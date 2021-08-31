Christine Louise Hohlbaum: “Know you have a choice”

Know you have a choice. Joie de vivre, gioia, Freude, joy! Every culture has a concept of what it is. It is a universal state that anyone can have access to. It starts with knowing you have a choice to tap into that wellspring. Even as the world seems to be spinning off its axis, you have permission to feel joy. You really do.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Christine Louise Hohlbaum.

Christine Louise Hohlbaum was born in New York, grew up in Virginia and found a home in Europe. With university degrees from the United States and Germany, she has written numerous books, including The Power of Slow: 101 Ways to Save Time in Our 24/7 World, which has been translated into several languages. Christine enjoys bicultural living as a professional storyteller. Her mission in life is to spread joy wherever she can. http://www.powerofslow.com

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My family and I fled from the blustery cold in Upstate New York to a horse farm in Virginia when I was seven years old. I grew up during a time in which we had one boxy television that received two or three channels, depending on the direction the wind blew the antenna atop the farmhouse. My playground was the vast outdoors, which allowed for a portal to creativity. Because my two sisters and I had very few distractions, we developed an incredible imagination to keep ourselves entertained. Looking back now, I am forever grateful for the space and freedom of movement I had as a child. When I had children of my own, my standard response to their cries of boredom was this: “Awesome! You are now on the edge of creativity!” They would roll their eyes and inevitably find ways to entertain themselves too.

As the child of two English majors, I was exposed to the power of storytelling from a very early age. I distinctly remember sitting on the grass beneath one of the large trees in our front yard with a clipboard and pencil. I was crafting a story for school when it hit me: “I am going to be a writer one day.” The idea stuck with me throughout adolescence into adulthood. Two decades later, that dream came true.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My sixth-grade teacher read the story I wrote under that tree and encouraged me to develop my craft. She was the first person to tell me I had writing talent. It wasn’t until my second child was born that I met a fellow new mom who suggested I publish the short stories I had been writing about life with small children. What started out as a funny email to my family about a hilarious visit to the doctor’s office with my toddler and infant turned out to be a book about being a stay-at-home mom. My sister Suzanne, a writer herself, also inspired me immensely with her ability to nail prose like no other.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

One of the most influential people in my life is my mother. At the age of fourteen, I tagged along to her twentieth reunion at Smith College. I knew in that moment I wanted to go there too. Sure enough it was the only college to which I applied. Luckily, I got in!

My former college roommate recently gave me an introductory letter I had written to her at the tender age of eighteen before we met at the dorm. In it I describe my mother as my best friend. She truly is. She has always supported me in every way possible. In fact, whenever I write something that particularly moves me, she is the first person I call. She humors me by listening to me read it out loud. We both share a passion for stories and their power to change lives. Her attitude toward life is inspirational. Thanks to her adage that anything is possible, I truly know it is.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Several years ago, I was working for a local sustainable architect who was looking to put on an event for a building project he was launching. He wanted a prominent figure who was environmentally conscious so he suggested we engage former Vice President Al Gore. Little did my client know that I prescribe to my mother’s “anything is possible” adage. Because I love a challenge, I immediately explored ways to ask Al Gore to speak. We got as far as receiving the speaking contract with him before my client reneged on the offer. Having to cancel his engagement was the most painful phone call of my career and the greatest lesson as well. I overestimated my client’s commitment and he underestimated my ability to get the job done.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

As a writer, book author, translator and PR consultant, I work in a wide range of areas: from academic publications to books on business, spirituality and personal growth. My goal is to change the world through words. At present, I am in the early stages of developing a new book about joy. As you rightly said at the outset of this interview, the world is quite troubled right now. Nothing like a global pandemic to catapult people into a deep funk. My new book is designed to address our ability to choose how we view things. Every day we stand before the same decision: joy or desperation. What will it be?

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I recently took Gallup’s CliftonStrengths assessment to determine which top characteristics I can apply to my life going forward. Out of the 34 strengths, I scored #1 in positivity, #2 in strategy and #3 as a learner.

#1 Positivity: I have a strong tendency to look at the bright side of life. It is an innate ability to see the potential in any given situation. Replacing negative self-talk with positive self-talk has only strengthened my capacity to see beyond the surface of things. Every story has multiple sides to it. Developing a tolerance and understanding for other people’s perspectives has helped me immeasurably in my career. Because I am rarely deterred by obstacles and bumps in the road, my clients have a high level of trust in my instincts.

#2 Strategy: When presented with a challenge, I can quickly scan the situation and identify what to pay attention to and what to ignore. Whenever I take on a new client, my first question is: “What is your end goal?” I start at the desired result and work backwards to find a path to get there. In PR in particular, being strategic is key.

#3 Learner: Libraries have always been like a sacred altar to me. Books, in particular, carry a divinity I can hardly describe. There is something incredibly alluring about cracking open a book for the first time. Having written over a dozen books myself, I know what effort the author, editor and publisher put into it. The pandemic offered a great opportunity for learning new things because many of us had a lot of free time on our hands. I engaged in a few online classes, for instance. Great leaders are lifelong learners. I aspire to be one too.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

Aside from my playful nature, I am very serious about spreading joy in this world. The idea for my new book will address how the very act of shifting our mindset can produce immeasurable joy. In addition, I have dabbled in television and stage acting, a craft that also moves people through the power of words. Most of my YouTube videos are meant to be funny and make people laugh, such as the anecdote about why passport photos should really resemble what you look like after an international flight instead of the crisp, unsmiling countenance we all put on for them. After all, how else can passport control really identify that it is you?!

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

Some of the most joyous people I have ever met were in places like Nepal and Sri Lanka. They are not exactly the bastion of wealth and privilege, but they are kind and hospitable. Nepal, in particular, is a very spiritual place. In my view, material comfort alone is not the basis for happiness. Wealth often has a negative side effect: dissatisfaction because it is never enough. Living in a lack mentality is possible as an affluent person too. It goes back to our mindset and how we view the world.

In addition, the United States is the only advanced industrialized nation without universal health care. You can’t be happy if you aren’t able to afford a doctor’s visit.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

How much time do you have? Seriously, it is a fabulous question. In my opinion, happiness has gotten a bad rap because it is viewed as something to be pursued. One look at the Declaration of Independence instructs us that the pursuit of happiness is our right. Don’t get me wrong. I’m sure our Founding Fathers had the nation’s best interest in mind when they crafted that phrase. But happiness, like joy, is a state of mind. Joy implies a present, active state more than happiness does. Perhaps it is a cultural interpretation, but it is a myth to think you can pursue happiness. Joy has a more visceral connotation, which is why I prefer the term ‘joy’ over ‘happiness’.

For instance, in the 1980s the song “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” by Bobby McFerrin came out. It was a nice ditty that helped me through some tough times. But it never showed me how to be happy. It wasn’t until my mid-40s that I realized joy comes from within. And with joy comes happiness too.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

My inner grammarian bristles at the phrase “find happiness” because it suggests it is an item we have lost, like your car keys or a mitten on a long winter’s walk. You cannot find happiness. You can only generate it, both for yourself and others in the way you interact in the world. It is also a mistake to think you have to be happy all the time, but if you nurture the well of joy within you, you have the chance to drink from it any time you choose.

A common misnomer, especially in US society, is the belief that material goods will amp up your happiness levels. While you may get a dopamine rush through a one-click online purchase, it does not last long. If you source your joy only through acquiring more stuff, pretty soon your home will be bursting to the seams. All those consumer goods we think is the wellspring of joy are really disguised distractions from our internal dialogue.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Know you have a choice. Joie de vivre, gioia, Freude, joy! Every culture has a concept of what it is. It is a universal state that anyone can have access to. It starts with knowing you have a choice to tap into that wellspring. Even as the world seems to be spinning off its axis, you have permission to feel joy. You really do. Nurture your innate joy. Human beings are inherently born with a sense of joy. Smiling babies are proof. Get reacquainted with it in case you have forgotten where it resides. Relearn how to breathe. Babies breathe from their bellies. Practice belly breathing. It will realign your physical center so you can locate your joy. Engage in simple pleasures. It can be visiting your favorite stationary store, petting a neighborhood dog or allowing yourself a moment just to be. Slow down. My research shows that slow is faster and fast is merely exhausting. Joy helps us decelerate while frenzy acts as an accelerant.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Oftentimes just listening to your loved ones can help them out of a funk. As social creatures, we need one another. It is important to let them know they are not alone. Signal to them that you care and can relate, where appropriate, to their fears. The best cure for fear is first to acknowledge it. Much like a wailing toddler, sometimes our fears just want to be seen and heard.

Find a joy accountability buddy. For a while, I asked a friend to share with me her moment of joy each day. It helped us both shift our thinking toward a more positive perspective.

If your loved one’s fears cannot be allayed through these tactics, seeking professional help is the next step. After all, it takes a village to maintain your mental health.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to support literacy programs across the entire planet. Reading is the gateway to infinite worlds, both in terms of personal satisfaction and professional development. Education can raise up an entire nation. I am particularly passionate about girls’ and women’s education. And literacy also brings joy!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to sit down with Elizabeth Gilbert, who is a prolific, beautiful writer, and discuss her creative process. Her work has inspired me immensely.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I love connecting with people so your readers are welcome to follow my blog, my writing on Psychology Today, or on various social media platforms (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube).

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!