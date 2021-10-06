Christopher Mackin of Bleakley Financial Group: “What your plan is for how to get there”

What is your endgame, what do you want?

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know If You Want To Build, Scale and Prepare Your Business For a Lucrative Exit, I had the pleasure of interviewing Christopher Mackin, Partner and Wealth Advisor at Bleakley Financial Group.

Christopher Mackin is a Partner at Bleakley Financial Group where he and his sister, Michelle, are teamed up to provide wealth management strategies to individuals and leadership teams of environmentally conscious corporations. As a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ with over 16 years of experience, Christopher melds his passion for conservation and knowledge of the markets to create holistic financial solutions for clients.

Christopher is a Registered Investment Advisor, holds a certificate in Retirement Planning from The Wharton School and a BA in Economics from Rutgers University.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

In short, family. My interest in investing started when I was 15 sailing with my uncle on his new sailboat. I learned that he was able to purchase his boat from the success he had from investing in stocks. I opened up a TD Ameritrade account in a matter of days and was buying my first stock getting tips on how to diversify and not just follow the herd — this was in the early stages of dot.com bubble forming. Over the next few years, I began to realize that my own parents didn’t have guidance on their finances and that my father wasn’t as investment savvy as my uncle. I figured by being a wealth advisor I could make sure that all my family and friends were in control of their finances and making smart decisions with their money.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’m not quite sure I have funny mistakes, but I do laugh at most of them now. When I first started in this career, my manager gave me a pie chart of several ways to source clients. It involved everything from reaching out to your natural market, to knocking on doors, to setting up booths at trade shows, to reaching out to clients of existing advisors that have not been serviced. The mistake I made was not following my passion and interests in sourcing clients — meaning if you don’t share common interests and values with prospective clients, your career will feel more like work than it needs to.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“No bad days” — I even named my boat after it. In my opinion, any day above ground is a great day. The fact of the matter is, however bad you think your day is, if you step back and really think about it, it’s nowhere near as bad as what you perceive it to be.

Ok super. Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell us a story about how you were able to build a business from scratch, scale and sell it to a bigger firm?

Just to be clear, I did not sell our business. I do however help and have helped many business owners sell theirs and I’ve been part of that journey. It just so happens I have 7 clients selling their companies at this moment in time. Which is pretty wild.

One of my first two clients are great friends of mine and were partners in their company. Over the years, we spent a significant amount of time talking about options for sale. One of the partners is several years older than the other, so we talked about the differences between internal and external sales.

Understanding both of their goals was really important, but so is understanding the market. When it came time to sell, which was recent, the multiples of their industry had gone up significantly in recent years. While for a long time we were discussing an internal transition, it wound up being better to go down the road of an acquisition. Bottom line is there are a lot of factors that come into play on how to maximize the sale of your business and timing is a major factor.

Based on your experience, can you share with our readers the “Five Things You Need To Know If You Want To Build, Scale and Prepare Your Business For a Lucrative Exit”. Please give a story or example for each.

What is your endgame, what do you want? What your plan is for how to get there. Understand your Industry and what the future looks like for it. What culture and values you want your organization to have. Who is going to help you on your path?

In your experience, is there a difference in approach for building a service based business versus a product based business when you have the intent to eventually sell the business. Can you explain?

Having worked with owners that have gone through the process of selling both types of entities, I would say the exit is quicker for a product based business compared to that of the service based. Service based is anchored in relationships and trust, which takes time to build with the acquiring company. Product based is seamless and most consumers may not even know that the sale occurred.

How does one go about the process of finding a buyer?

There are several different ways to go about finding a buyer. Everywhere from leveraging existing relationships, getting referrals from owners that have gone through a sale or hiring a business broker to posting the business sale online.

How can one decide if it is better to build a business in order to exit, or if it is better to stick around for the long term and let the company bring in residual income, or if it is better to go public?

It comes down to goals and aspirations. What is important for you, how do you want to spend your time, what are the business risks, and what is the value?

Can you share a few ways that are used to determine a good selling price for the business?

There are several ways used to determine the sale price of a business, the method used is dependent on many factors including earnings multiplier, using EBITDA as a measure of company financial performance, Times Revenue, Discounted Cash Flow, Book Value and Liquidation value.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Consciousness.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.