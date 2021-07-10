Christoph Erni of Juice Technology: “we ask for A-plus work”

I’d say a good company is a company that is generating a good turnover and paying average or good salaries. But a great company is when you have people coming to work in the morning, and they’re really eager, because it’s a fun place filled with good, energetic people. They’re doing what they love so they excel. In the evening they go home, more satisfied than they were in the morning, after gaining all that positive energy during the day. I think that’s what makes a great company.

Christoph Erni is the founder and CEO of Juice Technology AG, the Swiss manufacturer of charging stations and solutions. He has always had a practical bent, leaving high school early so that he could take a college business course and start a career in the IT sector. But this wasn’t enough for Christoph — he wanted more! Around 20 years ago, he set up his own business consultancy, Erni Associates AG. In 2014, he noticed the lack of decent charging solutions for electric vehicles and made a snap decision to enter the manufacturing business and founded Juice Technology AG. The company secured pole position in this segment in its very first year of business with the Juice Booster 1 portable 22 kW charging station — and it has stayed there ever since.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started in software as a programmer, then became an analyst and later moved to consulting; from there I went into marketing and sales. After that, I started and ran a small management consulting company for 20 years. Then in 2010 I ordered an electric car, a Tesla, just to try it out. It had become a joke among friends and colleagues because it took three years to be delivered to me in Europe. People would ask, “When will it be delivered?” And every year I would tell them, “Next year, next year.”

The Tesla finally came with two plugs, and neither one matched the sockets here in Switzerland. So, I went to a shop and bought an adapter which melted down the first night. It was made for razors and not for charging a car. I was a bit upset, so I found a site on the internet and discovered what adapters I needed to buy and which ones to avoid. After I ordered adapters and cable sets, my colleagues said that since I found the solution for myself, why not help others solve the same problem? We knew people wanted to switch to electric cars but wanted it to be less difficult. This was the foundation of Juice.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I never considered giving up because it’s not in my DNA. Every Swiss citizen must go into the army at a young age, and in the army, we learned that if you say A, say B as well. That means if you start it, bring it to an end. As Winston Churchill said, “never, never, never give up.” It’s good advice for every situation in life. If you want to do something, then really do it. The easiest thing to do is quit.

In our case, Juice faced a lot of jealousy and resentment from people at other companies who had been in the electric vehicle industry for more than 20 years. Competitors resented us as newcomers breaking into the industry and being successful right away. We had to deal with negative comments on forums and other internet sites and our first employees thought it was very mean spirited. Our people were trying to do the best job for the customer and felt that these critics were being unnecessarily cruel.

In Europe the culture doesn’t really embrace true startups such as Juice. In the U.S. even if you fail, people respect that you tried a new business venture. Here in old world Europe, people are a little more narrow-minded and territorial. But our employees have always remained highly motivated and positive and have kept us going, even when we have faced resistance.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

When I first started the company I thought, “Okay, yeah, I can do this in my office,” but sales grew suddenly and rapidly. I had many orders for cables and adapters that I just stored in my office. In the morning, the smell of rubber would knock you unconscious! That was the first mistake we made. Customers would come in and want to leave right away because of the strong odor. So, we had to move all the products to a warehouse and that was when Juice truly became a real company.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Good products only come from good team spirit; everybody must help each other. With 80 people in Switzerland and another 100 around the world, we have to find ways to work closely together, so we can deliver the best possible products in a timely manner and fulfill all the needs of our customers.

Team spirit also means we have a good time together. Our employees go out for a drink after work, just to recap the week and have a nice talk. Marketing people and engineers exchange ideas in the evening and become good friends, and this spirit helps with our success.

We also believe in diversity. We have employees from age 20 up to 68, all from different backgrounds. We have a 68-year-old engineer who could have retired but he really enjoys working and he’s an excellent engineer so we are happy to have him on our team. With his years of experience, he brings great value to the company; younger employees value his wisdom, and he enjoys their energy.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

When you’re doing what you love every day, it creates more energy instead of burnout. I wrote on my LinkedIn profile, “If you need a holiday, then you are in the wrong career.” Everybody has the responsibility to find out what they can do best. If you’re doing that, then work is like having fun all day, and that’s where we should all be heading.

Of course, people also have to find their calmness sometimes. I’m always astonished when people keep their phone by their bed and they don’t even switch it off. It’s very important to find time to reflect and relax.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

That person is my wife, Daniela. From the very first day, she handled our accounting, keeping our financial records orderly and maintaining liquidity. Juice grew very rapidly, and maintaining order and structure was so important as the company became bigger. Most companies fail because they don’t have a clear financial strategy. Daniela kept the books in immaculate order as we transitioned to an accounting department, and now we have a CFO. Without her we would have had a lot of problems keeping things organized so we are very thankful.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The title of this series is “How to take your company from good to great”. Let’s start with defining our terms. How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like? How would you define a “great” company, what does that look like?

I’d say a good company is a company that is generating a good turnover and paying average or good salaries. But a great company is when you have people coming to work in the morning, and they’re really eager, because it’s a fun place filled with good, energetic people. They’re doing what they love so they excel. In the evening they go home, more satisfied than they were in the morning, after gaining all that positive energy during the day. I think that’s what makes a great company.

Of course, getting started can be difficult. First, you must find people with the right attitude and energy. You want to avoid bad-tempered people, since they bring everybody down. It’s a little like making bread; if you have the right ingredients and conditions, the dough will rise and grow, and the result is a nice loaf.

I think a great company should also create some value for society. That’s also something that influences the attitude of employees. When you have a bigger message that you are following during the day, it makes your life better, it makes you work better, it makes you feel better.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each.

I think number one is what we do here in Switzerland, using intensive trial periods for new employees. We have three-month trials, with the ability to provide one week’s notice if somebody doesn’t fit into the team. It’s in everyone’s best interest to find the right match.

When you start a new job, it’s like a car race, you know? You have to shift up really quickly, and if you don’t do that in the early stages, you won’t do it after three months either. So that’s why we have this trial period. Here in the old world, in Europe, most people say, “Well, now, let’s have a look. Let’s try it out half a year or so.” But, in fact, you can typically tell in the first few days if somebody is a good fit, and have the confidence to part ways if they are not.

Number two is, we ask for A-plus work. In school you can pass with a B or C, and some people think that is enough. But nowadays, in a world of international competition, we feel only A-plus work will do. Every day we tell all our employees that customers expect A-plus quality from us, so let’s meet those expectations.

Number three would be our culture of immediate feedback. In Switzerland everybody is very polite and if you’re not satisfied with someone, you don’t say anything. We at Juice communicate directly to your face but with a special kind of humor and interaction. Of course, afterwards, in the evening, we will still have a drink together, which is important. So, we respect each other, but I think immediate feedback is the key to success. And that means that the feedback not only goes from top down, but also from employees to top executives. In our company culture, anybody can pop into my office and say, “Hey, listen, Chris, I strongly disagree with what you did or said.” And then we talk about it, and we try to solve it. I think it’s very, very important.

Number four is to listen to your customers and use your own products daily. In our case we drive electric cars and use our Juice chargers every day. If there are any things that are not working smoothly, or the user interface is not totally perfect, you can discover these issues. If you didn’t use the product or came to work in a diesel car, you’d never experience that.

To better listen to our customers, we set up a free hotline some time ago. People say, “Listen, Juice Technology is now focused on B2B. So why are you still doing that B2C hotline? And why are you still having the hotline for warranty cases directly for the end customer?” The reason is, we want to talk to the customer and experience the needs they have and discover if they maybe found a new use for the tool other than what we expected when we developed it. Because only then can we really make it better and make it perfect for the end-user market.

The last one, number five, is to have a good sense of humor and have a beer and a steak once in a while with the team. Everybody’s working hard and long at our company, which isn’t typical in old world Europe. But I can proudly say we are one of the very rare companies here that really has a California spirit. Our people work hard but we also think it is necessary to have a good time. For instance, today at noon we cooked shrimp and garlic for the 80 people who work here in Zurich. I think it’s very important to savor the lifestyle, have some fun together and experience the bright side of life.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. Can you help articulate for our readers a few reasons why a business should consider becoming a purpose driven business, or consider having a social impact angle?

I think you can look at purpose-driven two ways. When I started Juice, the main purpose was to be able to use my electric car. I believed many people were having the same problem with chargers. Juice’s purpose became solving that problem. If you don’t solve a problem with your business, then you are not creating value. As for social impact, of course we help people use more green tech in the form of EVs.

The second way to look at this is Henry Ford’s lesson about how people are often not yet aware of their problems. “Nobody would have asked for gasoline cars,” Henry Ford said once. “They would have asked for faster horses.” So, you must understand what the problem is, and you must bring value.

In Juice’s case, nobody asked for mobile charging stations; they just asked for wall boxes. We provided the mobile charging station, and it was a hit from the start. It is selling well all over the world, because EV drivers needed a solution to overcome their range anxiety.

I think it’s very important to understand how your startup business can make the world a little bit better. If you are not making things better, then move on to something else where you can.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines”?

This will sound harsh, but if you start to become a lazy or ineffective leader, then it’s probably time to move on to something else. If you have reached a standstill, then it’s time to give someone else a chance to take on the leadership role. Sometimes people just need a change.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

When COVID started, we knew we had to keep developing new ideas and keep going. When you’re sailing on a boat and the wind gets tough, then you have to be on the bridge, and you have to sail the boat. You need to take charge, and not be slow to respond. At Juice, we doubled our speed and worked even harder. That’s what an entrepreneur has to do to provide the same value under tough conditions.

We survived because we have an excellent team. The secret is to build up a good team in good times. Then when it gets difficult, like it did with the COVID pandemic, you have a strong team in place to get you through.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

It is the paperwork, the governmental tax regulations, the accounting, and things like that. Everything you think of as mundane back-office work is what will get most young companies, even big companies, in trouble.

In Europe it’s really difficult to grow a company because you have to comply very precisely with tax and import regulations, with so many laws. It slows you down.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

We tell our salespeople they should convert, but don’t just focus on the conversion rate; focus on the right match. It should be a win-win situation in which both parties win something out of the deal, and this means the match must be perfect. If our product perfectly fits the needs of the customer, then the salesperson will convert the sale.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

We always try to walk the walk, to fulfill what we promise, and deliver A-plus products. We also go the extra mile to sell high quality at an average price. This counters the belief that if you’re a Swiss company, you are too expensive, even if you deliver high quality.

Another thing we do is provide loaner charging stations. If something should go wrong, we first send customers a loaner and then take the faulty charging station into our technical department so that customers are always able to charge. And we have a direct hotline so that customers can talk to real people, including engineers! So, a customer talks to the person who really understands how to fix the problem.

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

We have the essentials such as our call center staffed by very capable people, the Juice loaner program, and a 100% quality product that is really stable and reliable. But it’s also very important to develop products from a customer point of view, not from the perspective or mindset of an IT engineer. Our customers do not want to think like a database engineer, so we design for the customer. Our products are easy to buy and easy to use. The Juice charging station features a touch screen that talks to customers. It makes the station a bit more expensive for us and cuts down a little on margin but it is a great product differentiator that ensures a good customer experience.

What are your thoughts about how a company should be engaged on Social Media? For example, the advisory firm EisnerAmper conducted 6 yearly surveys of United States corporate boards, and directors reported that one of their most pressing concerns was reputational risk as a result of social media. Do you share this concern? We’d love to hear your thoughts about this.

We run accounts on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. But personally, I think if you’re not Elon Musk, then let your PR department do it because they can take the time to reflect five minutes before they post. I’m not a pop star like Elon Musk, going on Saturday Night Live and having fun with his image, so I usually refrain from posting things.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

What I saw from my management consulting years is that costs always increase, and you don’t have a clear picture where your money is going. For instance, if you have some money that is lent to you or some money invested in the company, people think they need big cars and nice furniture and everything. That is one of the biggest and most common mistakes. The secret, however, is to start low-key and first grow the business. Keep payroll expenses down so you have capital to finance the growth that you need; you should only pay more and spend more when you grow. The recipe is cut down costs and increase income. Organization and accounting are critical tools to help control costs.

You also have to think long-term, have a sense of the big picture, and be prepared to revise plans all the time because the market is always changing. Our firm experienced quite a lot of companies that didn’t have a clear, long term vision; they would have a business idea that might carry them through their first year, but they had no further vision or strategy to actually sustain a business.

Another very common error is not being open to feedback from your employees and customers. If you have a long-term vision, you also need to adapt the vision according to feedback from others. Nobody is so clever that they can see where the world is really going, so you need to constantly adapt to find the best path for your company.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We have already started a kind of movement because we are moving people to convert to electric driving, and to think more about the environment. Juice is helping people and the planet by providing a good tool that makes it easy to charge at any electric outlet they can find. Customers don’t have to wait until charging stations are spread all over the country because they always have the charging station with them. We are dedicated to doing our part to reduce emissions and help the planet.

