Christina Sims of Mom Meets Life: “Don’t be afraid to be the trailblazer in a society that chases trends”

Don’t be afraid to be the trailblazer in a society that chases trends. It’s scary as hell to step out especially when you feel it might not be popular. However, when you imitate a trend, you only dilute yourself and amplify someone else. You are the secret sauce so don’t be afraid to go for it and take chances. People always remember the original creator. Stay true to yourself and make your own mark in the world.

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Christina Sims.

Christina Sims is the Founder and Marketing Strategist behind Mom Meets Life, a brand and marketing consulting firm where she helps female entrepreneurs own and monetize their own unique magnetism through brand authority and authentic visibility online. Her bold, forward thinking, and unapologetic mindset sets her apart in an industry that is focused on perfectionism and scripted approaches. Over the past decade, she has helped hundreds of women achieve time and financial freedom to live a life on their own terms.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I consider myself one of the blessed ones. Both of my parents strived to provide a life of faith, structure, and purpose. I grew up in a rural town of Connellsville, PA, where diversity was not prevalent. I endured bullying, racism, and low self esteem from being one of the few minorities in my class. From very early on, I can remember my parents instilling a strong worth ethic in my sister and I as they knew we would have to work twice as hard to thrive. I carried that mentality with me from childhood into adulthood.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

As a child, I learned to channel my pain into my studies with the ultimate goal of moving away and becoming something big. I always had an entrepreneurial spirit. I started with a lemonade stand as a child, then graduated to selling purses I made out of denim when I was a teenager. As a result, business was an obvious choice for me to major in at Seton Hill University. It wasn’t until I entered the workforce that I fell in love with marketing and branding. Branding is special to me because it establishes who you are as a business. As a business owner, you really have to be rooted in who you are. As someone who once suffered from low self-esteem I find pride in empowering others, women especially, to really own who they are in their business and confidently show up using marketing strategies to amplify their brand to who they serve.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When I landed my first position in my industry, it had caught me by surprise. As a part of the recruitment process, I had to submit a writing sample and the CEO accidentally emailed his dislike of my writing to me instead of the intended person. When I was called for the job a week later, I remember asking if he was sure. It turned out he hired both myself and another. Ironically, my first project upon hire was leading direct response writing. From that day forward, I always remembered to never count myself out.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Persistence. In my career, I have heard more no than yes, but I didn’t let it stop me from continuing to knock on doors. When I first entered the workforce, I accepted a position as a secretary despite the fact I had an MBA because I was repeatedly told I was overqualified for positions that were in my field. In order to gain more experience, I would volunteer to do marketing duties on top of my role. After three years, I finally landed my first position at a marketing agency. Three years after that, I landed my current position of Chief Operations and Marketing Officer with Terry Foster Consulting.

Resilience. As a woman, I have experienced many career setbacks… not being chosen when I knew I was the most qualified, being told how I should look or where my place should be, even having my work be taken credit for by others. Despite that, I never allowed it to discourage me from continuing to pursue my goals or define my worth and value. It inspired me to pave my own path.

Planning. A goal without a plan is a wish. I researched the requirements to be in my field and I made a plan that detailed what I needed to learn, how I would acquire my experience, where I expected to be and then set deadlines to measure my progress. It also helped me to anticipate obstacles or make strategic pivots in the event of setbacks.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

I believe society still feels uncomfortable with strong women because they have been historically conditioned to feel we are inferior. When this nation was founded, the phrase “All men are created equal” meant just that; men. Women weren’t even allowed to vote until 1920. Think about that for a moment. It took over a century for women to be granted the right to have a voice in our government. If you look at old marketing ads and movies, you see women in submissive roles where they are displayed as only housewives dependent upon men for financial support. And sadly a piece of that mindset has trickled down through generations. So now when you see women speaking up, striving for careers over pursuing marriages, and attaining leadership positions, it challenges that paradigm and creates discomfort that sadly results in powerful women being mislabeled as difficult, loud, or bitter.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

I once was asked to present at a conference because a male employee was unable to since his wife was due to give birth at the time of the event. My boss told me to memorize the original presentation and regurgitate it exactly how it was given to me. I decided I wanted to create my own presentation because I wanted to prove I was qualified on my own merit to present on social media. I was required to present my original work to senior leadership before I attended the conference to prove it was good enough. Before I presented at the conference, I was told by the CEO to make sure I didn’t embarrass him and he sat in the front row to watch my every move. Every presenter received ratings from attendees and I scored the highest. My presentation also caught the interest of another CEO in the audience who contacted the agency I had worked for at that time to be a client and requested for me to be the Account Manager. I was denied the opportunity despite my glowing review and experience and the account was given to the male employee who was unable to attend. I wasn’t even allowed to greet the CEO when he arrived at our office.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

Pick your head up queen and straighten your crown. Stand firm in who you are, what you stand for, what you have built and accomplished; and remember their opinion of you is not your truth. It is a reflection of their insecurity, so never allow it to be cast upon you. Oftentimes that uneasiness comes from a place of fear. Fear of the perceived threat of your potential. You can’t control them, so stay focused on your journey and boldly walk in it.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

We need to stop giving into fear of change and start embracing the opportunity of growth. Society has always feared and resisted change. Case and point being the Women’s Suffrage Movement and the Civil Rights Movement. Likewise, there is an unease that comes with powerful women for the sole fact that it threatens the current way of life for others who feel our power will reduce theirs.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

Yes. I remember in college, I was told by a professor that it was a good thing my name was not ethnic sounding or else I would have trouble achieving interviews from employers. Little did I know that would be the least of my struggles. As a Black woman in corporate America, I knew I would be under a microscope. Any time I had ever disagreed with management, I was labeled as difficult. I was not permitted to wear my hair in traditional ethnic protective hairstyles as it was not deemed professional. As a result, I had damaged my hair in order to comply with company policies. Despite having nearly a decade of experience and an MBA, I would often have my work used and presented by management and labeled as their own with the reasoning being “I had to earn my way.”

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

When a woman shows emotion in the workplace, we are often mislabeled as emotional or difficult. Conversely, if a man shows emotion in the workplace, he is called passionate and assertive. That mentality alone promotes the fallacy that women are unfit and incapable of leading along with our ability to nurture being seen as a weakness. That mentality is also seen in the wage gap between men and women in similar roles. We are offered and paid less to do the same exact work as men. Why is that? And the one that hits home the most for me is maternity leave. Women are faced with the difficult decision of choosing motherhood or their career because we are given little to no, often unpaid time to be with our children during those first and pivotal moments of life.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

Motherhood was the biggest shock to my system. All I had dreamed about prior was achieving an executive position and I had attained that shortly after I married my husband. We both were passionate about our goals so it was easy to juggle because it was just the two of us. When I had my son, everything changed. I almost lost him at birth, so really, time with him became my priority but I also knew financially I needed to provide for him. I returned to work full-time exactly one month after I gave birth. I still had stitches from my emergency Caesarean section and remember just being in tears as my mother got to nurture and hold my son in those first moments while I had to focus on work. It was an incredibly difficult struggle physically and emotionally because I worked full-time, was trying to pump and breastfeed around the clock, while being a present mother and wife.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

I will be completely candid and say I am still a work in progress in that area. I recently started and named my business “Mom Meets Life” because in a sense it is a living biography of how I balance life and help others do the same. However, through motherhood I have learned to accept not only that everything is not going to get done, but also that we have such a short time with our babies. My baby almost didn’t happen and that is something I don’t take lightly. I swear it was yesterday we just brought my son home and now he’s two in a matter of a blink. As a result, I’ve learned to prioritize my time to focus on what has to be done versus what is nice to get done. I have established firm boundaries around my time so that my family always gets the best of me. I have learned to say no to what does not serve my growth or peace. Most importantly, I’ve learned to embrace the journey and have patience with myself.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

This question cuts pretty deeply for me because as a dark-skinned Black woman, I faced colorism often in my life. By societal standards, especially in the beauty industry I have not been classified as beautiful. You hear names such as Gisele, Cindy, and Sophia but rarely Naomi, Cicely, and Lupita. Therefore, I am extremely conscious about my appearance because I know I am subject to criticism and bias because I am a Black woman. Beauty should not be measured by one’s outward appearance or utilized as a barometer of value for a leader. Beauty should be compromised by the true character of a person, their integrity and how they treat others. However, unfortunately, I know firsthand that is not the case. I’ve seen proof of it in my career and in my business. I’ve said statements in meetings or online that have been ignored or liked by a few then turn around and see someone else that was male or deemed attractive by society’s standards say exactly the same thing and get public or mass approval. I’ve noticed most that the more European I appear by using wigs, straight extensions, contoured makeup, and lashes as opposed to when I wear ethnic protective styles like braids and faux locs, the more visible, heard, and trusted I become, especially online. And I think that is incredibly sad because we are basing someone’s value and marketability on external appearances rather than the resume. It is also something that if you are not truly solid in who you are, it can eat you alive from within because you can succumb to seeking your validation on the approval of others.

How is this similar or different for men?

I actually believe it is very similar for men just in a different approach. Although you hear more about men’s resumes and what they bring to the table than women, I believe in the recruitment of those positions is where appearance comes into play. I think men of color can relate to my story most because they often as well are subject to the same scrutiny. I think ageism is a huge factor in leadership roles because there is an inherent belief that age or the appearance of being older plays a role in experience and trust particularly in executive level positions.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

#1 Don’t be afraid to be the trailblazer in a society that chases trends. It’s scary as hell to step out especially when you feel it might not be popular. However, when you imitate a trend, you only dilute yourself and amplify someone else. You are the secret sauce so don’t be afraid to go for it and take chances. People always remember the original creator. Stay true to yourself and make your own mark in the world.

#2 Own your story. Each of us have been led through a path that has formed who we are. All of the pain, the trials, the obstacles, and even failures that have led to the tribulations and success. We get so caught up in putting our best foot forward because we are usually judged by what we have accomplished. However, it’s the raw emotions and actions that happened behind the scenes towards success that tell the true story of your perseverance, resilience, sacrifice and determination. That’s what makes your power impactful.

#3 Don’t compare your day one to someone else’s highlight reel. In a society focused on filtered perfectionism, it is so easy to succumb to imposter syndrome. Do not allow someone else’s success to be your benchmark. Do not allow your value to be predicated on the trajectory of someone else’s path. You are uniquely made and that is to be celebrated and never compared. We all must start at the beginning and every step you take is one step forward in your own progress.

#4 Invest in yourself. Iron sharpens iron. When you invest in your development, you continue to sharpen your skill set and mindset which will result in a sustainable growth. I can tell you firsthand getting caught up in the hustle culture because of wanting success so badly is a recipe for burnout. When I invested in myself, I worked alongside coaches that taught me how to work smarter, align my work with my priorities, and learn how to continue to raise the bar without sacrificing my sanity and time.

#5 If it disturbs your growth or peace, it is a distraction. Let it go. This applies to people, relationships, circumstances, and employment. This was a hard lesson for me to learn because I would often stay around people and situations that would keep me in the status quo. It was not until I started saying no to situations and establishing firm boundaries over my life that I began to see true growth internally and externally. Surround yourself with people who not only will never accept complacency from you, but also who celebrate and are not threatened by your success. Walk away from environments that are toxic, cause disruption in your life, and cause you to question your value. If it costs your mental peace, it is too expensive. Walk away with a quickness and don’t look back.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with Tyra Banks. Not only did she break the mold in an industry that did not view Black women as a symbol of beauty, she had the audacity to do it her way unapologetically and break norms such as showing her natural curves and being unafraid to tell her story. She was a trailblazer that challenged the status quo and inspired others to accept a new perspective on beauty. I admire her work because in an industry in which you are judged by your outward appearance, she focuses on what’s inside and encourages others to believe in themselves, embrace what makes them different and own it with confidence.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.