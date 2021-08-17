Christine Flores of The Beeswax Company: “Encourage innovation”

Encourage innovation. The saying “the only constant is change” seems to hold more truth the longer I live, so use it to your advantage. At The Beeswax Co., we have a board that lists record holders of production times and the most common way people beat records is by figuring out a better way to do something. When a new idea or tweak to process is discovered, we test it and if it is proven, we celebrate it! This encourages everyone to contribute and think critically about what we do. It also encourages their investment in the company.

Following her most important roles in life as a wife and mother, Christine enjoys pursuing her passion for business growth and investment while encouraging others to go after their own dreams of success.

As the Owner and CEO of The Beeswax Co. Christine has been featured in numerous articles, podcasts, and received awards for pursuits in sustainable product development. While the moniker “Queen Beeswax” isn’t one she sought out, it’s certainly fitting as Christine has cultivated business relations with multiple Fortune 500 companies supplying them with premium beeswax and artisan beeswax candles.

While Christine’s success in Strategic Planning, Sales, Marketing, Logistics, and Operations management in her professional career has been wildly adventurous, it’s her relationships with the amazing humans she works with that keep her endeavors buzz-worthy.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started? What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I always tell people that the journey that led me to The Beeswax Co. was not of my own doing — call it divine, serendipitous, fate, whatever persuasion of belief you lean towards. I didn’t wake up one morning and say, “You know what I want to do… Beeswax!”

I had changed majors too many times in college and was working in Pharmacy trying to decide what it was I felt confident I could commit a career to when I found out my husband and I were expecting our first child. With the realization that my life was about to look much different, I was able to really hone in on purpose, flexibility, creativity, and opportunity for continued growth were the main things that I wanted in my career as a working mom. It stood out that these attributes were challenging to find (especially the flexibility part) in a typical corporate position.

Once I heard that a small beeswax candle company was for sale in mom’s hometown, something struck a chord with me and I was hooked. Though the story is too long to detail here, there were many things that fell into place I simply couldn’t have orchestrated on my own.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

It proved very difficult to work with my family in the beginning. It seemed like the little things that irritated me about family members were that much more amplified when it came to business. I remember one particular argument my dad and I had that really made me want to throw in the towel.

That evening I was emphatically telling my husband how upset I was and that I wanted to quit. Unknowingly, my 6-year-old daughter overheard the conversation and interrupted our discussion with tears in her eyes saying “Mommy, you can’t quit The Beeswax Co.! I love it so much!”.

It took the innocence of a child who had grown up alongside this business for me to step back and see the bigger picture and feel the gravity of all the work I had poured into this company.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Today things are going very well as we continue to grow profitability year after year and have several exciting projects on the horizon.

Being a business owner isn’t for the weak hearted, it truly does take a level of perseverance and determination that has to be cultivated from within. I have never been afraid to dream big or go after what I want. Therefore knowing what I’m trying to achieve and what my dreams are, keeps my determination strong.

One great thing about dreaming is that once you have seen a dream become reality, it inspires you to dream bigger.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

From being in a niche market to our unwavering commitment to quality, there are many things that make The Beeswax Co. stand out as a leader in the beeswax market. Above all though, I think it is our team that really sets the company apart from the competition.

We value the team of people who are the real reason behind our success. We search out individuals who share our values and company goals which unite us in our efforts to advance together despite our different personalities, upbringings, and outlooks.

Each quarter we get together for a project or outing to connect and share laughter. Most recently we headed to a local art studio where we tried our hand at glass fusing. We enjoyed libations and hors d’oeuvres while we were shown how to make coasters, nightlights, and jewelry. Everyone chose what they wanted to make and the imaginative fun began. We all enjoyed creating something from scratch, observing our own process and that of our teams, and giving advice or opinions when it was solicited. All our designs were unique ranging from a cute cactus to a funky skeleton. Hearing everyone’s compliments combined with the oohs and awes once the projects were completed reminded me how powerful it is to have a diverse but united team.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

There may or may not exist a video of a staff member using a stack of our one-pound block molds to mimic an accordion playing in perfect rhythm to a hip hop song. That stack of one-pound block molds may or may not have crashed to the floor shortly after the video ended.

While it will always be a company value to maintain an upbeat and positive workplace culture, some of our early failures enforced the importance of well-defined processes, procedures, and codes of conduct.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I was once told to always be looking for cost savings. After all, cutting your costs is one of the easiest ways to increase your profitability, right?

Turns out that wasn’t the best advice to follow. While I learned that there is a lot that can be negotiated and there is usually a cheaper way to do things, it often comes with a compromise that I found myself regretting in some scenarios.

I had a graphic design project I was working on and searching for the right talent to execute it. I had found the person I was certain would nail it, but the price was more than I wanted to spend, like two times more. I was really torn because I had found two others who had a nice portfolio but did not have work that really resonated with the style I was looking for. Ultimately, I chose to play it safe money-wise and go with a cheaper designer.

In the end, I could have saved tons of time and stress going with my gut and taking the risk with a bigger budget.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Perseverance — Leadership is challenging, there are big highs and lows with lots of in-betweens. It’s important to be able to handle both well. I remember one specific week a couple of years ago where we had 3 big events lined up — a product launch, a collaboration we were supposed to finalize, and a speaking opportunity at Google. All were exciting and cause for celebration, needless to say, I thought my week was going to be spent on cloud 9. Several factors contributed to the collapse of two of the three events which turned the week upside down. Instead of spending days focusing on what was lost, I was able to quickly pivot and encouraged the team to celebrate the one accomplishment with the same enthusiasm we had started the week with. The following week we dove into the analysis and takeaways of the other projects where we were able to glean a clearer perspective and ultimately were able to bring one more project to life.

Resourcefulness — There is usually a solution (or three) to almost any challenge, I find them. Whether it is calling a friend for advice in their areas of expertise, thinking outside the box, or making decisions quickly without all the answers, I have always utilized the things available to me to get through challenges. Part of our filtering process requires the use of specific fabric and we were purchasing this fabric frequently. This was during a time when the environmental impact of the clothing industry was being talked about but before sustainable fashion was a movement. One evening I was thinking about all the specific articles of clothing this one fabric was used for and asked myself “how can I get this post-consumer?” The next day I called several thrift stores and ended up with new suppliers at a significantly reduced cost that also came with the added benefit of reducing our carbon footprint. Win-win!

Positive thinking — It is difficult for me to be around people who are inherently pessimistic, I can’t help but find the positive in most circumstances. That’s not to say I don’t enjoy my fair share of sarcasm, but ultimately I have always believed that the company would be successful, so much so that it motivated me to make it happen. When we were starting out there were two consecutive years that we actually lost money. For some that would be enough to give up, but there was something inside that wouldn’t believe in anything but success. Ultimately success followed.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Empower Others — Profits are great, but helping others succeed is priceless.

Own Your Why — If you don’t know why you do what you do, no one else will care.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I’ve seen several founders and CEOs make two mistakes frequently:

Not knowing the business model or the longevity of the product. They have an idea, they test it, it gets some traction and they take off. But little thought is given to how they will keep selling to the customer, where the product or service fits in the market, and what they will do once they have tapped their immediate reach or sales.

Investing too much in marketing and not enough in the product. At the end of the day, if the product sucks, word will get around. We live in the information age and people love to talk.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

Flexibility — I’m a mom who loves to attend school events, games and still cook at home several nights a week, so having the flexibility to create my own schedule is something I highly value. It’s also something that is difficult to find in the corporate world.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading My Company”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Learn to be comfortable with discomfort. Leading a company brings lots of unexpected situations and challenges that can push you into uncomfortable situations, and that’s okay. They can even help you grow. The first time I had to fire someone, I was so nervous I felt shaky. I didn’t want to have the conversation that needed to happen, because I was uncomfortable. Doing it anyway was ultimately best for the company and the person being fired. Now I’ve had enough difficult conversations that I don’t feel shaky, in fact, most of the time I am very confident. I try and view new situations and challenges as opportunities for growth, and just like our bodies have uncomfortable growing pains when we are young, so do we when we grow our leadership skills. Find your inner circle. Whether you are a solopreneur or leading hundreds of employees we all need an inner circle team of trusted peers, friends, and mentors that you can go to for advice and bounce ideas off of. I’ve put a lot of time and energy into creating and maintaining my inner circle. From an accomplished 80-year-old female entrepreneur to a trusted spiritual mentor, I’ve found that their support and input have led to many opportunities and wisdom that I wouldn’t have had otherwise. Processes are your friend. A well-documented and detailed process adds value to your business. Imagine if I told a new employee “you need to make one thousand tea lights today, figure it out.” They would be left feeling like I had just set them up for failure, and the company would be losing money on labor. Instead, we show them how to do it and also have the process outlined step by step. There can then be consistency and measurements can be made. Without process, it is difficult to measure, and without measurements, you don’t have all the info you need to succeed. Encourage innovation. The saying “the only constant is change” seems to hold more truth the longer I live, so use it to your advantage. At The Beeswax Co., we have a board that lists record holders of production times and the most common way people beat records is by figuring out a better way to do something. When a new idea or tweak to process is discovered, we test it and if it is proven, we celebrate it! This encourages everyone to contribute and think critically about what we do. It also encourages their investment in the company. Being Trustworthy and Trusting Others is paramount. Without trusting others, you can’t be trusted. This one was challenging for me, especially in the beginning. I tended to tell people what to do and then wanted an exact account of what was done. Leading this way created an atmosphere without much trust. Therefore when I needed the trust of my staff, it was difficult for them to trust me because I hadn’t given it to them. Thankfully I’ve come a long way.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Did you know that bees are responsible for approximately 1 in every 3 bites of food we eat? That’s how much we depend on pollination for our food supply! I’d love to start a movement that encourages beekeeping on both a small and large scale. Especially as a means to contribute to fighting world hunger.

Saving the ocean is right up there as well.

