hustle. But, if you can make someone feel welcomed, a priority and that their questions are not a burden, you can really inspire the younger generation. I can still remember the first time a manager asked me for my opinion about something in regards to the business. I really felt like what I had to say was important and was listened to. The made me feel like a priority.

Ok, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share with our readers your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties”? If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

The absolute biggest tool you need is research. Find out what the best neighborhoods are, look at neighborhoods close to there who are up and coming. Search the crime stats, the demographics, the income trends, the house value trends. The more time you spend on research the more your profit margins will increase. Assuming this is people starting out their journey, I encourage you to learn for your first few flips. Absolutely if you don’t have a connection hire someone professional to do the work, and watch them. Learn from them, or sign up for classes. Simple things like doing your own painting, installing your own landscaping, etc. Really add up over time. You can add thousands of more in profit when you are starting out by doing these yourself. Once you have your margins down or build a relationship and special pricing with a contractor that is when you can really start buying and selling properties quickly. To maximize profit, become very familiar with tax laws. Sit down with your tax person or a real estate tax professional and find out what capital gains you are looking at, and what your target audience is. Know your target audience, this is big. If you are just looking for cash buyers you don’t have much to worry about…however that is also how you probably got the property in the first place. Know that an FHA offer is going to have a much more strict inspection requirements than a Conventional loan offer. And make sure you aren’t wasting your time on appraisals that don’t pass. When starting out, I often find that most clients first flips they got from a family member, friend, or off-market deal. So if you are seriously thinking about it, reach out to family, ask if they have any beat down old vacation properties they may have in their portfolio. I was shocked when I found out my uncle had 4 properties and 6 plots of land in his portfolio that he never talked about until I got into the field.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen other people make when they try their own hand at house flipping? Can you share any stories?

The absolute biggest mistake you can make is to not do enough research. It doesn’t matter if it is property research, labor cost research, or materials cost research. Unless the price is a family deal or something of that nature, if it is too good to be true, it probably is. Make sure you know as much about the property, or area you are looking to buy property as you can.

From your experience, what can be done to avoid those errors? Use multiple resources. Don’t be afraid to get quotes from multiple stores on the materials you think you are going to need. Most home places have a dedicated line or team that handles larger sales like that. They would be happy to give you a price quote based on what you believe your project will need. This can add up to thousands in savings, maybe one person has the best price on countertops, and another on sinks, and another on lumber…you get it, the best part is, most will price-match so you can create a total package.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Music changed my life, and I believe through music we could accomplish so many things. And not just teaching a child the recorder, but letting them try a bunch of instruments until they fall in love with one. This could be so big in their future.

How can our readers further follow your work online? Add me on facebook, follow my adventures on instagram, and lookout for my course coming soon.

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.