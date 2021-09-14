Christine J. Loh: “Play from your heart, and enjoy the moment”

Play from your heart, and enjoy the moment. The violin, indeed, has a significant learning curve. You will struggle with difficult techniques and must learn to overcome them. Think with your head, and feel the music with your heart. A few minutes on stage requires many hours of practice. It takes discipline and dedication to be successful. The power of musicians is our ability to transport our audience to another world with our music. When all the different elements of a piece of music come together, that beautiful moment is truly worth the effort!

As a part of our series about “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became An Artist” I had the pleasure of interviewing Christine J. Loh.

Christine J. Loh began her violin studies at the age of ten. With a career that has spanned over a decade, her engagements have included performances at Massey Hall, George Weston Recital Hall, nursing homes and rehabilitation centres. Loh won first prize at the Kiwanis Music Festival Competition. Her love of music has led her to collaborate with the University of Toronto Hart House Chamber Strings, and the Toronto All-City Orchestra.

Thank you so much for joining us. What is the “backstory” behind what brought you to this point in your career?

I was introduced to the violin in grade school. There was a “Strings” program, and all interested students were requested to sign up. I chose the violin, simply because it was the lightest instrument. I knew I had to bring it home to practice. So, I figured the violin was less of a hassle compared to the cello or double bass!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

In my first year of playing, I focused a lot on the embarrassment of making a mistake. I would play the entire piece of music softly. If I went out of tune or offbeat, then I thought at least it would not be too noticeable. My first violin teacher pulled me aside one day. He looked straight into my eyes and asked whether or not my mother was starving me. I was startled by his question. I shook my head. He laughed and said, “Then why don’t you play with more confidence?!”

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am doing a classical pop collaboration with other young classical musicians.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

My mother and her violin teacher Yao Ren Li! My mother studied the violin too. I guess you could say music runs in my blood! She showed me old scores she brought back from Shanghai, China. I was intrigued by the fact that the scores were copied by hand, note by note. She explained to me that since there was a limited number of music books, the students in the neighbourhood would share them around. I also learned the neighbour that I grew up with back home was her teacher. Mr. Li was quite an accomplished violinist (and so was his wife. In fact, my mother’s first violin belonged to Mr. Li’s significant other. Our family also have scores passed down from Mrs. Li. Can you believe her markings and annotations were made in Russian! I later learned she took masterclasses in Russia, as a young classical violinist). In addition, Mr. Li was a conductor, performed around the world, and taught many other young musicians. “You can always hear him playing Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E Minor, Op. 64, from upstairs”, my mother recounted. I had the pleasure of speaking to Mr. Li before he passed away. He was happy my mother was passing on the torch. He said his fondest memories of me were hugging his legs, every time I greeted him, “You wouldn’t let go!” he laughed. On our bookcase, there is a signed copy of a book written by Mr. Li about different classical composers. It was a gift he had given my mother.

Where do you draw inspiration from? Can you share a story about that?

I draw inspiration from my past experiences. When I play waltzes, I envision my friends and I dancing with joy outside. During my second year in the All-City Orchestra, we performed a piece called “Songs of the Sea”. During the first calm movement, our conductor told us to imagine us strolling near the beach as we played. Tension builds in the second movement as if there is a thunderstorm coming. I transport myself back to a time when a storm is brewing and try to remember the emotions I felt in that moment.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each

1 . “Compare Yourself to Who You Were Yesterday, Not to Who Someone Else is Today.” — Jordan Peterson

There were many students in the city orchestra and competitions who were much more competent than me. I was a top student in my school’s strings class. Naturally, it was a hard blow to my ego upon my realization, that I wasn’t as talented as I thought. I knew I had a lot of catching up to do!

2. Learn to have fun, despite the stress.

Music competitions and auditions are stressful. There is no doubt about it. But at the end of the day, I made a lot of new friends at rehearsals. We had really interesting conversations, ranging from science to literature. I also had the opportunity to take master classes with many wonderful teachers. They provided us their critical interpretations of the music and gave us tips on how to be more proficient musicians. I am forever grateful to them.

3. Embrace constructive criticism.

We all like to be praised. However, there is value in hearing constructive criticism from your instructors. There may have been elements or problems you simply were not aware of. Objective feedback will help you grow as a student and as a performer.

4. “We as musicians have learned how to live together, better than most people. If only politics can learn from us.” — Issac Stern.

Growing up, the orchestra was my home away from home. The orchestra was one big happy family. Everyone had an equally important part to play. You must learn to work seamlessly together while valuing individuality. Gradually, you will know the entrances of the other instruments into the concerto, and their independent melody lines.

5. Play from your heart, and enjoy the moment

The violin, indeed, has a significant learning curve. You will struggle with difficult techniques and must learn to overcome them. Think with your head, and feel the music with your heart. A few minutes on stage requires many hours of practice. It takes discipline and dedication to be successful. The power of musicians is our ability to transport our audience to another world with our music. When all the different elements of a piece of music come together, that beautiful moment is truly worth the effort!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

During the winter holidays, I perform Christmas jingles for residents at nursing homes. The laughter of one particular elderly lady still struck me to this day. She was quite frail. When I entered the room, I could tell from the voice of the elder she was awfully lonely. I was not sure if she had many visitors. The nurse asked her if it was alright, that I played some holiday music. The elder agreed. For the longest time, I thought the goal of studying music was to win as many competitions as possible. I needed to make my mother and instructors proud. The elder’s laughter proved I was wrong. The sheer joy she expressed taught me the wonderment of music. Musicians have a responsibility to use their gifts to touch people’s lives. As a young artist, I believe this is my true purpose. And I hope I am able to influence others to do the same.

We have been blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she just might see this.

I would love to have breakfast or lunch with Vanessa Mae! I love how well she blends classical and pop music.

What is the best way readers can follow you on social media?

You can find me on Linkedin, Facebook, and Instagram. Please feel free to connect with me!

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!