Christine Sako: ““Being Discovered” is super rare”

“Being Discovered” is super rare. — I think I spent the first 3/4 of my career thinking that if I was actually good, someone would just “discover” me and I’d be set. I had a very “build it and they will come” mentality, which I realize now is such an insane notion to hang your hat on. There are so many smaller steps that need to take place for it to even be possible to gain any notoriety. Exposure doesn’t happen out of thin air, and exposure is the only way for anyone to find you — fans, AR reps, label execs, anyone. You have to put in the work to get that kind of exposure and it’s all part of the business.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Christine Sako.

Born and raised in Minneapolis, Christine Sako made the ~2,000-mile trek to San Diego, CA in 2012 with the 1 instrument that made the downsizing cut: her guitar. After settling into the sunshine, Christine started writing and recording for her first full-length album. Released in 2014, The Math Project brought about a poppier, synth-based style inspired by the Cali vibe.

After hearing Avril Lavigne’s “Complicated” in 2002, Christine knew she had to take a stab at being a bad-ass, guitar-wielding songwriter. Initially wary of judgment, Christine would record her songs and send them to friends on AIM claiming she had “just found this tune online” … just to get objective feedback. When the feedback was positive, she knew she had to run with it.

In 2009 she got a rare opportunity to tour with an up-and-coming band, Now, Now. After opening for bands such as Paramore and Paper Route, she decided to re-visit her solo ventures. Now with distinct vocals and beat-driven melodies, she aims to take the listener on a journey through all the emotions. From car bopping to melancholic, each song peels back at the layers we all share, making for a relatable, easy-listening experience.

Now settled as ever in quarantine and back at the songwriting helm, Christine has new music for anyone with open ears. Her latest indie-pop single, “Seasoned” is a taste of what she’s been working on!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born and raised in Minnesota in a suburb just outside Minneapolis. I was an only child for 10 years and didn’t have many friends, so I spent a lot of time drawing, climbing trees, and reading the National Geographic Atlas of the World. It was a very chill childhood. The most exciting thing was probably getting hit in the ear with a backpack in Kindergarten and having to get stitches on my cartilage.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was in 6th grade I came up with some lyrics with and a melody and recorded it on my little sister’s toy tape player — I let one of my friends listen to it and she very adamantly told me never to sing for anyone ever again! After some time of being pretty discouraged from songwriting, I randomly heard Avril Lavigne’s “Complicated” on MTV and was motivated to start playing guitar the summer after 8th grade. I immediately learned every song off her debut album and wanted so badly to be able to create my own melodic stories. One day I figured I had nothing to lose and recorded vocals and guitar to a song I had written and sent them to friends over AIM — telling them I had “found” this recording randomly online. I was shocked when the feedback was positive — I ran with it and have been writing ever since.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I used to be a touring member of a band called “Now, Now” and we ended up opening for Paramore in Europe in 2009. I think that entire experience was pretty wild and looking back I can’t really believe it happened.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I used to record a lot of covers in high school and I loved the song Save it for a Rainy Day by The Jayhawks. There is this harmonica part in the bridge that I was really excited about recording because it meant I was starting to be a multi-instrumentalist! I had no idea that harmonicas came in different keys and I can say with absolute certainty that the song I was attempting to cover was in a completely different key than the harmonica I owned. I remember it sounding a little off the first few takes and then somehow convinced myself it sounded alright enough to use. It sounded like a wailing, dying, animal. I have a handful of friends that still have a copy of the mp3 and tell me they listen to it whenever they need a good laugh.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Since I sort of re-emerged as an artist this past year I have had quite a few people reach out in order to collaborate or work together on some level on music projects. That to me is really exciting since I’ve only ever written and recorded by myself. I think the idea of having external input and constructive criticism during the creative process versus after is really appealing. I think some of the best works come from collective ideas and being able to bounce thoughts off one another. The key will be finding the right person/people to work with, but I can’t wait to explore what that could lead to!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think having grown up in a very white, suburban environment really skewed my idea of how I fit in with my peers and the community as a whole. I’m 100% Japanese American and stood out like a sore thumb — people at school would start playing “Turning Japanese” when I would walk into the high school band room…and I would laugh along with them. I wanted to fit in, so I went along with all the little jokes and jabs about race that I guess people felt compelled to make. I think had I had some sort of the familiar point of reference other than… Mulan (which obviously was not an ideal source of Asian representation), I might have stood up for myself a little more. As far as being an aspiring performer went, it was really hard for me to picture myself being up on a stage when I did not really have a point of reference as an example to follow. This was still a time in my life where people would be surprised I didn’t have a non-American accent. I think because of that, the “face behind the music” was just something I thought wouldn’t really match up for people. Also! I think queer representation is so important. I think it can be so impactful in both the film and music industries to allow other queer or questioning folk to feel connected to this common thread — seeing that they aren’t alone and that queer people have the ability to live fascinating and fulfilling lives. Even the use of same-sex or gender-neutral pronouns in song lyrics can really help someone not feel so polarized in such a heteronormative society.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

“Being Discovered” is super rare. — I think I spent the first 3/4 of my career thinking that if I was actually good, someone would just “discover” me and I’d be set. I had a very “build it and they will come” mentality, which I realize now is such an insane notion to hang your hat on. There are so many smaller steps that need to take place for it to even be possible to gain any notoriety. Exposure doesn’t happen out of thin air, and exposure is the only way for anyone to find you — fans, AR reps, label execs, anyone. You have to put in the work to get that kind of exposure and it’s all part of the business. Don’t ask for feedback if you’re not willing to listen. — When I first started recording I would get so excited about the fact that I was creating fully-fledged songs all by myself that I would send my music to people expecting them to be equally as excited. If people were any less than in love with what I sent them I would be like, “maybe you need to listen to it again…”. I don’t think it was a narcissistic approach as much as it was a result of going through the entire song-making process by myself without external feedback along the way. When you’re in your own head and perfect something to exactly the way you want it, you forget that other people have their own tastes and opinions. While I am still very reserved about sharing projects before they’re done — I have become very receptive to suggestions from prior projects and try to incorporate as much feedback into future projects as possible. Not every song will be great. — One of the issues I still have when coming up with song ideas is that I feel this pressure to make each song better than the last one. I think that way of thinking is very hindering to the creative process and leads to such sparse output. One thing I think is important to keep in mind is that songs can be iterated on and the first version will almost definitely sound different than what it can become. Lyrics can morph, melodies can take a different turn, there will be endless options for harmonies, and one instrument can take a song to a completely different place. It’s better to just get ideas out on paper and work with what you have than keep stunting yourself by not thinking an idea is “good enough.” Less is more. — I believe this is something I will have to keep reminding myself until I die. I get so excited and equally overwhelmed when tracking — — my brain goes in a million different directions with instrumentation options and I end up wanting to put every sound that I think could be cool in the same song….at the same time. Every once in a while I will listen to a song that is just SO simple at its core — a solid beat, maybe one light synth, and super-stripped down vocals. When I realize a song like that can be so compelling it really helps me reign in my octopus arms. Practice! — I was the same with sports when I was younger — I felt if someone had any sort of natural talent, they didn’t need to practice. That is the furthest thing from the truth if you really want to hone your craft. Lately, I’ve been thinking about how I was 10x better at guitar 18 years ago than I am now. When I look back it’s because I was playing every moment I wasn’t in school or doing homework. It’s my goal by the end of the year to reach my high school peak again.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

One thing I’ve always believed was imperative for myself not to get burnt out is to always make sure music is a hobby to me and not a job. I remember when I was going to start college and I wasn’t sure if I wanted to get into the math/science field or try getting some type of music degree.

I had a future professor tell me that it would be much easier to come home from a hard day at work and play guitar than it would be to come home from a tour and cook up a couple of experiments in a lab. I think ensuring that music is the “fun” part of my life is what helps keep me coming back to it. I realize that a lot of people wish to make music their entire career, and good for them! The more deadlines you have that dictate your financial situation and livelihood, the more pressure that is going to put on your career no matter how used to it you are. I think in those cases you’d have to keep coming back to treating the work as a hobby in order to keep things light and fun.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’m not sure if it would be the farthest-reaching movement, but I would love to be involved in spreading education on LGBTQ issues in areas of the US and the world where there are not many resources currently. I think it is both important on the representation side for those struggling with their identity as well as normalizing some of these topics and de-stigmatizing them for the people who should be supporting them. The more unbiased information out there, the better equipped a community can be to create a cohesive, peaceful existence.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

This is going to be the most cliché answer, but my parents. There was a point while I was in college where I had to decide to either stay in school or quit indefinitely to play in a band so I could tour year-round. Probably not music to their ears (ha!). They ended up not only accepting my decision to pause my academic life, but they were super supportive of the music career path I was choosing, however long or short we thought it would be. I ended up going back to University two years later, but I will never forget that they actually let me have those crazy 2 years riddled with such uncertainty.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

YOLO. Seriously. There are so many “life is short” or “live life to the fullest” sayings, and I think YOLO says it all. I have this tattoo of a heart rate rhythm (which my RN of a mother likes to remind me, “looks irregular”) which is supposed to remind me that I’m alive, and as long as I can see it there are incredible things I can be doing.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Like I mentioned before, Avril Lavigne was the sole spark that led me to start playing guitar and writing music. I was enamored by her bold independence and disregard for others’ opinions.

Being a female who just sort of said “I’m making music the way I want to, and I don’t care if you like it or not” was so alluring to me and had me wanting to emulate that vibe she put forth. I would love to just chill and let her know how much her music meant to me at a time where it mattered so much. Avril, if you’re hungry, my treat 🙂

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/christinesako/

Website: https://christinesako.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/christinesako/

Spotify:

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/StinePlaysGuitar

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!