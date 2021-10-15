Christopher Farrar of ‘Call Me Kat’: “I wish someone would have told me that acting is a muscle, and you must use it, practicing everyday just like you would do for a sport.”

I wish someone would have told me that acting is a muscle, and you must use it, practicing everyday just like you would do for a sport. For example, once I got an audition for a movie and I had to do an accent and I didn’t practice and got a callback, so it felt like starting back at square one.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Christopher Farrar.

Christopher Farrar was born in St. Louis, MO and was scouted at an industry event in California and quickly signed with a top manager and agent. His big break came when he booked a role on the hit TV series “Jane the Virgin” with Gina Rodriguez. That role was soon followed by a recurring co-starring role as Young Shawn in ”All American” with Taye Diggs. Christopher landed other roles in TV hits such as “Veep”, “Young Sheldon”, and “Emily’s Wonderlab”, but it was his 2020 recurring role as Auggie in “Chicago Med” that really showcased his talent as a dramatic actor. 2021 started off strong for Christopher with a recurring role in the smash-hit TV show “Call Me Kat” with Mayim Bailik, a National Chevrolet commercial, and a role in a new Tom Hanks movie to be released in August. His touching portrayal of Auggie, a foster child with an Autoimmune disease inspired Christopher to team up with his sister and start a charity called Farrar Children Foundation to help children in need. When this versatile young actor is not working on his craft, he loves spending time with his siblings or reading to expand his knowledge on different topics. A typical athletic pre-teen, Christopher enjoys playing basketball, soccer, football, or his favorite baseball. He values his relationships with his peers so no matter how busy he gets Christopher always makes time to hang out with his friends.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Well, I really haven’t grown up but I’m from St.Louis,MO.I come from a really big family that’s really close. Every day was like a family reunion. I would literally see my cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents, and great-grandmother every day. It didn’t matter what day of the week it was; you can count on 20+ of us at the brother’s house. That’s what we called it because all my great uncles lived there aka Spring which was the street name. I would only go home to eat and sleep basically. lol

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I got to this career path because every time me and my mom were in the store people would always say “he has so much personality why isn’t he on tv” or my all-time favorite thing they used to say was “he is so handsome” he should model for Gap.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your entertainment career?

The most interesting story that happened to me is on my birthday I wished to book a movie and a couple of days later my mom got a call from my manager that I booked a movie with Tom Hanks that’s scheduled to release in August.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I’ve made was not exactly when I first started but while on set of Chicago Med I actually fell asleep during the scene. And everyone told me that was some great sleep. lol

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I can’t really talk about the project that I’m working on right now but I’m really excited and can’t wait to share. Most importantly, I think it would inspire hard work, dedication, and teamwork which are all big deals.

Most young people your age don’t have to balance work and school. Can you tell us how you manage to balance your schoolwork, auditions, and time on set?

I use a non-paper planner so if something pops up I can write it in or move things around. This is my first year in middle school, so you know the workload is much different than elementary school, so I’ve been getting a lot of work and it’s teaching me about time management.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m really grateful for my mom and dad because they are the reason, I’m in the position I’m in now. One story that happened was when I got back from California after attending an event called Industry Network. My mom was unpacking, and I said, “mom why are you unpacking we are going back to California” and my dad was like “yea we are staying there for good”. Then me, my little sister, and my parents moved to California and have been here since. I think I had just turned 7 years old when we moved and 6 years old when I attended Industry Network.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s jump to the main part of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

I wish someone told me to always be off book because once I went into an audition, not off book and it was so embarrassing, after that I made sure I was off-book every time because I didn’t like the feeling and felt like it hindered my performance. I wish someone would have told me to have good time management because auditions sometimes come back-to-back, the day of and even hours before. So, preparation is really important. I wish someone would have told me that acting is a muscle, and you must use it, practicing everyday just like you would do for a sport. For example, once I got an audition for a movie and I had to do an accent and I didn’t practice and got a callback, so it felt like starting back at square one. I wish someone would have told me to not lose your wardrobe because it will definitely come out of your paycheck. I wish someone would have told me that craft services were like your own personal neighborhood market. I would’ve arrived on an empty stomach. Lol

You are a person of enormous influence. How do you think you can use social media as a platform to be a positive influence to your fans, and for society at large?

I can post inspirational and positive quotes and videos on my page.

If you had the ability to choose to work on any TV show or film, or work alongside any co-star, or with any director, what or who would that be, and why? You never know who might see this article, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would like to work alongside Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Ryan Coogler and Tevin Tavares. Will Smith because he’s a great actor and I look up to him and love his work. He reminds me a lot of myself, he’s very versatile. He can do it all: comedy, drama, and action. Denzel Washington because he’s just great and his work inspires so many. Ryan Coogler because he’s a great storyteller. Tevin Tavares because he’s young, determined, talented and very creative. His work ethic is top-notch.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

You can follow me on Instagram @farrarkid

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!