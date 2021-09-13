Christina Milian Partners With Nioxin In Addressing Hair Loss and the Postpartum Stage For Women! #LatinxHeritageMonth #Latina/oHeritageMonth

As women and men continue to age, the very process of hair loss becomes, inevitable! For women, add on the recent process of giving birth (combined with postpartum depression), and the issue of hair loss, increases. And, let’s make it clear, it’s not just for the everyday, common man. Even in the world of the famous and fashionable, women grapple with the dread of losing their hair, during their post-partum phase of the childbirth stages.

A Look at some of the facts and figures, postpartum hair loss impacts 50% of women in the Unitehd States. According to physician, Dr. Mona Gohara the topic of hair loss doesn’t have to be as taboo, as it has been projected to be:

“Postpartum hair loss is our bodies response to the physiological and emotional stress of giving birth. Our hair typically goes through a growth and shedding cycle, but after you have a baby, the hair shedding phase outpaces the growing phase. So, we experience excessive, hair shedding.” “Dr. Mona Gohara

Sometimes, it takes the right image in convincing the masses of women to be more open about their hair loss experiences. Perhaps, it includes showcasing a famous face, who has been there and seen it all. Such a face for this conversation is none other than singer, actress, dancer, brand ambassador, wife, and mother. . .

Christina Milian

A recent chat with the entertainer brought an intimate look into the battles and struggles, with hair loss. Yes! Just like other women, she is human.

During her own postpartum journey, the entertainer began to notice the thinning and falling of her hair, well within 3-6 months. Yes. Even the rich and famous experience this phasing, as well! Keep in mind that, in addition to hair thinning and loss, Christina Milian also battled with the common symptom of postpartum depression.

“After having Violet, I was trying to navigate having a newborn and dealing with all of the physical changes, my body was going through at the same time. Postpartum hair loss definitely affected by self-esteem. So, I’m glad, I’m getting ahead of it, this time with Nioxin!” Christina Milian

Of course, there are also the issues of maintain a healthy lifestyle, managing self-care, and practicing healthy, eating habits, while managing the responsibilities of being a mother! Coming out and sharing her testimony, the entertainer expressed her desire to share her story. After all, she was not alone in her journey. There are others experiencing the same thing, who have not been given the support system to handle it, the most effectively! One of the nutritious elements of support comes from Milian’s specific ingredients from the Nioxin System Kit. 5.

“That Nioxin nourishes the scalp first, taking a skincare-inspired approach to hair health, with product ingredient I already love like niacinamide and peppermint oil.” Christina Milian

One of the fascinating, and often misunderstood perceptions about hair loss is that it is often directed, towards older women. However, contrary to our common perception, hair loss also impacts the younger groups. According to physician, Dr. Mona Gohara, who has been a physician for over 20 years, “hair loss can take place, during any age. Most recently, I have seen clients of all ages, as hair loss, due to COVID-19.” Of course, according to Dr. Gohara, it’s not alright to solely rely on hair products for optimal health eating.

“Healthy eating only enhances hair health, and the efficacy of any product used.” Dr. Mona Gohara

Of course, there are also preventive measures, when it comes to hair loss. As previously mentioned, hair products are not solely a magic pill, which restores hair volume and growth. It does require monitoring how we treat our internal, in order to bring out the best, for the external.

“Using the right products to help treat is key. Knowing that you are not alone, going to the doctor to try and find solutions is critical. Keeping a healthy lifestyle post-parrum is easier said than done with a newborn at home, but nourishing your body by eating rich foods in protein, biotin and vitamins (and getting enough sleep and exercise) are crucial in the long run to treat your hair loss, from the inside and outside.” Dr. Mona Gohara

While the previous month serves as Hair Loss Awareness Month, the dilemma facing millions of people in the United States continues to press on. Yes! Even into the month of September-Latina/o Heritage Month! Nevertheless, with more women from the entertainment industry continuing to address the matter, the topic is sure to be one, which becomes less taboo! In addition, as more women of marginalized communities address their challenges with post-partum depression (and hair loss), the taboo is sure to be, less taboo!

Note: This interview was partly made possible, through the company, NIOXIN, through NIOXIN Brand Educator,