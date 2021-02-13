As we all know, 2020 was an unusual year, and during the past Christmas season, people around the world spend their holidays in a totally different fashion than what they are used to. Since keeping our family and close friends safe was more important than ever, we were willing to give up on our feel-good-time for the wellbeing of everyone involved.

Who would’ve thought that the 2020 holiday season would bring an unwelcome guest into our homes? However, the fun was not totally ruined as we managed to find innovative and safe ways to have fun this past Christmas. After experiencing Christmas during a pandemic, is there anything we can learn from it? I believe there is! They say that tough times never last, but tough people do, so here are some takeaway lessons from the past holiday season.

Covid Christmas takeaway tips and ideas

Many of you were probably counting the seconds to midnight on New Year’s eve – as we usually do – and welcoming the end of this unusual year. We are aware that there are people who don’t want to look in the past anymore. However, there are some valuable lessons to be learned from the past holiday season.

Since all gatherings and events of any size were suspended, including our usual backyard or home gatherings for Christmas, we had to spend our holidays with members of our household. We know that the virus spreads through gatherings, so for our loved ones’ safety and at the cost of giving up on some Christmas traditions, we stayed home.

The holidays were not completely ruined, as many of us found innovative and creative ways to spend some quality time this past holiday season. Also, it opened new doors for people to be able to connect and create long-lasting memories. What can you do to stay off the naughty list this year? Here are some takeaway tips and ideas from 2020 Christmas.

Make good use of technology

With closed schools, offices, and institutions, a lot of people shifted to a work-from-home environment. This is where technology helps a lot, and during Christmas, many used it as a tool to connect from far to those close to the heart. Many of you are thinking of technology as a means to end social interaction, now keeping it alive. However, the pandemic teaches us that it can be otherwise, especially when face-to-face meetings are impossible.

The takeaway is, make use of technology to connect with people you love. Hosting virtual parties, religious services, or even unwrapping gifts on Zoom are great ways to keep your spirit up even when you are not physically present. Of course, it can’t replace the real deal, but it certainly helps to put a smile on your face when you see or hear the people you care about on the other end of the line.

Helping others in need

Good deeds can be done even when times are not as good. Offering a helping hand has nothing to do with sanitizing your hands and wearing gloves. It’s about generosity and being aware of other people’s needs. Keep in mind that as hard as it is to be stuck with people from your household, other people might have to spend their holidays alone. You don’t have to go far to search for the right moment or person to help.

It can be something as simple as dropping a small bag of treats at your neighbors’ door or preparing a meal for sick or elderly people. You can always find a way to help people in need, even during a pandemic. By helping others, you also help yourself because it is more blessed to give than to receive. You will have a sense of fulfillment that no other thing in the world could replace.

Moderation is key

Some of us during the holiday season tend to overdo things. Having a few treats is fine, but too many treats or too many cocktails are too much. Some of you might argue that it is the holiday season and we should indulge ourselves, at least once a year. You don’t have to be strict around the year and just blast yourself for Christmas. Moderation and finding balance is key in every aspect of life.

With Covid, this past Christmas season, many were not able to have such a wealth of food this year. However, for some people who like to take things too far, it might be beneficial. Overdoing it can apply in multiple situations, not just food. Some people overdo their Christmas shopping or buy too many gifts that are too expensive. Many perfectionists are worried that things aren’t going to be as they planned, and stress kicks in. When that happens, many like to cope with stress by overindulging in not-so-healthy things.

A takeaway this Covid Christmas should be moderation. We previously talked about helping others in need, and this can also make you feel like you are indulging too much in things that others may not have. Be mindful about your habits and choose to do things in a way that is going to make you feel good, look good, and be better overall.

Conclusion

The year 2020 was a stage year where we celebrated Christmas differently. It might not remain in our memories as the best holiday season of our lives, but it can stay in our memories as the Christmas season taught us valuable lessons. After experiencing Christmas during a pandemic, we can safely say that we celebrated differently, and we have learned to cherish our relationships, be mindful of others, and find balance in our lives.

