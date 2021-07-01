Christine Madigan of Enterprise Community Development: “Enterprise Community Development works to advance housing equity through preserving and increasing supply”

Enterprise Community Development works to advance housing equity through preserving and increasing supply. We embrace the toughest challenges that come with affordable housing development because we understand the importance of ensuring housing equality. Our communities serve families and seniors in cities, towns and suburbs throughout the mid-Atlantic region. To help address the shortage, we build communities funded not only with traditional affordable housing programs, but also develop homes that are conventionally financed.

In many large cities in the US, there is a crisis caused by a shortage of affordable housing options. This has led to a host of social challenges. In this series called “How We Are Helping To Make Housing More Affordable” We are talking to successful business leaders, real estate leaders, and builders, who share the initiatives they are undertaking to create more affordable housing options in the US.

As a part of this series, we had the pleasure of interviewing Christine Madigan.

Christine Madigan is the Chief Business Officer of Enterprise Community Development (ECD), the largest BIPOC-led and Mid-Atlantic nonprofit housing provider that’s also the fifth largest in the country. Christine has more than 30 years of experience in residential real estate including development, investment management, financing, and asset management experience, 20 of which have been at Enterprise. She oversees ECD’s real estate functions including asset management of the company’s 1B dollars portfolio of assets, providing strategy and direction from inception to closing to redevelopment.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

After college, I worked essentially as a professional activist, organizing advocacy and educational programs around social justice issues. But I also cared a lot about the built environment. In graduate school, I realized that community development offered a great opportunity to combine both of these passions.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve been lucky to work for really smart people whose priorities were finding solutions and getting the job done. The agenda was pretty clear. That allowed me to focus on the goal post as well.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite is from a story about Dorothy Day, the co-founder of the Catholic Worker movement in New York City. Among other things, the Catholic worker opened soup kitchens and communities that welcomed people who needed shelter. As I understand the story, the Catholic Worker was given a ring as part of a bequest, and Dorothy Day gave the ring away to one of her guests. In response, Day took a lot of grief from people who complained that the ring could have been sold and the proceeds used to buy things they really needed. Her response? The poor deserve beauty too. That quote continues to inspire me. It speaks so powerfully to dignity of all persons and inspires me to remember that in the way we design, build and operate our communities.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the shortage of affordable housing. Lack of affordable housing has been a problem for a long time in the United States. But it seems that it has gotten a lot worse over the past five years, particularly in the large cities. I know this is a huge topic, but for the benefit of our readers can you briefly explain to our readers what brought us to this place? Where did this crisis come from?

Historic redlining and systemic racial inequity have led to not just an affordable housing crisis, but a housing crisis overall. The cost of living, particularly housing costs, has drastically increased but many people have been unable to keep up with rising costs due to stagnant wages. Compounded by a surge in new development that prices people out of their communities, we see more people left out of the housing equation.

Can you describe to our readers how your work is making an impact to address this crisis? Can you share some of the initiatives you are leading to help correct this issue?

Enterprise Community Development works to advance housing equity through preserving and increasing supply. We embrace the toughest challenges that come with affordable housing development because we understand the importance of ensuring housing equality. Our communities serve families and seniors in cities, towns and suburbs throughout the mid-Atlantic region. To help address the shortage, we build communities funded not only with traditional affordable housing programs, but also develop homes that are conventionally financed.

Can you share something about your work that makes you most proud? Is there a particular story or incident that you found most uplifting?

Last year we finished the completion of a major preservation and construction project in Jackson Ward, a historic neighborhood in Richmond, VA that was once a hub of Black commerce but deteriorated in the last five decades. Our project added 154 new affordable units and 6,000 square feet of retail, transforming an entire city block into a multi-racial, multi-generational, mixed-income community and revived the once thriving cultural epicenter. One resident in particular, was previously homeless but found housing in our community where his apartment window actually overlooks the exact bush he used to sleep next to. That was a profound moment is us realizing the true impact of our work.

Another big accomplishment for Enterprise was the recent purchase of a portfolio of 43 affordable housing properties and over 4,000 apartment units serving low-income families and seniors in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Washington, DC. Our goal was to acquire the portfolio to preserve it as a high-quality affordable housing resource for the residents who live there. We were able to structure the private and public financing to make not only the acquisition, but the long-term preservation goals feasible.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to meet with the new HUD Secretary, Marcia Fudge. She is energized and inspiring and seems completely committed to addressing the country’s housing needs. It’s a challenging and promising time to be working in housing.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much, and we wish you only continued success.