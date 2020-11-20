Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Christmas Magic at Home? Yes, Please.

Time for a Magical Holiday Season

By
holiday magic at home

With Christmas looking different for many this year, is it still possible to have a magical Christmas at home?

Of course! After all, it’s all about perspective. So, let’s shift ours slightly.

This year calls for a cozy, warm holiday wrapped in the comfort of our own home and the people that matter most.

And there are so many ways to make it magical for our kids and the ones we love.

“Christmas magic is silent. You don’t hear it – you feel it, you know it, you believe it.”

Kevin Alan Milne

Here are a few simple ideas:

Ramp Up the Anticipation

For kids (and many adults), Christmas is all about the excitement for what’s to come! So, wrap a Christmas Eve box for under the tree this year, read holiday books, or enjoy an advent countdown.

Anything that builds anticipation is a sure winner for holiday magic. Plus, with these activities, you’ll be getting the most out of every day!

Focus on the Meaningful

Perhaps this is a great year to hone in on the holiday traditions that mean the most to you. As we take a break from endless holiday parties (and a lot of nonsense), we have more time to give, enjoy, and take in the sights and sounds of the holiday.

What makes the holiday meaningful to you?

Emphasize Experiences Over Stuff

Next, it may be tempting to go crazy on Amazon this year, but remember that the holidays are about being together. Just because it looks different, doesn’t mean that has changed.

So, schedule Zoom get-togethers, regular phone calls, and small outdoor gatherings instead of overcompensating with too much stuff you’ll regret later.

Within your own household, go all-in on the experiences that bring you all joy like holiday music, movies, making delicious food, and looking at Christmas lights.

Try Something New

And finally, this is the best year to start a new tradition, watch a church service you normally wouldn’t, or give that complicated recipe you’ve always wanted to try a shot. As we have a little more time, we can get outside of our comfort zones and grow.

And there’s certainly nothing wrong with that!

*Read here for more ways to make Christmas magical for kids.

In Conclusion

Will you feel the holiday magic at your house this year?

I certainly hope you do! It’s time for all of us to take a step back and appreciate the goodness in our lives. Because no matter what your circumstances, it exists all around us.

    Jennifer Kropf

