Christina Steinorth-Powell: “Eliminate as much stress and drama as you can from your life”

Cancer is a horrible and terrifying disease. Yet millions of people have beaten the odds and beat cancer. Authority Magazine started a new series called “I Survived Cancer and Here Is How I Did It”. In this interview series, we are talking to cancer survivors to share their stories, in order to offer hope and provide strength to people who are being impacted by cancer today. As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Christina Steinorth-Powell.

Christina is a Licensed Psychotherapist and a critically acclaimed self-help Author. She is a popular relationship expert, and one of a handful of therapists in the U.S. licensed in four states. Her latest book is: Cue Cards for Men: A Man’s Guide to Love and Life and she is also the author of Cue Cards for Life: Thoughtful Tips for Better Relationships.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! We really appreciate the courage it takes to publicly share your story. Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your childhood backstory?

I’m originally from Los Angeles, California. My Dad was a successful banker, and my mother was an artist. Both of them stressed the value of education and were very strict with me while growing up. I appreciated the upbringing because they taught me how to have the discipline and drive to accomplish what I wanted to in life. Some years ago, I met a native Texan who swept me off my feet — his name is Rusty, and he’s truly the love of my life. We spent some very happy years living in Dallas and about a year ago, we decided to leave big city life and head to the country. Now we divide our time between rural Tennessee and the gorgeous woods of Western Kentucky.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Gosh. this is kind of tough question because there are so many “Life Lessons” out there. I think if I had to pick the most important “Life Lesson” quote, it would be this: Every day you are alive is a gift — make the most of it. The reason this one is the most important in my mind is because there seems to be a lot of people who don’t realize how fragile life truly is — and I was one of them. I learned very quickly that in a minute, things can change dramatically — you can lose someone you care about, you can have a life changing accident, you may get sick…you just never know what lies ahead and when something may happen.

I think when we haven’t had many bad things happen to us, we tend to take a lot of stuff in life for granted. Look, we don’t have to go back too far right now to illustrate this do we? Just look at everything that has happened the last two years during the pandemic. How many of us wish we could roll back the clock three years and go back to living the life we had then? Going to places without worry, gathering with friends and family — who knew all of that would be taken away so abruptly?

It’s really quite astounding how quickly and dramatically things can change.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about surviving cancer. Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you found out that you had cancer?

I feel comfortable talking with you today about this, but it wasn’t always the case — it has taken me over 15 years to be able to discuss my diagnosis and treatment of cancer without breaking down in tears. That said, the way I discovered my cancer was quite simply by accident. I was playing with my dog on the floor and accidently bumped my breast when I felt a lump. I knew right away something was wrong. I was sitting in the doctor’s office within 24 hours of finding that lump. I had my test results back within 72 hours — it was cancer.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

My initial reaction was “This is it. I’m going to die.” I know that sounds extreme, but it’s true. I had never been sick before and no one in my family had ever had cancer. I was only 38 years old. I truly thought it was over for me.

How did you react in the short term?

I was terrified, shocked and very, very sad. I thought about all the life I hadn’t lived yet. I thought about all the people who didn’t know how I truly felt about them…all the places I wanted to visit but never got around to. I thought about all the things I wanted to accomplish and pursue but never did. I cried a lot. I cried for days and days. To be perfectly honest, I was inconsolable. I just couldn’t get a grip on my emotions because I didn’t have a filing cabinet so to speak for cancer. And what I mean about a filing cabinet is a reservoir of coping mechanisms to pull from. In my personal life and in my career as a Psychotherapist, I spent my entire life taking care of others and when this happened to me, I realized I didn’t know how to take care of myself.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? What did you do to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually?

It took a long time for the dust to settle with me. Months in fact. The fear, tearfulness and feelings of sadness lasted an incredibly long time. I tried to enact the coping skills I help others learn in counseling, but they didn’t work for me. I tried journaling, I tried a support group, I tried talking with others — absolutely nothing worked and I continued to grow more and more depressed. It was a very dark time for me. I couldn’t stop thinking about my cancer and the future that it robbed from me, and the only thought that kept going through my mind was “when is it going to come back?”

One day sitting and waiting for my Oncologist to come in with my test results, I decided to pray. I asked God for strength. I asked Him for grace. I made a promise to God on that day that if he gave me another chance at life, that I would do good things. It was at this moment, I felt I may have a chance of surviving — I had not felt that way until then. So, in terms of coping mechanisms, for me, it started with spirituality and from that, I gained the strength to cope mentally, emotionally and physically. Although I was still very depressed, I felt if I could just hold on mentally at this point that I may start to see the light of day.

Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you learn to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

I always tear up when I share this (and I’m tearing up as I share this with you today even after all these years), after being thankful to God, I will forever be grateful to my mother for helping me cope and heal. I tried my best to put on a brave face for my family…especially for my parents. They had already lost a child years previously, and I didn’t want them to worry that they may lose another. But my mom could see through my façade. She never said it, but she knew I was struggling. She would ask caringly how I was doing and I always told her I was fine — but she just knew this wasn’t the case. About ten months after I had completed all of my chemotherapy and radiation, she showed up at my door and said “Come on. This is enough now. Get dressed, let’s go shopping.” She took me to the local shopping mall and on over to the cosmetics counter and told me to have one of the makeup people give me a makeover. “You need to put on makeup and get it together.” I know it sounds so superficial, but after spending over a year living in sweat pants, bald and pasty looking, when I looked in the mirror after my makeover, it was like seeing a dear friend I hadn’t seen in a really, really long time — it was me…and I was okay.

I will never, ever be able to thank my mom enough for that day and the lesson I learned from it. That lesson was that we really never know what impact our actions may have on others. This simple little event of taking me for a department store makeover set me on the path of emotionally and mentally getting back to normal. Yes, my medical test results were fine…but I didn’t feel fine until after I saw myself actually looking like I used to. This taught me that we really never know how a small gesture can have a huge impact on someone — it was a great life lesson.

In my own cancer struggle, I sometimes used the idea of embodiment to help me cope. Let’s take a minute to look at cancer from an embodiment perspective. If your cancer had a message for you, what do you think it would want or say?

My cancer had a very clear message for me: Live every day. Don’t be afraid, don’t wait, don’t make excuses. Do the things you want to do. Do them now and without fear — stop waiting.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? How has cancer shaped your worldview? What has it taught you that you might never have considered before? Can you please explain with a story or example? This experience taught me to not get upset about things that really aren’t important. There’s a long line at the grocery store? No problem — I’d rather stand in line for two hours than go back to the chemotherapy chair. The dry cleaning isn’t ready when it’s supposed to be? That’s okay, I’ll pick it up tomorrow. These are just a few examples of course, but the bottom line is that I developed a whole new appreciation for life and honestly, I’m just happy to be here — little things don’t get to me anymore.

How have you used your experience to bring goodness to the world?

I promised God that if I was given another chance at life that I would do good things. Every day I have tried to live to that promise. I volunteer more. I give food to the hungry. I have learned the names of my neighbors and formed friendships with them. In addition, I have authored two self-help books in hopes of bringing goodness to as many people as possible.

What are a few of the biggest misconceptions and myths out there about fighting cancer that you would like to dispel?

I think the biggest myth I would like to dispel is that if you’re a woman under 50, you don’t have to worry about breast cancer. This is just nonsense and I’m living proof of it. I was under 40 and was diagnosed with breast cancer with absolutely no family history of it. Yearly physicals should start being encouraged in childhood so it just becomes a normal part of everyone’s yearly repertoire. We should also start teaching about the importance of breast health and self-exams in high school. Just imagine how many more lives could be saved if every woman regularly monitored her breast health starting at the age of 18. Early detection is everything with cancer.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give to others who have recently been diagnosed with cancer? What are your “5 Things You Need To Beat Cancer? Please share a story or example for each.

Have your own experience and trust your intuition. A million people will tell you what you should and shouldn’t be doing, but you know yourself and your body best — do what you think is right. Stay of the internet — there are too many stories out there that aren’t based in fact. The last thing you need to do while fighting cancer is read story after story of people who didn’t make it, or had horrible side effects from treatments. You don’t know every aspect of their story — were they late in getting diagnosed? Did they follow their doctor’s orders? It’s impossible to know the truth from an internet story. Educate yourself on YOUR treatment. Make decisions based on facts. Science n and your intuition — not opinions of others. Seek second opinions. Not every doctor is a perfect fit for every patient. Your treatment team will become an integral part of your life for the months ahead. It’s important that you feel confident in their abilities and comfortable enough with them that you’re not afraid to ask questions and/or ask for help with something. For example: When I was going through chemotherapy, it was extremely difficult for me emotionally to sit in the “chemo circle” with others as they received their treatments while I did. I found seeing others with various stages of illness extremely upsetting. After all, I was barely handling my own diagnosis — I really wasn’t in a place to watch other people struggling…it was too overwhelming for me. After my first chemo session, I asked the nurse if there was any where else I could sit to do my sessions and she gave me my own room. The difference this made for me was incredible. I could have family members come join me in my room, watch television…the move actually made a huge difference in lowering my blood pressure as well. Take things day by day. Let’s face it: there are few things more overwhelming than a diagnosis of cancer. There’s a huge flurry of activity and important decisions that need to be made fairly quickly in regard to surgeries and treatment options, all kinds of doctor appointments, arrangements to be made in regard to work, childcare and transportation logistics as you go through treatment…and there will be many phone calls from concerned family members and friends. As much as possible (and I know this is difficult), try your best to focus on the day and not get overwhelmed by it all. Don’t focus on the fact that you may be looking at nine months of treatment, just focus on what you need to do today. Remember, there are no prizes for handling everything life throws at you in one day. Try to limit your daily to-do list to 3 to 5 things. For example: 1.) Today I’m going to set up my oncology appointment. 2.) I’m going to see if my girlfriend can pick up the kids Thursday while I’m at chemo. 3.) I’ll go grocery shopping because I feel like I have a little more energy today. Once you make this list, stick with it. If you accomplish these three things — great! If not, don’t beat yourself up, just try to do them the next day without adding more to the list until it’s done. Once you’ve finished that list, make a new one for the next day. Don’t use up your energy trying to make others feel better about your diagnosis, concentrate on yourself. As previously mentioned, you will receive lots of phone calls from friends and family members who will be worried about you and ask if there’s anything they can do to help. If you’re like me, your inclination will be to reassure people that you will be okay so they don’t worry about you. “I’m feeling okay today,” “No, I don’t need anything,” “I don’t want you to worry about me.” I realized that some days I was spending over an hour making sure others were feeling okay about my diagnosis — even though I was the one who needed care. Instead of focusing on myself, I was focusing on others. Learn from my mistake and don’t do that. You will need all the energy you have to get better. Take steps to limit your phone calls with well-intended family members and friends to three times a week, and use your energy to focus on yourself. Remember, it’s okay to be selfish with your time, energy and emotions when you’re trying to beat cancer. Eliminate as much stress and drama as you can from your life. Dealing with cancer is stressful enough. If you have other areas of your life and/or other people that bring you stress, as much as possible, try to distance yourself from these situations and people. My life is so much better since I started to do this and yours will be too.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

First off, I’m so incredibly humbled and honored that you think this way of me — thank you.

If I could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people it would be this: Every day, be helpful to someone new — don’t give thought to your differences, just help. When a person is drowning and you throw them a rope, they don’t stop to ask about your religious, philosophical, or political view — they just take the rope. We should give help the same way. If everyone did this, the world would be a better place.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Dolly Parton. She’s kind, she’s gracious — Dolly is everything good with the world.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can visit my website at www.christinasteinorthpowell.com, purchase my books on Amazon, and follow me on my Facebook page at Christina Steinorth Powell Author & Psychotherapist.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you.