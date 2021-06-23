Christine J. Loh: “Empathy and patience”

Empathy and patience. As educators, it is hard to remember we were also students, once upon a time. Math concepts that may seem easy to understand for us, are not necessarily so for our students. I have learned to look at math problems, from the students’ perspectives. My linear algebra student actually asked me the exact same question I posed to my professor, about reducing matrices!

As a part of my interview series about “5 Things You Need To Know To Be A Highly Effective Educator”, I had the pleasure to interview Christine J. Loh.

Christine J. Loh collaborates with parents, tutoring companies, consultants, and organizations to promote mathematics excellence and equity for young people. Her students have gained interviews to the University of Toronto Schools, scored in the top 2–15% of admission tests, top 7–30% of worldwide/national math contests, top 7% provincially, and top 10% district wide. Loh was a former national mathematics contest competitor from middle school to high school. She has been recognized as the Tutor of the Month for her efforts.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share the “backstory” behind what brought you to this particular career path?

I started learning math from my grandmother at a very young age! Some of my fondest memories with my grandmother, have been solving algebra problems together. I learned tackling difficult math problems requires persistence and creativity. Solving problems often require unorthodox thinking. I bring this approach to my work as a STEM educator. I also started participating in math competitions in Gr 7, and had the chance to meet many interesting people. My students come from a diverse background and needs (AP/IB/remedial/SAT/SSAT/PSAT/GMAT/college/competitions, such as Caribou, Canadian Math League, Waterloo contests, Kangaroo, Beaver) I have taught accomplished young athletes, artists, and musicians. My ultimate goal as an educator is to encourage lifelong learning, and help my students find joy in the relentless pursuit of knowledge. I am honoured to be given the opportunity to nurture our future leaders.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your teaching career? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Encouraging students to persist through challenges is no easy feat! I was teaching Gr 11 mathematics to a hockey goalie. I admit the course was difficult, but I felt that there was something else that was pulling the student back. I politely asked him why he did not enjoy math. His response still struck with me to this day. He told me that when he saves a goal, the entire stadium cheers for him. But when he successfully solves a math problem, there is only silence! I realized an educator’s behaviour can have a large effect on student motivation. By creating a personalized cheerleading chant for my student, he felt more empowered!

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I have received several requests to make videos. Currently, I am working on recording lessons for math concepts that the majority of my students struggle with. For instance, complex probability problems come to mind. I plan to explain these concepts in basic terms, and tie it to real life. In my experience, student engagement increases when strong real-world connections are made.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. From your point of view, how would you rate the results of the US education system?

The present education system encourages creativity, but improvements still can be made. Strategies on how to plan lessons involving appropriate, engaging and challenging tasks need to be explored.

Can you identify 5 areas of the US education system that are going really great?

Providing students from different socio-economic status, race, learning abilities the chance to get an education. Utilizing technology to deliver lessons during unprecedented times, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic. Funding that supports students from disadvantaged communities (ie music and sports programs/scholarships). Encouraging students that they can succeed, regardless of their background, if they have the drive to do so. Using data science to better track student progress, and improve the curriculum.

Can you identify the 5 key areas of the US education system that should be prioritized for improvement? Can you explain why those are so critical?

Providing educators with professional development opportunities. Educators are able to share knowledge and industry insight. Entrepreneurial/financial literacy courses can be introduced at an earlier age (ie grade school). My students often inquire when do we learn “useful” math. My response is that math develops better problem-solving skills, which are invaluable in any career. Financial math knowledge allows people to make more informed financial decisions. Additional funding for public high school/university partnerships. Research assistantships will foster a sense of curiosity in high school seniors (and perhaps give our future professors a head start!). In some cultures, mental health is pushed aside, and not taken seriously. School boards may consider mandatory mental health training for everyone. Reducing student-instructor ratio. The benefit is that instructors are able to tailor their teaching styles more effectively. I have experienced this first hand, as I have taught 1:1 and group classes.

Super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Know To Be A Highly Effective Educator?” Please share a story or example for each.

Empathy and patience. As educators, it is hard to remember we were also students, once upon a time. Math concepts that may seem easy to understand for us, are not necessarily so for our students. I have learned to look at math problems, from the students’ perspectives. My linear algebra student actually asked me the exact same question I posed to my professor, about reducing matrices! Motivation I always start my first lesson with this question “What are your strengths?”. And every time my students are frustrated with a particular math concept, I remind them if they can excel at sports/music/other subjects, math is doable too. It just takes practice, time, and persistence. Being open to continued learning I have learned much from my students and diverse collaborators. When I started online teaching due to the pandemic, my students introduced me to new and efficient tools. I did not know an interactive white board was built into the Google Meets application. My students are all very clever! I am also grateful for the quality resources given to me by my collaborators. I had the wonderful opportunity to speak with different educators, who have been in the field for many years. They were gracious enough to share their insights with me. Treating students like equals During my lessons, I never talk down to my students. Power dynamics is unhealthy in any relationship, including educator-student. Speaking in a condescending tone is not conducive to a good learning environment. I always emphasize to students that we are on the same level, and they can openly discuss with me any concerns they may have. I truly believe we all have our individual strengths and weaknesses. We need to collectively learn how to celebrate each other’s strengths. And help each other out in our areas of weaknesses. Understanding we are not only teaching the subject matter at hand, but instilling in our students life-long lessons. When I was young, a close family friend told me an old Chinese proverb — “Live until you are old, study until you are old.” My end goal is to foster a lifelong drive to learn, and a strong work-ethic in my students. Willingness to embrace new ideas, and being open-minded is beneficial in any career. As educators, we are fortunate to be able to interact with these young people. They are our future leaders in business, science, and a myriad of other fields.

As you know, teachers play such a huge role in shaping young lives. What would you suggest needs to be done to attract top talent to the education field?

Respecting educators, supporting them like family, and providing the required resources can potentially attract and retain top talent. Work/life balance should be instilled in the education field. A culture where educators can experience a sense of unity needs to be fostered. Management should lead by example, and challenge the status quo. Educators should be provided with the opportunity for professional growth. Innovative partnerships can be established, where interesting initiatives are explored.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“I never lose. I either win or I learn.” — Nelson Mandela

The reality is that the real-world poses many challenges to us. Throughout my educational and professional career, I’ve had my fair share of ups and downs. I have always been quite competitive, and did not handle my setbacks lightly. I would label myself as a “loser”, and go into a really dark place. When I came upon this quote a few years ago, it helped put everything into perspective. I realized there is nothing wrong with me being ambitious, but I also needed to learn how to be kind to myself. Sometimes, things don’t necessarily work out the way I planned, despite I put forth my best effort. I try to understand the risks I took, and not dwell on it for too long. As an educator, I aim to bring the best out of my students. Before competitions or tests, I never set rigid expectations. If they gave it their best shot, I am satisfied. I actually often encourage my students to get some rest before the big day! I do not see the purpose of stressing them out. The most fulfilling part of being an educator, is to witness my students reaching their full potential.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would love to be able to have lunch with Barbara Corcoran. I admire her audacity and instincts. She treats her entrepreneurs like family, gives only sincere compliments, and strongly believes in gender equality. These are the values that I also share and practice.

In the past, Barbara has also mentioned that adversity is the breeding ground for success — “Never had a father? Better!” I did not grow up with a dad. So, this remark quite resonated with me. If I have the chance to speak with her in person, I would like to hear her advice on many other topics!

How can our readers follow you on social media?

You can find me on Linkedin/Instagram/Facebook! I would love to connect with you. Please feel free to reach out!

Thank you so much for these insights! This was so inspiring!