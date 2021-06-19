Christopher Lawrence of Change My Life Coaching: “Learn to sell”

Always be a better coach, you have to get coaching as much as possible to gain experience don’t over focus on what your coaching is worth

There will be blood, sweat and tears… literally (yes, I have bled for this!)

Discover your niche and stop over-thinking it (you cannot effectively “coach anything”)

Learn to sell (often coaches are so heart centered they forget that they have to sell something), learning to sell is fundamental

Make it about the clients’ results!!!

https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/5797809416e92d9fef5b671e3fcace3a

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Christopher Lawrence.

Christopher Lawrence spent 15+ years working in the corporate world with a plethora of industries and companies. His focus was primarily in planning, strategy, and leadership of change management and communication. Christopher is a Certified Master Coach Practitioner (CMCP), trainer and facilitator, and a passionate public speaker who truly cares about the success of each and every single person he comes into contact with.

His book “Go Beyond Passion: Discover Your Dream Job” provides a fresh framework for identifying, questioning and redefining beliefs to discover the career and life you were meant to have.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

I was working in a job that was not a good fit for me where I did extremely well but was miserable. I ended up on medical leave and not on a healthy condition and took a coaching course to make myself better and fell in love with the process of Coaching. It’s such a rewarding journey and incredible experience since that time.

You are a successful business leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Embracing failure as an asset not a liability

Asking for help

Staying organized

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Habits are everything. Successful habits include self-care (this should be at the top of the list for every coach)

Self-development. Like constantly learning about my craft.

Nutrition. You have to have a healthy body and clear mind to coach effectively

Eating well

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

You don’t have to think about habits, when something is habitual it becomes effortless. An example of that like follow up calls for [potential clients. I used to hate it but now it’s a habit, it feels effortless

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

To develop good habits, start with very small achievable tasks. So small that you can hardly fail.

Science has shown that you cannot stop habits, you can only replace with something better. So instead of stopping a bad habit, replace it with something that makes u feel better as the bad habits.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Tell your heart that the fear of suffering is worse than the suffering itself. And that no heart has ever suffered when it goes in search of its dreams. Because I used to live my life in fear just as many as my clients do. And now I see it is the fear of suffering that was far worse than stepping in than to achieve my goals and that includes the failures.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We are working on the Ignite your career boot camp to help people find more satisfaction to find career

We are also working on mastermind for coaches making less than 50k dollars a year.

We really want to help elevate the profile of new coaches entering the industry.

When you are a coach, you always work on something to gain profit or money. Coaching for me is not all about money.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones?

Good coaches need to have grit.

Good coaches need to embrace failures even though it sucks

Good coaches need to know it’s not about their program, their tools, their hours, their qualifications, instead good coaches know it’s about investing in the client’s result

What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Life coaches need to consider these five things:

Always be a better coach, you have to get coaching as much as possible to gain experience don’t over focus on what your coaching is worth

There will be blood, sweat and tears… literally (yes, I have bled for this!)

Discover your niche and stop over-thinking it (you cannot effectively “coach anything”)

Learn to sell (often coaches are so heart centered they forget that they have to sell something), learning to sell is fundamental

Make it about the clients’ results!!!

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

There are 2 key ones:

They don’t know their numbers. To avoid this, they should get a good book keeper or business coach to interpret their numbers as quickly as possible. If. You know your number you’ll know the truth.

Too often coaches focus on putting the client through a specific program, instead of uniquely customizing the coaching approach for each client. To avoid this, remember that it’s not about your program, it’s about what works best for the client.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

The wow experience is being able to see the client’s obstacles to achieving what they want. As an example., one of my clients came in looking for a career change, she works with me for 2 and half years, and it’s only in the last 2 months that we talked abo0tu her career

What we focus on first, was her health, her friendships, a sense of community, getting her diabetes under control through behavioral change, finding a place to live that wasn’t infested with mice, etc.

So, when it came time to talk about her career, it all fell into place really quickly.

Our job as coaches is to uncover what the client may not be seeing as an obstacle. This creates a validating “wow experience” every single time.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Free speaking, networking, and referrals.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

Ask yourself every day, 3x a day what do I need to take care of myself in this moment?

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Listen to people’s needs and respond to them. We don’t spend enough time checking in on what people actually need.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to meet Dr. Kristin Neff or Brene Brown. Because I love their work on self-compassion and all about courage which I believe it is essential especially during these pandemic times where things have been swiftly changing and altering all our personal routines and at work.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

We have a Facebook page, Twitter & LinkedIn called Change My Life Coaching, we are also active on Instagram as Procoaching. Our website is also changemylifecoaching.ca and YouTube channel called Change My Life Coaching as well.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!