Christopher Kokoski: “Communicate your needs”

Communicate your needs. Many people suffer in silence. One way to “reverse” burnout is to communicate your needs to the people around you. At work, share your struggle with your supervisor or boss. Ask them to help you prioritize your work or get help with difficult projects. Be creative. You might be able to adjust your role or schedule in the organization. If you don’t want to talk to your boss, you may want to consider transitioning to a new workplace (if possible).

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Christopher Kokoski.

Christopher Kokoski spent 13 years teaching evidence-based personal development and relationship skills across the United States. He currently runs a portfolio of websites, including www.RelationshipFire.com, where he helps readers ignite their human connections. You can also connect with him on Medium.com.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Since my dad flew Blackhawks in the military, I grew up in both Kentucky, USA, and Germany. This experience is what sparked my love of travel, meeting new people, and going on adventures. I’ve always enjoyed learning, growing, and connecting with others.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Part of my childhood was incredibly difficult for me. I often felt lonely. To self-soothe, I started writing, which helped much more than I expected. I soon fell in love with the written word — the power of language, the nuance of writing to different audiences, the joy of helping others. After that first taste of writing, I instantly launched into a lifetime love affair with language.

The second half of the story involves preventing myself from burning out from a 9–5 nonprofit career. While I enjoyed the position, I knew my passion centered on writing. To avoid crashing and burning, I left that job to become a fulltime freelance writer. I’ve never been happier!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Two people stand out for shaping my career path. The first is my middle-school English teacher, Ms. Hampton. I don’t know what motivated her to encourage a shy, bullied boy in her class, but she did. She gave me my first compliments on my writing. Without her, I don’t know if I would have pursued writing with confidence.

The second person is my former boss at the nonprofit. Under his mentorship, I learned tons about myself and healthy relationships (at work and at home). He taught me the skills I needed to avoid burnout in my personal life and how to teach others those same skills.

Because of him, I knew when to transition from the non-profit world to freelancing. More importantly, I knew how to manage my time and emotions so that I succeeded long term.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I’ve made my fair share of mistakes in my career. One that comes to mind is when I drove an 16-passenger van 8 hours overnight to Louisiana to conduct an all-day training without any sleep. Mind you, I drove alone. Not the smartest decision I ever made. Yet, I made it safely and provided an excellent training experience for a group of passionate professionals.

The lesson for me is that I can handle way more than I think in difficult situations, but it’s still better to plan ahead to prevent potential problems (such as falling asleep on stage or burning out).

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

One of my all-time favorite quotes is a Navy Seal saying: “The more you sweat in training, the less you bleed in combat.” In other words, practice hard and practice often. I’ve applied this life lesson to so many areas of my life. I practiced my presentations a minimum of 10 times before I delivered them in person. I practice writing better copy. I practice the skills of emotional management in the small moments so that I can rely on the skills in the big moments.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m building several websites in different niches to fill out my portfolio. I’m also building a few to eventually monetize and flip. All of my websites answer simple, beginner questions about specific topics. For example, one of my favorite recent articles on my relationships website is titled, “How to Stop Looking for a Relationship (20 Great Ways).” It’s about how to focus on yourself and step into your personal potential. I truly enjoy helping people solve relationship problems and find happiness.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

To me, the three most important character traits for my success are emotional intelligence, communication, and focus. Emotional intelligence allows me to effectively manage my emotions, especially in a crises. In high-paced environments with difficult tasks and hard deadlines, I was able to remain calm and make good decisions. For example, during conflict in my training groups, I can breathe and validate feelings to reduce tension.

Clear communication has helped me in every career (and part of my life). It allowed me to co-write evidence-based curriculum and articles published in scientific journals. It also helps me translate complex ideas into simple, everyday language on my websites.

When I mention focus, I mean “going all in” on one task or project. The temptation to chase the new shiny thing is real, especially in the freelance world. Instead, focus allows me to pick one thing and do it well. It’s how I’ve built up multiple income streams — by focusing on mastering one at a time.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I taught emotional management for 13 years to parents, youth, managers, social workers, and therapists. I’ve also co-authored published articles in peer-reviewed journals on personal development and relationship skills. Perhaps more importantly, I’ve avoided burnout in multiple highly stressful careers.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout is a syndrome that causes exhaustion, cynicism, and inefficiency. The level of burnout differs, depending on the stressors and the skills of each individual. Burnout occurs for many reasons. These include stressful working environments, taking on too many projects at once, or feeling unappreciated or undervalued. I think the root cause is an inability to address and manage our deepest beliefs and emotions.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout is clear focus, a calm interior, and intentionally active behavior. You know what you intend to do, you trust yourself to do it, and you take strategic action to get it done.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

In periods of crises, such as war or economic downturn, immediate survival trumps long term thriving. After all, if you don’t survive today, tomorrow doesn’t matter so much. In crises, gritting your teeth and pushing through is sometimes necessary. However, living in a perpetual state of crises is terribly damaging to your mental, emotional, and physical health. Long term, it can lead to exhaustion, anxiety disorders, and serious health issues such as strokes and heart attacks. Also, living in “crises or survival mode” is not conducive to personal peace, satisfying relationships, or peak work performance.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

The main causes of burnout revolve around unhelpful beliefs, lack of emotional management skills, and poor decision-making.

Unhelpful beliefs such as, “I need to do it all” or “I can’t handle this” create mental prisons that trap us in dysfunctional behaviors and environments.

Lack of emotional management skills prevent us from recognizing the early signs of burnout and effectively processing feelings that derail our performance.

Poor decision making results in a “hamster wheel” of mistakes that drive us deeper into burnout.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

If someone feels burned out by work, they can process their feelings, replace limiting beliefs with empowering beliefs, and practice effective decision-making.

Here are five things you should do if you experience work burnout:

Uncover and acknowledge your feelings. The best way to manage emotions, especially painful emotions, is to focus on them until they naturally pass. The mistake many people make is to ignore, cover-up, or run away from painful feelings. By doing so, we unintentionally magnify those feelings instead of managing them. Express your feelings to someone who cares. This person can be a spouse, friend, co-worker, spiritual leader, or counselor. Process your thoughts. After you process your feelings, evaluate the thoughts that lead to those emotions. Often what you find is that you hold beliefs that don’t help you. For example, I used to think I needed to complete every project as soon my boss handed it to me. The problem is that projects arrived constantly, so I needed to prioritize and plan. By evaluating my thinking and changing my belief about projects, I was able to avoid burnout. Communicate your needs. Many people suffer in silence. One way to “reverse” burnout is to communicate your needs to the people around you. At work, share your struggle with your supervisor or boss. Ask them to help you prioritize your work or get help with difficult projects. Be creative. You might be able to adjust your role or schedule in the organization. If you don’t want to talk to your boss, you may want to consider transitioning to a new workplace (if possible). Practice effective decision making. There are tons of ways to make better decisions. Be clear on what you want and don’t want. Develop a decision-making threshold, such as, “My default answer is ‘No’” or, “If the idea doesn’t immediately excite me, I pass on it.” Decisions such as how much work you take on, how much time and energy you expend on each task, and whether or not you ask for help can make all the difference.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

In my experience, the best way to help someone reverse burnout is to authentically listen and validate their feelings. Don’t judge, criticize, or try to fix their feelings. Just listen and show that you care and understand.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Employers can practice authentic listening and validating skills, avoid overloading any one employee with too many projects, and teach employees effective emotional management skills.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

I believe it’s important to speak the language of the person you want to influence. For businesses and bosses, that’s usually productivity and the bottom line. Focus on the return on investment (ROI) of saved expenses and increased productivity.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

One common mistake is extreme reactions. Sometimes, when people try to reverse burnout, they swing in the polar opposite direction. A more balanced approach usually works better. Don’t immediately quit your job or drop important projects. Go one step at a time and ask for help from others who care.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to inspire a movement of emotional awareness and management. The skills of emotional intelligence are simple, but not easy. They take time and effort. If a large number of people learned and practiced the skills, the results would be extraordinary.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I’d love to sit down with Morten Storgaard, an expert in developing successful websites. I would love to pick his brain about how he’s built so many websites that make thousands of dollars per month. He runs a course that I’m in, so fingers crossed. 😊

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow my work at www.RelationshipFire.com and www.WritingBeginner.com.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!