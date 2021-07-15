Christine O’Sullivan of BRAND Napa Valley: “Success comes in many forms”

Think long term, not short term — Just like the stock market, you can’t think short term in this business. The ROI takes a while, and similar to the stock market, it’s important to focus and learn. Mistakes in my business can take years to recover from.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Christine O’Sullivan, Proprietor of BRAND Napa Valley.

Christine O’Sullivan, born and raised in Southern Ireland, moved to California to pursue a storied career in software engineering at Apple. During her tenure she was a Top 100 executive and managed the release of Mac OS X, the next generation operating system deemed by Steve Jobs as the turnaround project which saved Apple. After meeting her husband Jim Bean in 1997, the two began visiting Napa Valley as a retreat from their busy work life in Silicon Valley. In early 2019, Christine and Jim made the commitment to invest in the long-term success of Napa Valley with the purchase of a winery, BRAND Napa Valley, and now Christine brings her ambition and hands-on approach to the BRAND estate everyday to produce exceptional wines and unique tasting experiences.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Growing up in Cork, Ireland, I was inspired by a culture of storytelling, music, and dancing. My Dad was immersed in the Irish (gaelic) language and as a result, my 3 brothers and myself were educated in Irish language schools. We spent our summers in various “Gaeltachts,” which are gaelic-speaking districts in Ireland. My upbringing introduced me to diversity at a very young age, exposure to ways of life vastly different from my own. For example, much of my summers were spent on fishing boats or on farms learning how people lived off of the sea and the land. There’s a certain irony as I reminisce about these times, thinking that life has almost come full circle. Today, I am the farmer! My upbringing also ignited a passion for travel which significantly influenced who I am today. My mum was ahead of her time as a women’s advocate and was firm on equal opportunity. She instigated a simple house rule — there are no ‘girl chores or boy chores,’ there are only ‘chores’. She raised me to follow my dreams.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself” -George Bernard Shaw. This quote has a surreal effect on me. It keeps me focused on taking risks and trying new things. I’ve always been okay with ‘drawing outside of the lines,’ as there is tremendous satisfaction in learning and creating. Of course creation can bring failure and plenty of it. I experienced many highlights and lowlights during my career, but nonetheless, the takeaway for me is that I welcomed all opportunities. I revelled in the highlights and tried to find the courage to not feel defeated in the lowlights. I suppose I will always have more to learn there.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Be fearless — I have always pushed myself to operate in the ‘uncomfortable zone’. I get bored quickly, and whilst I have the capacity to focus on the operations of running my business, I always need more. I vividly remember an additional responsibility I had at Apple as the point person for managing all demo operating system versions of Mac OS X for Macworld. In simple terms, the software installed on Steve Jobs’s demo machines. Obviously for Macworld, our goal was to always ‘live on the edge’ with new and glitzy features. One day, Steve worked through a Mac OS X demo. His machine crashed and he was furious, like ‘SJ mad’. We were on stage at the Moscone Center in San Francisco and I was standing behind him with my boss and a few other people as he sat in front of the computer. Following the crash Steve turned and stared us all down with his dark eyes and each of us knew what was coming next. I quickly blurted out “It’s a bug”! Steve paused, then said “It’s a bug,” and I said yes. He then asked “And you know about it?” and I replied yes again. My boss pulled me aside after that, asked if it was a bug, and I responded “Obviously.” He asked if we knew about it, and I replied “We do now”! I learned a lot that day about being bold and fearless. Networking — A skill I live and breathe by. I have an innate ability to connect with and stay connected with people. The wine business is a very copycat business, and during the pandemic, many businesses were quickly following the direction set by others. I was convinced we should pause for a moment and be very thoughtful on our next steps. One particular day, I asked for a printout with contact information of our top 100 customers. I picked up the phone and started calling everyone on the list. The response was astounding — everyone I called was surprised that I wasn’t looking for anything. I simply wanted to call to say hello, to check on their family and friends, and to pass on our best wishes. I called one particular gentleman who was in the recovery stages of Covid. After our call, I sent him a bottle of wine with my best wishes. That bottle of wine brought so much goodwill and new connections. I think of that story often as it grounds me to keep focused on the importance of networking and knowing who your customer is. I called many, many more customers after that. Always ask why — A simple question, but one of the most powerful ones. So simple that at times we forget it drives all that we do. Asking why helps one focus; it helps to say yes to some things, but more importantly, no to hundreds of others. It’s funny when people make a statement and you ask why, because at times the question is met with annoyance. However, there has never been a situation in my experience where the appropriate answers have not been derived from asking why. At Apple, one of the most critical times in the release of a new product was the initial few days of the launch. Our customer service division would monitor all sources of data, and weeks later we would get a review of the top issues. Initially, after the first release of Mac OS X, there was a major migration of third-party applications to the platform. Our team received feedback that Mac OS X was very buggy and constantly crashing. Of course my neck was on the line and I knew the question coming my way — why? Our traditional means of measuring quality was not giving us answers and again we (I) asked why. At that point, we realized we needed a scientific approach to solving the problem. We created an application to monitor system activity and instantaneously we were provided with actionable data. We quickly observed Mac OS X was not the issue, but the stability of the newly ported third-party applications. We kept asking why.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

I hit the jackpot and landed my dream job following Apple’s acquisition of NeXT! I’ve had many incredible jobs both in Europe and the US, but the most creative and life-changing experience was my role on Mac OS X. We were a single team of two very different cultures — Apple and NeXT. We were tasked with delivering the next generation operating system, and Apple’s survival was betting the farm on this project. It was high-energy, creatively badass, 80 to 100-hour weeks, but never have I EVER experienced such euphoria. We were setting the stage for the ‘new Apple’. My time on the Mac OS X team taught me how to think differently and creatively, to think quickly on my feet, and to be okay with failure — sometimes on a regular basis. We were expected to know every detail of every aspect of all areas under our control. I loved it; I loved every minute of it and before you ask, YES I operated in the uncomfortable zone all of the time! I learned so much, both from our successes and the failures, which set me up for success after I left Apple. I realized I had one of the most unique experiences of all time which allowed me to grow beyond my wildest dreams. I brought a core competence to the team and in return Apple gave me opportunity and challenge which unbeknownst to me was ideally setting me up for my ‘second act’.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

I’m not sure I did reinvent myself. By its definition, reinvention implies I have changed so much I appear almost entirely different. I see myself as the same, but on a path of continued learning. For example, I moved from Silicon Valley to the Napa Valley, from technology to terroir, yet the expert concepts learned at Apple translate beautifully into my work at BRAND. My second chapter is totally different from my first, but my core values, qualities, and way of thinking remain the same.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

I was walking on a beach in Barcelona with my husband Jim in 2018. He too worked at Apple and had recently decided to leave the company. We joked about our next chapter, and for those of you who attended Steve Jobs’s keynote, he always finishes his presentations with “One more thing…” Jim looked at me that day and asked if I was ready for one more thing. It was at that moment that we decided to take the plunge and purchase a winery. We already owned vineyards in the Napa Valley and had undertaken a family project creating wine, so the idea seemed like an idyllic and almost natural progression for us. The only promise we made each other was that this ‘next thing’ would not be a vanity project. We focused on prioritizing what was important to us, and unbeknownst to us, started our ‘concept of place’ journey.

The concept of place consists of three elements; location, locale, and sense of place. We knew the location had to be Napa, and we wanted to continue our commitment to the community. Locale was difficult. There are 43,000 acres of vines planted in the Napa Valley and our ‘one more thing’ required that we find a hidden gem somewhere in there. Otherwise, we were faced with at least a decade of building a winery, planting vineyards, finding a winemaker, and more. The stars aligned when we found BRAND in one of the most prestigious locales in all of the Napa Valley, high above Lake Hennessey atop Pritchard Hill. We purchased this exquisite 110-acre estate in January 2019 and finally had a sense of place at the winery.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I am as passionate about my role in the Napa Valley as I was of my role in Silicon Valley. I believe I can become one of the next-generation influencers making a difference here. As I mentioned, we have an exquisite 110-acre estate with the most sought-after terroir in all of Napa Valley. The wine produced from the estate is spectacular, and this is a testament to the terroir and the phenomenal team we have put together. Nonetheless, building a loyal customer base to support us on our journey is paramount. Hence the discovery of my sales skills that I knew I possessed but had never quite honed. I am in the wine business, but if you think about it, I am also in the people business. I talked earlier about my ability to network, and ironically, the challenge of Covid-19 presented me with an opportunity to maximise this sales skill in conjunction with my people skills. I like to find new ways of selling in the form of partnerships. For example, I still have a very strong connection to Silicon Valley. Startups are continuously finding new ways to engage angel investors or VCs to fund their efforts. When milestones are reached, they celebrate. The wonder of wine is that it is meant to be shared and I have a very large client who celebrates funding or milestone accomplishments by gifting our wine to his team.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

We are doing great! The wine business is a very traditional business and very slow paced. Nonetheless, we are making tremendous progress towards achieving our goals. I have a very hands-on approach at the winery and dedication to all facets of the business. We are closing in on the end of year three owning BRAND and it has been a roller coaster. We acquired a very young winery — the 10th vintage was released in 2018 — so we continue to focus on 3 areas of priority:

Product — We acquired an exquisite estate, but we invested a lot of time and energy to bring the vineyards to the next level. We changed farming companies, moved to organic farming, and are employing new biodynamic practices. Much of our resources are applied to the vineyards as you can imagine. Place — The winery is spectacular and designed to fit in with the natural beauty that surrounds it. Our director of winemaking was part of the winery design and as a result, we reaped the benefits of a gravity-based system with no pumps to stress our fruit. Our tasting room was dated and required a major overhaul. We worked with a local interior designer to create a special new space that was awarded the 2021 Winery Design Award from California Home + Design. People — As I mentioned earlier, we have a tremendous team in place at BRAND. Although we are a young winery, our 10th anniversary 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon was cited by Forbes as “simply delicious”. We implemented innovative new programs during Covid-19 that pivoted our business to respond to real-life needs through our Pro Virtual Tasting program and to continued community connection via our #FromBRANDwithLove giveback program. All of this timely work was acknowledged by CNBC and others, which is a major compliment given their focus on the bottom line. None of these successes would have been possible without great people rolling up their sleeves.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Many moons ago, I had the great fortune to meet a man who later became my mentor. I can’t say he helped me get where I am today, but he helped me get started, which I think we all agree is the game-changer. He saw something in me that others did not, and for that I am forever grateful. Looking back, we were the odd couple in regards to how our professional paths crossed. He was quite accomplished and I was starting out. I was traveling in Asia and came back to Ireland for a 2-month hiatus. I realized after a few weeks that I needed a job, and ended up working for him for a few weeks that summer. During that time, he offered me a permanent job, but failed to realize he was offering me the job of his full-time employee whom I was covering for while they were on leave. In a relatively naive yet bravado way I said, “If you think I am that amazing, you can offer me a job again in 6 months after I return from another trip.” Six months to the date, he arrived at my parents house asking if I was back from my travels and the rest is history… He was the person who gave me my first opportunity at Apple. He was the one who believed in me and set me up for success.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

We were asked to host a winemaker event at Blackberry Farm in Knoxville, Tennessee. One of our most valued customers lives in Knoxville, and I asked him and his wife to join us one evening for dinner. He was introduced to our wines by a mutual friend and we had never met in person. Upon meeting, I immediately realized he was exactly as I expected — we were like-minded in many ways. We exchanged entertaining business stories, and during the course of conversation, he looked at me and said, “Christine, you over-serve your customer.” To some, this may not be a big deal, but to me this was huge. As a new customer, his loyalty spoke volumes and he appreciated the personal touch. I put myself out there in the hopes of rekindling lost connections and building new ones. One could ask why I choose this as the most interesting story since I started BRAND. Well, knowing who your customer is critical. Knowing your customer feels that you over serve them is epic. This is the gold standard, and I wake up daily thinking about ways I can do better.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Mmmmm…no, I did not. That may sound self-serving or egotistical, but I mentioned at the beginning of this interview that I was raised by a woman who was ahead of her time. She taught me I could do anything as long as I was willing to work hard for it. She raised me by asking me questions and not providing solutions. In return, she forced me to become a problem solver at an early age. Having said that, in full disclosure there were many times that I walked into the board room at Apple for a project review and quietly repeated in my mind (many, many, many times) “Don’t screw up, don’t screw up”. I’m not sure if this was a struggle to believe in myself or just my innate drive to succeed. I think it was more like “don’t screw up, or it may be your last time…”

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

As I mentioned earlier, I am fearless, so I just jumped in, which is my usual modus operandi. Nonetheless, I did spend time seeking out many of those that are well established in the industry and the region to get their perspective. I remember in October 2018 I was in Bordeaux, and a dear friend who is a leading figure in the Napa Valley took me aside and told me that if I was going to do this, to go all in. “Don’t tell them how you are going to do it — show them.” I jumped into an industry that was already a concern, and for the past three years, kept my head down to focus on ‘showing’ rather than ‘telling’.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

I think I answered this a bit earlier. I live in this zone all of the time, but in the wine business, getting out of my comfort zone has many facets. Owning a winery which produces a product that requires a level of knowledge and precision means constant growth, learning, and evolution. We are on this journey for the long haul, and we’re working harder than ever before to ensure BRAND’s success.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Think long term, not short term — Just like the stock market, you can’t think short term in this business. The ROI takes a while, and similar to the stock market, it’s important to focus and learn. Mistakes in my business can take years to recover from. This is not Silicon Valley — Things don’t move at warp speed in the Napa Valley. I am used to a fast paced life and getting things done quickly. Our purchase of BRAND was a statement to the community that we want to be part of this place. Learning to work differently is key here. Hello, Mother Nature — Owning a 110-acre estate positions you to manage the entire ecosystem. At least, that’s what I thought until mother nature raised her head in the summer of 2020. As a result of smoke taint, we lost our entire crop and will not have a 2020 vintage. I learned I am in control of a lot, but not everything… Success comes in many forms — Success in the wine business can be measured in so many ways. Creating a 100-point wine, having one of the top restaurants in the world choose your wine, etc. For me, I am most proud to be doing this alongside my husband Jim. In 2018, he asked me a question and here we are in 2021 having learned so much in such a short amount of time. I wish I was a lawyer — Doing business in the wine industry is complicated, ranging from dealing with easement issues on your property to compliance issues across state lines. It would have saved me a lot of resources had I been a lawyer, perhaps a land use attorney to be more precise. 🙂

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would inspire a movement to focus on climate change. I am scared about our future and the changes that are happening around us. I, we, all of us need to take the baton and run with it. Climate change is not a debate — it’s a fact, and those that don’t agree are lying to themselves. We need to leave this world in a better way than we found it and frankly, in my opinion, we are failing right now. As we are having this conversation, I am looking across the valley from my property and wish that you could see what I see. There is beauty all around me, yet my heart is heavy at times. It’s difficult to not reflect on our 2020 harvest that was lost due to smoke taint from California’s many wildfires last year. I invite everyone to dig deep and to realize that if there is any opportunity for change, regardless of how small, that you make that change. If I could inspire a movement, I would inspire a movement where we come together, face in the same direction, and aim to leave this place better than we found it.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Bono. As a fellow Irish person, he has done an inordinate amount of good in the world through his project (RED). I don’t believe all celebrities use their voices to make a remarkable difference, but Bono puts his money where his mouth is! He is very focused on ending extreme poverty and preventable disease. His goal is focused on enabling people to live a life of dignity and opportunity, and kudos to him for using his voice to shed light on these important issues. To my earlier point on climate change, how can we make this world a better place if many can’t even live a life of dignity? There is much to be done, isn’t there?

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Check us out at www.brandnapavalley.com and @brandnapavalley on Instagram.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!