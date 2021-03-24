Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Christopher Ridgeway: Staying Fit, Even During a Pandemic

Christopher Ridgeway, founder and CEO of Stone Clinical Laboratories advises not to ignore your health during these COVID times.

Christopher Ridgeway is the founder and CEO of Stone Clinical Labs

A great deal has been written about the fall-out from COVID-19 that isn’t specifically related to the virus. Certainly, there are mental health concerns to contend with – but there are also other physical concerns that we all need to be aware of and attuned to.

What can you do to maintain a healthy lifestyle?

Stay Active: Now that the weather is warmer, the excuse of not going outdoors due to rain, wind and snow isn’t there. It’s important to get fresh air and some of the fantastic Vitamin D that sunlight provides. One of the great things about being outside is that it’s a great for fighting off loneliness. Even if you don’t want to walk, there’s so many other option such as bike riding or swimming.

If you don’t want to go outside, there’s also the option of working out indoors. There are so many online options of programs that help you work out without having to go to a gym.

Keeping the Mind Active: Playing games is a great way to keep the mind focused and active.

Diet: It’s very important not to let a healthy and nutritious diet lapse in these times, especially if there is no fitness program in place to try to burn off the calories. A lot of people have put on weight during the past year and that is entirely understandable. It’s been an extremely stressful time and people have fallen pray to stress eating. It’s far easier to say than do, but do whatever you can to maintain a balance diet.

Laugh: There is health benefit in laughing especially during these times. Once again this can be easier to say than do, give the stress and anxiety that many are feeling. If you can laugh, you will feel a lot better!

    Christopher Ridgeway is the CEO and Founder of Stone Clinical Laboratories, a company that's focused improving the efficiency of molecular diagnostics, simplifying testing and lowering costs to the patient.

