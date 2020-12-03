Christmas Stories to Encourage and Inspire

I thoroughly loved and appreciated my radio interview/conversation last Friday with the highly illuminated, Rita Carrey, on the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald international radio/podcast show! Although this was not my first time interviewing Rita, it is however, the first time I will have the honour and the privilege of featuring Rita Carrey here on Thrive Global!



Initially, Rita and I were to have been joined on radio with her friend and book co-creator, Chad David Tomlinson. Although Chad was unable to partake in my amazing conversation with Rita, he will however, be my Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald guest of next week, and will therefore be the focal point in my Thrive Global Feature Article; scheduled for upload on Thursday, December 10, 2020! I am quite pleased with how this has all unfolded as this will afford me with both the gift and the opportunity of providing double the exposure of Chad’s recent book project coupled with Rita Carrey’s instrumental collaboration! No coincidences as I always say!



Anyone who knows Rita Carrey, would know that she is not only the sister of Jim Carrey, but you would also know that she is positively fanatical about the Christmas Holiday Season! This is reflective in the ways she enthusiastically adorns her home with many decorations both on the inside and the outside of her festive abode. As a savvy business owner and as a successful entrepreneur, Rita also takes immense pride and satisfaction in running her year round run Christmas store!



Knowing Rita in the ways she has graciously shared of herself with me, my global radio listeners, and the Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald podcast subscribers in both interviews I have conducted with Rita to date; the essence of her spirit, the depth and breadth of her gratitude for all things in life, only seems to me to be a natural, and a synergistic fit for her collaboration with Chad David on a Christmas Book, specifically.



Rita was (once again) extremely forthcoming with her expressed vulnerability as it pertained to tougher times experienced by her family in earlier years. However, in true Rita fashion, she was more readily inclined to highlight the eternal blessings and the life lessons learned even when in the throes of perceivable darkness. Only a truly illuminated soul and a highly evolved human being, which Rita is, have the capability to frame personal homelessness as one of the happiest periods of her and her family’s life. Rita’s brother, Jim Carrey, has also shone the public light on familial hardships being instrumental to his spiritual growth journey. Another testament that it is the indomitable spirit that prevails not (always) the hardships themselves. Another refreshing, inspirational example of ‘people who happen to life’ rather than ‘life happening to people.’

Rita effectively parallelled challenging times from her own once-upon-a-time back story to current times playing out collectively on the global scale as it pertains to the pandemic. Acknowledging that the impending holiday season of 2020 will undoubtedly be a bittersweet time for many, and obviously for unprecedented reasons and due to precarious circumstances, Rita was however, swift to cast an uplifted, high-vibrational perspective for anyone, no matter their circumstances, to introspectively ponder. I love and appreciate Rita for her infectious vibrancy, and for her ever-generous spirit! Rita is one undeniable spitfire of a WARRIOR WOMAN! Keep Shining our friend!



On behalf of both Rita Carrey and myself, we wish to express our wholehearted gratitude to each of you our #ThriveGlobal Friends and Community Members, for graciously taking the time to read this Feature Article, and for also listening to our beautiful conversation with one another via the enclosed podcast link. Both Rita and myself are mutually open and receptive to further engage with others who may wish to connect with either or with both of us outside of this brilliant forum. It would be our honour and our privilege to support and assist you in any which way you may deem to be a suitable fit. Thank you for your active interest in my endeavours, and for your ongoing support of my weekly Feature Articles. I take nothing lightly nor do I take anything for granted. Stay safe, healthy, and uplifted my #ThriveGlobal Friends and Family!

WHO IS RITA CARREY?!

Rita Carrey is a co-host of the Peet and Reet Show, singer, and former co-host of several radio programs. Despite facing some intense health issues and personal tragedies, Rita looks forward to seeing all the joys and challenges life has to offer. Rita also wrote the foreword to Chad David Tomlinson’s recent book, The Happy Squire: Christmas Stories to Encourage & Inspire.

The book, The Happy Squire: Christmas Stories to Encourage & Inspire is a collection of the Greatest Christmas stories ever published (at least by author Chad David Tomlinson). With something for everyone and a lesson in every story, this book is perfect for personal enjoyment or reading aloud to groups of people trying to create a Christmas-y atmosphere.



Ranging from stories about why Santa gives coal, to the struggle of being the son of the Narwhal who saved Christmas, to facing the pressure of making perfect Christmas, Chad takes storytelling to the next level in this encouraging and inspiring book.



On top of this, the foreword adds a unique dimension to the book as Rita Carrey shares personal Christmas stories and insights giving readers a glimpse of what it was like growing up in the Carrey household.