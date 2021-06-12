Christine Pittman of COOKtheSTORY: “Hire help”

Hire help. Do it way earlier than you think you need to. As soon as there was any money to spare that feeling of, “I can do it myself, therefore I should,” HAD to go away. The first person that I hired was actually a babysitter. She was babysitting my kids during the day and on the weekends so I could get my work done.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Christine Pittman.

Christine Pittman is a mom of two, cookbook author and founder of COOKtheSTORY and The Cookful, creating recipes that take less time in the kitchen, giving you more time at the table. 10 years ago while on maternity leave, Christine started a hobby food blog and now her easy and delicious recipes reach over 2 million monthly readers, and have been featured in Washington Post, Newsweek, Woman’s Day and SELF.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in Winnipeg, Canada and grew up in a family of four — it was my parents, my brother and I. Growing up, I remember that so many of our immediate and extended family activities and gatherings were centered around food. This is likely because my grandmother and her children were all exceptional cooks! We spent so much time as a family in the kitchen that it felt like the center of my life early on. My parents were also in the food industry — they both worked in the industry before eventually opening a restaurant. As a child, I remember spending so much time at the restaurant. My brother and I would even fall asleep on the deep freezer in the back sometimes while my parents were working late nights there. Eventually, my parents expanded and opened more restaurants and I began working for them, waiting tables in the summers between college semesters, helping design the menus, and testing recipes. Cooking was the backbone of my life and that’s how food became such a big part of my story.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One thing my mom always said was, “Restaurant success came from being there, being present, working with the staff, watching the customers, and knowing what’s going on.” I feel like I’ve taken this quote and applied it to my own life on my entrepreneurial journey. It resonates so much with what I do and my reasoning behind being so hands on and present in my work.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I am a very creative problem solver. Sometimes to my own detriment. People will tell me a problem they’re having in their life and right away I’m jumping in to try and fix it for them, even if they don’t necessarily want it to be fixed. But that’s how my brain works — if there is a problem it naturally jumps in and tries to solve it. In business, this has been very helpful because I am constantly improving anything that comes up or that doesn’t go as planned. I am very hardworking. Funny enough, this can also be a drawback because I get so obsessed and passionate about my work that when I want something I go after it with persistence and have a drive to get things done the right way. Not being a perfectionist. I haven’t always been this way — when I first started COOKtheSTORY back in 2010, I would spend forever writing each blog post, recipe, editing the pictures. For me to get out one blog post was like a week worth of work. I realized I had to let go of these perfection standards and was able to do the work, accept it, and push out more content without all the worry about it being “perfect.”

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

I was working in academia doing a PhD in linguistics at the University of Toronto. I studied morphosyntax. That’s the interface between word and sentence structure. My focus was on the language Inuktitut,, which is an Eskimoan language spoken by Intuit people. My research was mostly done on Baffin Island in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada working with speakers of the language to try and figure out how the word formation process worked in that language. So, I spent a lot of time way up North near the Arctic circle doing that research, and then also a lot of time teaching undergraduate Linguistics courses at the University of Toronto.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

My now ex-husband was offered a dream job in Orlando, Florida. We had a new baby and I was taking a year off of academia for maternity leave. We decided it was the perfect time to go for it and move to Florida for this job opportunity.

However, I unfortunately wasn’t able to work in the States. I didn’t have a work permit or work authorization. I wasn’t sure about my next steps. I was on maternity leave with a new baby in a city where I didn’t know anybody. That prompted me to start my food blog, COOKtheSTORY in 2010. I wanted to connect myself with friends and family back home over food, the way that we always connected, but in a virtual way, and I needed a hobby to keep my mind busy while on leave.

I had in my mind that I didn’t really want to stay in academia, that it wasn’t going to work out, and I just wasn’t loving it. I knew I was looking for something else and food writing was something that I was really considering for myself. I connected the dots and decided the food blog was a hobby where I could practice writing while staying connected to friends and family. It was a real win-win for me.

I began to dip my toes in deeper and started going to food blog conferences to learn more about the industry. I was so inspired and fascinated by this one panel at one of my first conferences that I started a new blog (that’s no longer around) to help new food bloggers with best practices. One conference took notice and invited me to be on a panel about recipe copyright issues. It went really well and from there I was invited to be on several panels for various conferences. With that I started to build my credibility, authority, and relationships in the industry.

In 2011, I got my green card which allowed me to start monetizing my food blog through sponsorships and other opportunities.

Since then, I have continued to improve my content, build my team, and scale my business into what it is today.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

I had not finished the PhD and I was well into it. I had finished the coursework, all the qualifying papers, I’d done the official proposal for my dissertation, and it had been approved. I’d even written a couple of chapters of the dissertation. I just had a gut feeling that I didn’t really want to pursue academia anymore.

I was in this constant state of, “What am I going to do with my life?” But every time that I asked myself that question, I’d have to stop myself and say, “No, no, you have to finish your dissertation first”. It was a big stumbling block. I had this realization that I was doing nothing. I wasn’t working on the dissertation and I wasn’t doing anything new either, I just had this hobby blog.

I made the decision to put my son in childcare for half days in the summer. He was probably two at the time and I decided that I would give myself the summer. If I hadn’t finished the dissertation by the end of the summer, or didn’t have the fuel to finish it, that I was going to have to set it aside and move on.

I tried that summer. I worked on it. I went back to Toronto and met with my committee. They were still enthusiastic. I came back, I knew how much work was still left to do, and I just decided that my heart wasn’t in it, and that I probably wasn’t going to finish. I was wasting my time. It felt nauseating. I felt really horrible about the whole thing but I just didn’t want to do it anymore.

I set it aside and that is when I started putting more time and energy into my hobby blog. That’s when the conference panel invitations started coming in, and then the sponsorships picked up, and the traffic to my recipes started increasing. Working from home really fit well with our family life too, so I put my all into it.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I didn’t know that I had the skillset at all to be a food writer or food photographer. In looking at the numbers and data, all of it was new to me. WordPress, which is what I used to host the site, that was new too, and it all such was a crazy-steep learning curve. I overcame these barriers by taking the time to learn what I needed to — I’d go to conferences and it helped build on the skills I have while introducing me to new information. I also had a lot of experience from being in academia that I was able to transfer and use in a completely new way. Speaking at conferences was a bit like teaching, and writing blog posts quickly was a bit like writing research proposals and papers. My experience in the restaurant industry, seeing my mom testing and refining her recipes, really helped me when I started my food blog. I already had that past experience in recipe development which prepared me for my blog in so many ways.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

COOKtheSTORY has been around for 11 years and in 2015, I launched another site called TheCookful. Combined, the two have about 2.5 million visitors a month, which is amazing traffic that I am so thankful for. I’ve been lucky enough to have some great features, and I even started a podcast. One of the things that I love the most about my food blog is that I get to connect with people. I love talking to my readers about their challenges, giving them tips for making weeknight dinners and for feeding their families healthy recipes.

It’s been really exciting for me to grow a team. What started out as just me, my computer, my camera, and my kitchen is now a whole interconnected system of people immersed in food an online work. I have outstanding people I work with including my business manager, editorial manager, social media manager, a PR team — it’s been rewarding to have so many other brilliant people to bounce ideas off of. I love being able to see things grow with them and I know that we can do so much more together than I could ever do by myself.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents. I grew up in an entrepreneurial household, They had a few businesses while I was growing up and opened their first restaurant when I was 12. My parents were always talking about business ideas. Our kitchen table talk was a continuous idea-generating machine. And then they’d follow through and implement the ideas. I watched them brainstorm and then work hard to make their dreams happen. It wasn’t just spinning ideas and then not doing anything, or opening or starting a business and then getting bored and letting it fall to the side. They displayed immense discipline and work ethic. You can’t expect success immediately and they knew that. I witnessed it more than once, over and over again. I am super grateful for having that hard work instilled in me. And, the entrepreneurial spirit that they’ve ingrained in me is what has helped me get to where I am today.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I just think it’s interesting that it’s successful and became a thing at all. What started as a hobby became my dream career. When people ask me what I do for a living, like a random person that I meet somewhere, and I tell them that I’m a professional food blogger, or that I have a culinary media company, a lot of people are surprised and tell me they didn’t even know that that’s a job, or a possible career, or that I could possibly make money doing this. I find that fascinating all the time and it makes me so proud of myself, how far I’ve come and the things I’ve accomplished.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

I’ve had imposter syndrome since I was in academia. It was really, really strong when I started my master’s degree. It was a one year program, and I didn’t think that they were going to accept me into the PhD program. How could they? They could see right through me. I was sure of it. When I was accepted, I ended up doing great work in that program and in my research, and came to the realization that the imposter syndrome was just in my head.

Then when I got into the blogging world and I was going to conferences, meeting all these successful bloggers who were doing so many exciting things, it came back up again. I saw how they all had great deals with sponsors, how they were making money, traveling, going on sponsored trips, and had these amazing high traffic numbers.

I just remember thinking over and over again like, “How do I even fit into this? How can I get on a stage and talk to these people at a conference? What do I have to say?” I had to remind myself about feeling that way in academia too. I reassured myself that we all have strengths and that I’m there to share my perspective on something that has worked for me. I had to remind myself that I do have success in areas, that I can share those things, and that they are valuable to people.

At this point, the business is strong and I feel like that is a self-perpetuating momentum of my own belief in myself. I started a podcast back in September of 2020, and it was a little daunting and overwhelming, and there was a lot involved. But, I knew I could do it. The imposter syndrome is gone, at least in my blogging life.

I’ve also come to realize that not all of the things I try will work out. I’ve learned to not beat myself up over those things. You have to keep in mind the things that you pursue, some will be successful, some won’t. The fact that some are successful though, gives me the faith and fuel I need to work hard at things.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

One big thing that helped me was going to conferences early on. I met a lot of new great people who were in the industry and we really became a network which was so cool! Another blogger and I started a Google Hangouts which was sort of an early “podcast” before podcasting was really big. That introduced me to so many new people who I’d meet at conferences in person. It was a great connector and support system of like-minded, entrepreneurial people.

Recently, I started a podcast, Time Management Insider, because I wanted to bring back this way of connecting with other people, forming a network of help, support, and shared interests.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

Everything about the food blogging world was getting out of my comfort zone. I was sharing personal details about my life, worrying about if people tried these recipes and they didn’t like them. I also felt like it was all set in stone. I publish it, it’s there for everyone to see. I have of course learned that I can edit things and change things, but it was very hard and it felt embarrassing. Especially since my website, COOKtheSTORY, was originally about the story behind the recipes, the story behind the food. I would write about my grandmother, about my parents, or about something that happened with me and my kids. I was trying to be super-creative with the posts.

Then I would publish it and nobody would read it or comment. It felt like my heart being slammed on the concrete over and over again. I thought that nobody was paying attention and, even if they were, they weren’t saying anything, and I had put myself out there so much. It was a lot of trial and error to get out of my comfort zone with putting myself out there online.

I’ve also come to realize that people don’t notice, think, or remember anywhere near as much as we think they do. So as much as I’m putting myself out there and putting my personal thoughts and feelings into the world, I’ve figured out that it’s not really going to come back to haunt me in a huge way like I felt it would.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Hire help. Do it way earlier than you think you need to. As soon as there was any money to spare that feeling of, “I can do it myself, therefore I should,” HAD to go away. The first person that I hired was actually a babysitter. She was babysitting my kids during the day and on the weekends so I could get my work done. She then was looking for a summer job and I was like, “Well, could I teach you to edit pictures?” And we ended up working together that summer and she was amazing. It really helped me to get so much more done. I wish that I’d done it earlier. Make sure the people on your team fit well together. This is tricky and it’s hard to know at first, but now I’ve had enough experience with team members over the years to know that when it’s clicking and working things get done, feel good, and there’s a synergy. And when that’s not there, it’s painful and takes time. I’ve had so many good experiences that I know when it feels good and I need to trust myself on that. You’re there for your readers, not yourself. This is blogging specific but in the beginning, I was trying to be weirdly innovative and impress my peers. It was much later that I started actually looking into the statistics of my website and what people were actually coming for. Then I realized that my blog was for my readers, not for me and not for my peers. My mantra became, “What did my readers need and how do I give them that?” Less is often more. In the beginning, I actually had a series of 15 minute soup recipes that only took 15 minute to prep. I had a comment from a reader once on one of these blog posts who was like, “Yes, your soup takes 15 minutes to make, but it takes an hour to read the blog post and all of the information necessary to make the soup!” I realized that I was doing a disservice to my readers by making them read that much. I still do have a lot of long blog posts when there’s a big how-to or lots of information, but I try to organize and synthesize it differently. I really take into account the fact that people may not want my entire dissertation on soup every time that they come to my site. It’s okay to love your work. You don’t have to be in agony and on your feet working 18 hour days to be deserving of making money and of being successful. This has been hard for me because growing up, I saw my parents being so hands on in their restaurants. The business that they had before they retired was in a resort town that was super-busy in the summer. They would work crazy hours and they were successful. I think that I somehow internalized that if I’m not working that many hours, if I’m not on my feet, if I’m not making myself crazy with work, that I shouldn’t be making the money. I’ve had to learn that it’s okay to be sitting at my desk most days, and it’s okay to hire people when I need help, and that I’m allowed to have a successful business without needing to be frantic.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

There’s a lot of pressure on parents and especially women and moms to not only be great at cooking but to love it too. We don’t have that kind of pressure around other household chores, right? If you hate doing laundry, nobody judges you for that. Whereas, this pressure to not only be great at cooking, but also to love it isn’t helpful to people. They feel like a failure if they’re not successful home cooks or if they don’t enjoy it. The truth is that you don’t have to love cooking. I would love to have a movement that helps us take the pressure off of women and parents about needing to love and be good at cooking, and figure out strategies to just get it done in the least painful way possible.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Terry Gross. She is the host interviewer on the NPR, WHYY show, Fresh Air. I love her interviews. I love how she asks questions. I love how she gets people to reveal things about themselves without harming them.

It always feels very validating, authentic, and she investigates very interesting topics. In my own podcast, I am learning how to express myself in new ways and listen to others while thinking about how to ask them more, and to learn from them instead of focusing on what I’m going to say about me next. I try to extract so much wisdom from her about interviewing and I’d love to have a conversation with her about this — about choosing the topics, how to frame interviews, and get them to go in the direction that you want.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can listen to my podcast, Time Management Insider wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow along with me on Instagram and Facebook @COOKtheSTORY, on my website, COOKtheSTORY.com and my other website, TheCookful.com.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!