Christoph Brueck: “Get feedback”

As part of my interview series on the five things you need to know to become a great author, I had the pleasure of interviewing Christoph Brueck.

Christoph is a lawyer who became a successful entrepreneur. He has lately returned to writing, after 20 years of absence, with his speculative fiction novel THE REVOLUTION WILL BE TOKENIZED. He says about himself “Covid made him do it.”

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

Actually, I dreamt about being a writer for as long as I can imagine. It was my original wish as a kid to be a successful writer. When I was in my twenties, I came close to fulfilling my dreams, but life happened and I got derailed from my path. Over the last few years, I felt a certain gap in my reader soul, a certain book I wondered why nobody had written for me. At some point … to say it with Sting … I realized the guy who has to write it: It’s probably me.

Then the pandemic put an end to all my plans, and I saw this as a sign I should really get to work.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

Actually, what I personally found most interesting was I took a twenty-year break. Twenty years ago, I wrote two books and actually got them published. That was a different world back then in every regard. The only thing I knew how to write about was myself, so a twenty-year-old who really had experienced nothing yet started writing autobiographical novels. It kinda makes sense though. With twenty, everything is more spicy. Tragedies are deep and triumph so very sweet. The world seems so much more meaningful and crowded with sensations. In a way, that appeared incredibly important to me. I guess understanding it probably was what made me stop writing.

Now twenty years later, I write a novel that is a sci-fi thriller about technological evolution, refugees, distribution of wealth and a cool young woman in her twenties. It is basically the novel I used to read back then.

So my twenty-year-old self was trying to be a grown-up old soul writer and my forty-year-old self is trying to reconnect with that stupid young man I was in my twenties. Maybe writers cannot draw strength from the now. Maybe they have to either draw it from the past or future.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

I think every career in every part of any industry has its challenges. As an author, there are many things you have to master. Writing is a craft and, like all craftsmanship, it needs to be trained. For me, it was language. I am not a native speaker of the English language. I work in English, consumer media, but I have simply not been raised as an English speaker. So I decided to write in this language anyway and it takes some extra effort and hard work by some specialized editors to make sure the German is exorcized from the novels.

Of course, that was not the challenge. The challenge is always the same. It is people telling you that this will never work. Always, when you dare something, there are people telling you it will not work. They do not mean you harm. They are concerned, because for them, you are certainly going to fail and they want to spare you that fate. So you have to overcome them and their doubts and their good advice and find the confidence and strength to try it anyway. It is a leap of faith every time and, with writing, I felt it was an especially difficult one for me, as I knew no other writers at that point.

So for anyone writing: if you feel the need to, if you feel the urge to write your stories, do not listen to anyone. They do not know. It is your journey and your journey alone.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I wrote my first published story ever, it was not meant for publishing. So suddenly I grew very enthusiastic and did not check it another time when I was asked to send it in. Oh man, I should have, because I had my real address in there. So, I thought nobody would waste a second about it. But it seems people made a joke out of sending me those free postcards you found in every cafe in the university district in the 90s. So, I started getting hundreds of postcards with a strange frog advertising shoes. Later, I found out they were all sent by the same café, which basically made a prank out of it, after me telling them about my mistake.

Be careful and thoughtful of every word you publish. That was my learning from this.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am deep into writing the fourth and fifth volume of my Daedalus Cycle. Also, dealing with the edits for Book 2: Die by the Code, which is 40 days away from being published and we’re still working on the final polish. The Daedalus Cycle is a lot about technology, and for the fourth book I venture into tech I am not as familiar with as the one from the first three books, which means I research a lot and talk to subject matter experts. I always like that part.

Also, in my breaks from writing . . . I kinda started writing. I have a book for young adults, actually.

Also, we began releasing my blog: The Shape of the Future, where I try to explain technology in terms everybody can understand.

If all of that is not enough, I have founded a small publishing house called Daedalus Media Publishing and we are right now looking for authors and projects.

A lot going on right now, after a pandemic-induced sleep for over a year.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

Oh, I would usually say, let the readers be the judge of that.

What I personally found most interesting was exploring the ideas of the refugee situation in the context of future technology. Already today, we adopt technology to solve the problems the refugee crisis poses for the Western world, but if we are honest, those technologies are not there to help the refugees, but really only to help us manage them. What this means for those people ending up in those camps, and what they become to the world, was one of the most interesting aspects for me as a writer.

Also, personally, writing a strong young female protagonist like Cypher, the main character of my book, was fascinating. I felt like she was in my head awaiting me.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

My goal is actually less empowering, but more getting people to think while I hopefully entertain them. My book is a sci-fi thriller and all the best sci-fi is always food for thought. I have a bunch of ideas in there, which probably seem frightening. Drones controlling refugee camps, treacherous and addictive AI lovers, the machine economy, or large-scale cybersecurity exploits. Truth is, every technology in there is something someone is working on somewhere. All of this is in the early stages of development. So, I hope to get people to think and maybe even question technology. I do not want them to judge it or fear it, but probably look a little beyond the coolness and hype and make a little bit more of an informed decision about how the world of the future shall look like.

Seeding doubts is probably its own form of empowerment.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

Five? Okay. Let us start with a simple one I had to learn the hard way.

Write! You can plot or tell people clever plots all day, but a book will only come out of this if you sit down and write. It is a lonely thing to do so, but I promise it will be rewarding in its own way. I had so many books in my head I never got to paper and which I cannot write anymore, because “the moment has passed”. For a writer, that is a waste of energy. Second is practice. I feel I get better with every line I write. I get more confident, more effective, get a better understanding of characters, etc. So I have heard all other authors say. Writing is not only art, it’s a craft that can be trained, so I advise spending time training it. How? Oh, I have written stories and books for the sole reason of training. There are also great online clubs and communities out there you can use. Get feedback. You cannot see all your weaknesses yourself. I personally struggled for a long time with the idea of “killing your darlings”. When I had a short career as a screenwriter, I met a mentor and I gave him a script I was very proud of. Historical thriller material. When I gave him the script, he told me to shorten it by 10 percent without even reading it. 130 pages and I had to cut 13. I did that under great pain, cutting excellent but unnecessary dialogue, and afterwards I returned. Now he read it. He liked it a lot, but told me to cut another 10 pages. So, everything that was not driving the plot went out. When I had done it, I felt I had lost some good scenes, so I let it lie for a while and reread it and found out what had bugged me had been the pacing of the piece. Now with the cuts, the pacing was much better. I even cut another 5 pages and the thing was 100 pages long, but it was fast and breathless now. I have never forgotten that lesson. Feedback can be invaluable, especially when it comes from those who struggle with this art themselves. Fourth would be: Work on your characters. Not only on the page. Learn everything about them. Interview them. Write biographies, write scenes you cut or small stories. Give them a voice, a perspective, and a motivation. Make them as alive and real as possible. Do not use a cliche to hide behind it. If you put a person that is real to the reader in the center of the story, you will find you have their attention. Fifth: Learn how to sell your book. Become your own entrepreneur. Books at some point are products and you need to sell products. That is an art by itself. Learn the craft.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e., perseverance, discipline, play, craft study)? Can you share a story or example?

Writing fast. I write all first drafts in one sitting. I basically do not stop writing once I begin until the first draft of the book is done. As a former lawyer and former entrepreneur, I was trained to put my ideas to paper quickly and what I found out was probably that the ideas might not be polished, but they have a purity that I appreciate. So, my first draft needs a lot of polish, usually, when it comes to many aspects of the writing, but I feel I usually nail the mood of the piece in my first draft and need to carefully protect it for the rest of the rewrite process.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

So I think there are two types of influence. Obviously, I draw a lot from the books that influenced me in my youth. The books that made me fall in love with certain genres and ideas. There are many authors from my youth, but the two who stand out are Philip K. Dick and William Gibson. Both I consumed fanatically in my teenage years and both I rediscovered in their original language in my twenties. My general interest in the future and technology might originate from the two, so they have influenced more than my writing, but my whole career in general.

Then there are the contemporary writers I obviously adore, and when it comes to influence, there is probably nobody I admire more than Haruki Murakami, who I have been reading for many years. His clarity and character focus that transcends even his most abstract concepts and plot ideas is simply astonishing.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

World hunger. I would start a movement to fight world hunger. I feel it is a topic we have not looked at enough in the last decade. Children are starving and dying in some regions of the world and we sit at our fast-food restaurants and check Instagram. I feel we have accepted something that is truly unacceptable.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/daedaluscycle/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Christoph-Brueck-108827364234104

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspiring!