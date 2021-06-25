Christine Spang of Nylas: “Be ok letting go”

Be ok letting go — At some point, you’ll need to shift your focus from building products to running a business. That’s ok. Invest in a great team that can take your vision and run with it while you begin focusing on what it takes to scale a business. For me, this involved asking for help. I found external coaching extremely helpful to work through my own inner journey of moving from hands-on maker to leader.

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Women Leaders in Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Christine Spang.

Christine Spang is the Co-Founder and CTO of Nylas where she leads Nylas’ technical strategy and the development and delivery of cutting-edge productivity-driven products and experiences for software developers and technical teams. Prior to founding Nylas, she worked at Ksplice and Oracle, where as a software engineer and principal developer she built tech to make Linux kernel security updates seamless. Christine holds a degree in computer science from MIT.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

As a kid, I started out first as a voracious reader, and then got into programming after following that love for reading to text-based adventure games and wanting to be able to modify a game I got really into. By half way through high school, I was contributing to a distribution of Linux called Debian, and became deeply immersed in free and open source software. MIT became my dream school as the place it all came from, and I ended up getting into startups there through a spinoff that was commercializing some security technology for the Linux kernel. And the rest, they say, is history. I got into startups by accident and never got out!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

No. (Not kidding! Sometimes the thing that makes something interesting sadly also makes it something that I can’t write about.)

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Probably not valuing my own contributions and skills enough. It’s only (darkly) funny in retrospect now that I’ve learned and grown so much. But in the beginning, I really didn’t see myself as very powerful, and that had big impacts on my early role at Nylas.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Oh, 100% There were a couple of major “oh no” moments in the first couple years of the company where we worried that we were doomed. One example is when Google released the Gmail API in beta. We had released an early open source preview of our first idea, which was a modern REST API wrapper around all of the email providers out there that used an open protocol called IMAP for data access, including Gmail. And now here was Google releasing its own native API for email! We had to quickly build out support for Microsoft Exchange and lean harder into the universality of the data connectivity we were building. This was an early opportunity to stretch ourselves on expanding how we were thinking about the value of what we were building.

One thing that’s made me succeed as an entrepreneur is the cockroach-like ability to NOT give up. To keep showing up every day even in the face of major obstacles, and to not lose hope. The path at Nylas has had a lot of ups and downs, and there’s a ton of value in sitting with the moments of despair long enough to figure out a way through.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Charity Majors! When coping with scaling growing pains a number of years ago at Nylas (2016–2017), Charity was the person I leaned on the most. At one point I was on a 3-person on call rotation and was getting woken up in the middle of the night to deal with pages at least once a week every 3rd week. She was a part of the group of folks who helped me figure out a way out of that situation, both for myself and for the whole team.

Another key person would be my co-founder, Gleb Polyakov. I could not imagine going through this whole journey alone. Being a first time founder pushes you on so many levels. Your personal growth needs to keep up with the growth of the company. Gleb is my #1 cheerleader and having someone who you totally respect to go through the same struggles together makes a huge difference.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“There’s gotta be a better way”. This ran deep when first getting Nylas off the ground. The early team was super driven by a desire to find a better way to work, and today, a better way to build and create software. Personally, the saying comes from a history of following my curiosity and always asking questions. Sometimes there isn’t a good answer to why something is the way it is, and those are the opportunities to find a better way.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. We’d love to learn a bit about your company. What is the pain point that your company is helping to address?

Nearly 3 trillion dollars is lost on repetitive tasks in the U.S. alone each year. Things like scheduling meetings, rescheduling meetings, and doing data entry between different systems. There’s a ton of data residing in folks’ inboxes, calendars, and address books that can be used to automate these repetitive tasks, but it’s super difficult and time consuming to build and maintain integrations into all these systems in order to access this data. With Nylas, software developers have a unified solution to seamlessly access this data across providers in a secure, reliable, and scalable way. With structured data and modern tools, Nylas is helping developers and businesses to build products and features that meet customer and market needs faster, create competitive differentiation through powerful and customized user experiences, and generate operational ROI through more productive and intelligently automated processes and development cycles.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We start by solving the most complicated problems first. There are lots of other companies that provide low depth connectors into different data sources, but the difference with Nylas is that we do the heavy lifting of processing and structuring the data for you, which makes it much easier to integrate with other systems.

This makes it much simpler to automate those repetitive tasks with just a few lines of code. We’ve helped companies save thousands of hours and months on development time and resources as well as accelerate their time to market by launching innovative features in a matter of weeks.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We are working on several new projects, but one that is super interesting is our Neural APIs. These leverage AI/ML capabilities to provide advanced functionality like filtering an email inbox down to relevant messages, turning unstructured email signatures into structured data, and cleaning up conversation data so it’s easy to display in modern apps.

We’re taking the approach of leveraging AI/ML as a way to make people more productive, rather than leveraging AI/ML as a replacement for people.

Let’s zoom out a bit and talk in more broad terms. Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in Tech? What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

Hell no. I’ve found it immensely frustrating that the status quo today is that there are in particular many fewer senior women in tech than men. The impact on Nylas has been that our gender balance has declined as the company has matured and we’ve both needed and been able to hire in more senior people. Tech is a source of great jobs, and is building the future. We need a broad representation of humanity to be involved.

The solutions needed are more systemic than anything else. In the US, better access to childcare and a better social safety net that allows people who start out with less advantage to take risks. Less stigma and better access to mental health care. And every company needs to invest in creating inclusive policies, benefits that support employee well-being, and analyzing their hiring, compensation and promotion processes for bias. The good news is that all of the investments needed to support women are good for everyone.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

There isn’t just one. I’ve had overall good experiences and many male allies, but I know that’s not true for everyone. It’s often more of a death by a thousand cuts that adds up than any one thing. But the biggest thing that stands out to me is harassment. I’m a big fan of zero tolerance on this front. You have to make it clear what’s over the line at your company, and hold people to that. We stopped working with a contractor early on because he was harassing our office manager. You always see folks’ true colours through how they treat people they perceive as being low status.

What would you advise to another tech leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth or sales and “restart their engines”?

Get back to the fundamentals. As you grow it can be easy to sometimes focus too much on fancy new technology, or building hyper-specific features or products. Go directly to your customers and understand their use cases, pain points, and how they are leveraging your product or service on a day-to-day basis.

In your specific industry what methods have you found to be most effective in order to find and attract the right customers? Can you share any stories or examples?

Speak the language. It’s easy for developers to spot documentation, content, use cases, and more that are not being written or edited by a developer.

Based on your experience, can you share 3 or 4 strategies to give your customers the best possible user experience and customer service?

Automate processes when possible — This not only helps in terms of productivity, but also can go a long way in allowing users to spend more time on tasks and projects they enjoy and less time on things they don’t.

Invest in great documentation and support — Things are not always going to be perfect, and when things need to be fixed or better understood, users shouldn’t have to go on endless searches to find the information they need.

As you likely know, this HBR article demonstrates that studies have shown that retaining customers can be far more lucrative than finding new ones. Do you use any specific initiatives to limit customer attrition or customer churn? Can you share some of your advice from your experience about how to limit customer churn?

See yourself as an extension of your customers. This means delivering the products and services that your customers need as well as aligning with your customers’ mission and goals. It is important to track the same metrics that your customers are tracking. The more alignment you have around reaching mutual goals, the more likely you are to reduce attrition and churn. Build a customer success team and make sure a large proportion of your customer base is covered by a customer success manager who meets with them regularly. You’ve gotta talk to folks on the ground.

Here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful tech company? Please share a story or an example for each.

Identify the market need — You might have the best idea or the best technology out there, but if there isn’t a need or a demand for it, you’ll never be able to grow or scale. In the early days, optimize for getting feedback as fast as possible, even if it means cutting corners. One way we validated that there was demand for our API solution was by releasing a minimal open source version of the product and doing some press targeting the developer community. This both put us on the map, and the positive response told us we were onto something. Surround yourself with the right people — Find colleagues and coworkers that compliment your strengths and who aren’t afraid to challenge you at times. My cofounder, Gleb, is an extrovert who is great at sales and loves the organization building part of growing a startup. He’s the perfect complement to my quieter demeanor and technical acumen, and we’ve built a strong relationship where we support each other and are mirrors for each others’ strengths and weaknesses. Invest in diversity — A diverse team brings different perspectives, visions, and thoughts to the table. I’m extremely proud that we’ve grown several career-switching engineers from a program we built to start folks in technical support and transition to engineering. One of them made Senior this year! Be ok letting go — At some point, you’ll need to shift your focus from building products to running a business. That’s ok. Invest in a great team that can take your vision and run with it while you begin focusing on what it takes to scale a business. For me, this involved asking for help. I found external coaching extremely helpful to work through my own inner journey of moving from hands-on maker to leader. Marketing and brand building shouldn’t be an afterthought — It can be easy sometimes to think of marketing and brand building as things that come later in a company’s lifecycle, but the reality is great marketing and branding can be tremendously effective in building loyal customers and helping you reach new ones. Once my cofounder had figured out how to sell our product, we hired one person to lead marketing followed quickly by 2 to scale sales right away. Especially in B2B businesses, content brings a lot of traffic to the door.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Here are the final “meaty” questions of our discussion. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Fund women!!! And hire women into positions that have the authority to cut checks. One of the biggest barriers to diversifying tech is the fact that so much of private investing is based on pattern matching, and the patterns of historical success haven’t included many women or people of color. The best way to break that is by diversifying the folks who make the decisions on who gets funding.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Barack Obama! Still the defining world leader of my youth. I have so much respect for his ability to inspire.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!